Best Apple Watch Deals in December 2019

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy. Sure, it's pricey, but these days finding the best Apple Watch deals isn't as hard as it used to be.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have been offering some of the best Apple Watch deals throughout 2019. And although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, it's still possible to find cheap Apple Watch prices.

If you want the cheapest Apple Watch possible, look no further than the Apple Watch Series 3. Although the Apple Store sells it for $199, it hit an all-time low of $129 on Black Friday. It packs many of the same features found in Apple's newer models, including built-in water/dust resistance.

If you want a faster processor and bigger screen options, the Apple Watch Series 4 is for you. It also offers advanced health-tracking thanks to its electrical heart sensor, which can take an electrocardiogram. It's normally $50 to $100 off.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 5 builds on the Series 4's strengths adding an always-on display and better power management. Apple Watch deals on this model are modest saving you from $15 to $50.

Currently, many retailers have completely sold out of Apple Watch devices. Amazon, for instance, has almost no Apple Watches on sale. However, we're searching high and low for the best Apple Watch deals you can buy right now.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $229. (The LTE model normally costs $299). View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/LTE/44mm): was $479 now $379 @ Best Buy

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now for $379. It features a built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback, and fall detection. It's $100 off its normal price. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5