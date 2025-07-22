How to watch Stage 16 of Tour de France 2025 on ITVX — it's *FREE*
Stage 16 of the Tour de France heads up the infamous Mont Ventoux. We'll show you how to watch all the action at no cost
You can watch the Tour de France 2025 live on ITVX, streaming for free from Saturday, 5 July until Sunday, 27 July. The stream includes English commentary, bringing every dramatic moment of cycling's greatest race to fans worldwide.
Tadej Pogacar has been in unrelenting form so far in the tour and Jonas Vingegaard hasn't been able to get close to the Slovenian. Stage 16 will be another battle between the two of them with a 15.7km climb up Mont Ventoux concluding the stage.
Can you access ITV in the U.S. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams for free
Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.
ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.
Traveling abroad during July? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K..
We watched ITV's coverage during the 2024 Tour de France and the streaming quality and analysis was superb.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams from anywhere
Although ITV is only available to British residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Tour de France live online with our exclusive deal.
It is really easy to watch, here's how.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another streaming service and watch the action.
ITV Q+A
What does ITV's coverage of the Tour de France 2025 include?
ITV show full coverage of the action, with start times varying 11:15 to 11:45 am (BST) and continuing until 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M..
Pundits include Ned Boulting and David Millar to give you all the insight you need on the action.
Daily highlights are also provided during the evening and the long-serving Gary Imlach will be your host for the hour long show.
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside the U.K. on vacation.
What devices can I watch ITVX on?
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
- LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)
- Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
- Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
Stages of the Tour de France 2025
* - Time Trial
Stage 1 | Saturday, July 5 | Lille Métropole → Lille Métropole | 185 km Stage 2 | Sunday, July 6 | Lauwin-Planque → Boulogne-sur-Mer | 209 km Stage 3 | Monday, July 7 | Valenciennes → Dunkerque | 172 km Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 8 | Amiens → Rouen | 173 km
Stage 5
| Wednesday, July 9 | Caen → Caen | 33 km* Stage 6 | Thursday, July 10 | Bayeux → Vire Normandie | 201km Stage 7 | Friday, July 11 | Saint-Malo → Mûr-de-Bretagne | 194 km Stage 8 | Saturday, July 12 | Saint-Méen-le-Grand → Laval | 174 km Stage 9 | Sunday, July 13 | Chinon → Châteauroux | 170 km Stage 10 | Monday, July 14 | Ennezat → Le Mont-Dore (Puy de Sancy) | 163 km Rest Day | Tuesday, July 15 | Toulouse Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 16 | Toulouse → Toulouse | 154 km Stage 12 | Thursday, July 17 | Auch → Hautacam | 181 km Stage 13 | Friday, July 18 | Loudenvielle → Peyragudes | 11 km* Stage 14 | Saturday, July 19 | Pau → Luchon-Superbagnères | 183 km Stage 15 | Sunday, July 20 | Muret → Carcassonne | 169 km Rest Day | Monday, July 21 | Montpellier
Stage 16 | Tuesday, July 22 | Montpellier → Mont Ventoux | 172 km
Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 23 | Bollène → Valence | 161 km
Stage 18 | Thursday, July 24 | Vif → Courchevel (Col de la Loze) | 171 km
Stage 19 | Friday, July 25 | Albertville → La Plagne | 130 km
Stage 20 | Saturday, July 26 | Nantua → Pontarlier | 185 km
Stage 21 | Sunday, July 27 | Mantes-la-Ville → Paris (Champs-Élysées) | 120 km
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Tour de France 2025
- The best VPN in 2025: our top 5 picks
- How to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He began his career at the University of Derby where he achieved a First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism. He has written articles for Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. His specialties are all things sport and streaming services.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.