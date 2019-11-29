The Razer DeathAdder Elite for $30 is the best gaming mouse deal of Black Friday

The Razer DeathAdder has been one of the best gaming mice on the market ever since its debut more than a decade ago. Its most recent iteration, the Razer DeathAdder Elite, is perhaps the best version of the mouse ever released, with a powerful sensor, gorgeous RGB lighting and a robust software suite.

This premium mouse usually retails for $70, but today, you can nab one for $30: its lowest price ever.

Razer DeathAdder Elite: was $70, now $30 @ Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder is a premium gaming mouse from one of the most stylish manufacturers around. This mouse features four extra programmable buttons, RGB illumination and a comfortable textured grip. Thirty dollars is the lowest price we've seen for this mouse.View Deal

If you've been involved in PC gaming for any significant length of time, you've probably at least heard of the Razer DeathAdder Elite. The original DeathAdder was one of the first dedicated ergonomic gaming mice. These days, the mouse has comfortable textured groups, gorgeous multicolored lighting and four extra buttons that you can program with a variety of commands. It's stood the test of time as one of the best gaming mice you can buy.

Even if you never dabble in the multi-functional Razer Synapse software, though, the mouse itself will perform quite well on its own merits. The DeathAdder Elite features a 5G Optical Sensor, which supports DPI resolutions up to 16,000. Granted, you'll probably never need to dial it up that high, but it's also amazingly responsive and precise at more manageable DPI levels.

Whatever its other merits, though, the big draw of the DeathAdder Elite is that it costs less than half of its usual price today. Fancy gaming mice rarely drop below $50; to find one for $30 is very rare. It'll probably be a while before a top-notch mouse sees a discount like this again.

