Lewis Capaldi is back? How to watch the 'Secret Act' live at Glastonbury 2025

One of the country's most popular stars could draw a huge crowd at Glastonbury Festival 2025 as Lewis Capaldi supposedly takes to the iconic Pyramid Stage on Friday for a comeback performance that is sure to be emotional.

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury 2025 - Live streams, Date, Time, Channels Lewis Capaldi's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 27.

► Start time: 4:55 p.m. BST / 11:55 a.m. ET / 08:45 a.m. PT / 02:45 a.m. AEDT (Sat.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Watch anywhere

The Secret Act has been non-stop talked about since it was first announced earlier this month. Rumors have been circling about who it could be, but it now appears centered on one man in Lewis Capaldi.

It would not just be the Scottish Beyonce's first Glastonbury appearance since the audience pitched in to help him out with his set in 2023 due to much publicized mental health issues, it would actually be FIRST major gig since then.

There have been a couple of minor outings but he seems to have saved the big return for the Pyramid Stage. And, with his new single, 'Survive' dropping today it could be the highlight of the opening day.

Below are all the details you need to watch Lewis Capaldi and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch the Secret Act at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

The Secret Act set will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. That means it will also be streamed as it happens and on demand on its BBC iPlayer platform online.

iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including the Secret Act's — is available to stream in Ultra HD. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

But, what if I'm traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch the Secret Act at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the potential Lewis Capaldi set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy Capaldi's set.

Can you watch Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find this Glastonbury set in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K.. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Or if you're content only to listen to the Secret Act set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Friday, June 27

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

THE 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

BIFFY CLYRO: 20:15 - 21:15

ALANIS MORISSETTE: 18:15 - 19:15

SECRET ACT (LEWIS CAPALDI...): 16:55 - 17:30

BURNING SPEAR: 15:10 - 16:10

CMAT: 13:40 - 14:40

SUPERGRASS: 12.00 - 13:10

The Other Stage

LOYLE CARNER: 22:30 - 23:45

BUSTA RHYMES: 20:30 - 21:30

GRACIE ABRAMS: 18:45 - 19:45

FRANZ FERDINAND: 17:15 - 18:15

WET LEG: 15:45 - 16:45

INHALER: 14:15 - 15:15

RIZZLE KICKS: 13:00 - 13:45

FABIO & GROOVERIDER AND THE OUTLOOK ORCHESTRA: 11:30-12:30

West Holts Stage

MARIBOU STATE: 22:15 - 23:45

BADBADNOTGOOD: 20:30 - 21:30

DENZEL CURRY: 19:00 - 20:00

EN VOGUE: 17:30 - 18:30

VIEUX FARKA TOURE: 16:00 - 17:00

GLASS BEAMS: 14:30 - 15:25

CA7RIEL & PACO AMOROSO: 13:00 - 14:00

CORTO.ALTO: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

FOUR TET: 22:30 - 23:45

FLOATING POINTS: 21:00 - 22:00

PINKPANTHERESS: 19:30 - 20:30

BLOSSOMS: 18:00 - 19:00

LOLA YOUNG: 16:30 - 17:30

SHED SEVEN: 15:15 - 16:00

FAT DOG: 14:00 - 14:45

MYLES SMITH: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS: 23:00 - 00:15

SELF ESTEEM: 21:15 - 22:15

WUNDERHORSE: 19:30 - 20:30

OSEES: 18:00 - 19:00

ENGLISH TEACHER: 16:30 - 17:30

FAYE WEBSTER: 15:15 - 16:00

JALEN NGONDA: 14:00 - 14:45

JOHN GLACIER: 12:45 - 13:30

HORSEGIRL: 11:30 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

ANI DIFRANCO: 21:30 - 22:45

THE SEARCHERS: 20:00 - 21:00

DHANI HARRISON: 18:30 - 19:30

BILLIE MARTEN: 17:00 - 18:00

SKERRYVORE: 16:00 - 16:40

HUGH CORNWELL: 15:00 - 15:40

GABRIELLE APLIN: 14:00 - 14:40

TIFT MERRITT: 13:00 - 13:40

NADIA REID: 12:10 - 12:40

OUR MAN IN THE FIELD: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

THE FRATELLIS: 23:05 - 00:20

TERRORVISION: 21:35 - 22:35

THE MAGIC NUMBERS: 20:05 - 21:05

ORLA GARTLAND: 18:35 - 19:35

ASH: 17:05 - 18:05

PARIS PALOMA: 15:35 - 16:35

RUMBA DE BODAS: 14:10 - 15:05

BEANS ON TOAST: 12:50 - 13:40

Glade

DAMIAN LAZARUS: 01:45 - 02:55

SETH TROXLER: 00:30 - 01:45

SKEPTA B2B MOCHAKK B2B CARLITA: 23:15 - 00:30

SHYGIRL PRESENTS -CLUB SHY: 22:10 - 23:10

KETTAMA B2B INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL: 20:45 - 22:00

DANIEL AVERY B2B IMOGEN: 19:30 - 20:45

FISH56OCTAGON: 18:30 - 19:30

K KLASS: 17:45 - 18:25

CARL COX & ERIC POWELL'S MOBILE DISCO FEAT JULIE MCKNIGHT: 14:25 - 17:25

CRAZY P (DJ): 13:10 - 14:10

BEL COBAIN: 12:00 - 13:00

