Charli XCX might be headlining The Other Stage rather than the Pyramid but make no mistake, as the biggest British artist on the planet right now, she's Glastonbury 2025's star attraction.

You can watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Charli XCX's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Saturday, June 28.

► Start time: 10:30 p.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere

The timing of Brat's release led to the extraordinary sight of the hottest artist at last year's festival being confined to the tiny Levels stage. One year on, we can't believe she isn't right at the top of the billing. The BBC is believed to have had a major say in the decision, though a dispute between the broadcaster and Neil Young — whose headline set takes place at the same time — means it's ended up having to televise Charli XCX after all, instead of the folk legend. It's a mess worthy of Brat.

Again, timing prevented Brat from really taking Glastonbury by storm last year. While Charli XCX busted out a handful of tracks from the album, including "Von Dutch" and "Talk Talk", mega-hits "Apple", "360" and "Sympathy Is a Knife" were held in reserve.

The electrop phenomenon's setlist is, of course, being kept under wraps, but her recent performances suggest she'll draw mainly from her newer material. However, 2012 banger "I Love It" remains her signature closer.

Strap in for a slime green all-out assault on the senses. Below are all the details you need to watch Charli XCX and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

Charli XCX's set is one of only a select few that will be televised live. It will be shown on free-to-air BBC One, with dedicated coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. BST.

However, we'd recommend tuning in on BBC iPlayer instead, as the platform will be live streaming all of the build-up, including Deftones' warmup set. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 as if you were back home.

How to watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Charli XCX set on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Charli XCX set on your usual subscription?

You can still tune into the Other Stage headliner and all other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can you watch Charli XCX at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K., so you won't find Charli XCX's Glastonbury set in any international listings.

There's good news if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., however. You can download a VPN service and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through BBC iPlayer.

Or if you're content only to listen to Charli XCX's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

