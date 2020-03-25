The best webcams in 2020

The best webcams keep you connected to people who are far away, whether you’re conducting a conference call or are broadcasting to your viewers on Twitch and Mixer. A good webcam not only makes you visible to others online, but does so at a crisp picture quality with a smooth framerate, allowing for seamless communication for work and play.

There’s a webcam for everyone, whether you’re looking for a cheap option for your home office, a high-end camera for the conference room, or a dynamic streaming webcam for those looking to become the next online superstar. Many of the best webcams have software features for customizing how you look on-screen, and some even have advanced extras such as built-in lights and multiple mounting options for displays and tripods.

But not all of these peripherals are created equal, which is why we’ve dug through the most popular options on the web to help you find the absolute best webcam for your needs.

What are the best webcams right now?

Our pick for the best webcam overall is the Logitech C920, which offers crisp 1080p video at 30 frames per second. The C920 also features dependable dual microphones for capturing your voice, and a flexible design that’s ideal for laptops, monitors and tripods. If you need better quality, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream packs 60 frame-per-second video and automatic background removal into the same sleek and versatile design.

The Logitech C310 is a popular budget option that records at 720p, as is the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000. If you’re looking for the best webcam for content creation, the Razer Kiyo is a great choice that features a built-in ring light that helps illuminate your face while you stream. We’re also big fans of the new Logitech Streamcam, which delivers smooth 60 frame-per-second video capture for streamers and YouTubers and has a variety of advanced software customization features.

It’s worth noting that webcams are in incredibly high-demand right now, so the best webcam for you right now just might be the one that major retailers are still carrying. Top models such as the C920 and Microsoft LifeCam are on backorder at many outlets, meaning you may have to wait a few weeks to get yours in.

The best webcams to buy today

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech C920

The best webcam overall

Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps | Field of view: 78 degrees

Excellent picture quality

Handy companion software

Sleek, versatile design

No 60 fps recording on base model

There’s a reason you’ve probably seen the Logitech C920 in just about any conference room -- this is the best webcam you can buy overall. The C920 records sharp videos at 1080p and 30 frames per second, and has a wide 78-degree field of view that’s ideal for both solo conference calls and large meeting rooms. Its sleek black design is equally ideal for clipping to displays or attaching to tripods, and its companion software offers customizable backgrounds and avatars.

If you need something higher-end for gaming, the Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam is an enhanced version of the C920 that touts 60fps video recording at 720p. But if you’re just seeking the best overall quality for video calls, the Logitech C920 is the way to go.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Dependable performance for a good price

Resolution: 720p | Framerate: 30 fps | Field of view: 68.5 degrees

Affordable

Handy companion software

Hard to mount to all displays

Not as crisp as other budget webcams

One of the best webcams under $50, the Microsoft Lifecam HD-300 offers 720p video recording for everyday video calls and group chats. The camera is enhanced by Microsoft’s LifeCam software, which offers a variety of filters and effects for customizing your look as well as options for customizing the default resolution. You can also use the app to easily capture photos and videos to your hard drive or share them to social media. The LifeCam HD-3000 is Skype certified, which is worth keeping in mind if you primarily use Microsoft’s online chat app to stay connected.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech C310

A good affordable webcam

Resolution: 720p | Framerate: 30 fps | Field of view: 60 degrees

Affordable

Solid picture quality

No tripod mounting

Limited to 720p

A popular affordable option, the Logitech C310 offers solid 720p picture quality within a simple design that should mount just fine on most monitors and laptop screens. The C310 can automatically adjust to lighting conditions to get the best possible picture, and with the included Logitech Webcam Software, you can use it to customize the frame or set the webcam up as a motion detector. You’ll have to spring for something more expensive if you want 1080p video or tripod mounting options, but if all you need is a solid camera for everyday video calls, the C310 is one of the best webcams for most people.

(Image credit: Razer)

4. Razer Kiyo

A great webcam with built-in lighting

Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps (1080p); 60 fps (720p) | Field of view: 81.6 degrees

Integrated ring light

60 fps recording options

Expensive

Good lighting can mean the difference between a dark, blurry image and a bright and clear one, and the Razer Kiyo packs an elegant built-in solution to this problem. Built for gamers but ideal for any setting, the Kiyo features an integrated ring light that helps illuminate your face as you hop on video calls or broadcast games online. This webcam can record at 30 frames per second at a crisp 1080p or a smoother 60 fps at 720p, making it one of the best webcams for gamers and serious content creators. The Kiyo is on the pricier side of things, but if you find yourself working in low-light environments and don’t want to purchase an external light, it’s well worth the investment.

(Image credit: Logitech)

5. Logitech StreamCam

The best webcam for streaming and content creation

Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 60 fps | Field of view: 78 degrees

Excellent picture quality and framerate

Attractive design

Offers landscape and portrait recording

Expensive

If you’re a serious streamer or avid content creator, the Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams you can buy. This high-end webcam records at 1080p at a smooth 60 frames per second, making it ideal for Twitch streams and high-quality YouTube videos. The StreamCam has the unique ability to be mounted in both landscape or portrait modes, so you can use the latter orientation to shoot content for platforms like Instagram and TikTok. This excellent streaming webcam offers a high-speed USB-C connection, a variety of mounting options and 3 months of XSplit Premium streaming software. Its refreshingly attractive design, which comes in white and charcoal, is also a great touch.

How to choose the best webcam for you

When looking for the best webcam, you should consider a few key factors including resolution, framerate and price. If all you’re doing is a few daily video calls, a 720p camera that records at 30 frames per second will do the trick just fine. Entry-level cameras such as the Logitech C310 and Microsoft Lifecam HD-3000 are ideal for this use case.

If you’re using your webcam for content creation on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and Mixer, you should aim to get a webcam that shoots in 1080p. Many top webcams such as the Logitech C920 and Razer Kiyo shoot at 1080p at 30 frames per second. But if you want the most immersive quality for streams and videos, you should go for a camera that can handle 1080p at 60 fps, such as the Logitech StreamCam.

It’s also worth considering any special features a webcam has. The Razer Kiyo has a built-in ring light, making it ideal for folks who are recording in low-light rooms and don’t have a separate light handy. Logitech cameras generally have robust software options for customizing your shots, and the StreamCam can shoot in both landscape and portrait modes, which is worth considering if you’re shooting video for mobile consumption.