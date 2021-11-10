Score! Roku Ultra just dropped to $30 in Walmart Black Friday deal

Walmart Black Friday deals aren't slowing down. Quite the opposite, the discounts are only getting deeper. A fresh round of the retailer's Deals for Days promotion has kicked off and this selection of offers includes some killer Black Friday Roku deals.

Right now, you can get a Roku Ultra LT for $30 at Walmart. That's a massive $39 off its usual retail price of $69, which makes it better than half price. You won't see many Black Friday deals that can beat this. Note that this price is for Walmart Plus members as of 3 p.m. ET, but it will go live for everyone else at 7 p.m. ET.

Roku Ultra LT: was $69 now $30 @ Walmart Roku Ultra LT: was $69 now $30 @ Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT takes a lot of what we like about the Roku Ultra and makes it even cheaper. This stick offers 4K streaming, snappy performance and an Ethernet port for more stable streaming connections in larger homes. It's a slightly older 2019 model, but for $30 it still offers almost unmatched value for money.

In our Roku Ultra LT review, we praised the streaming box for its easy-to-use interface that makes navigating through content and streaming platforms a breeze. We also liked how many apps are compatible with the device as well as its full-featured remote control.

We said: "The Roku Ultra LT offers the best features of Roku's highest-end streaming player for a reasonable price." Ultimately we awarded the streaming box four stars out of five.

The Roku Ultra LT loses the USB port, programmable buttons, and remote finder of its slightly more expensive Roku Ultra sibling, but these features aren't a necessity and the LT's is a compelling box even at full price. At just $30 it's a very easy recommendation.

Black Friday deals at Walmart are only just beginning. Stick with Tom's Guide for complete coverage of all the savings you won't want to miss, and also make sure to get yourself a Walmart Plus membership to ensure the best deals don't sell out before you have a chance to snap them up.