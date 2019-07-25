Best Tech Deals in July 2019

Amazon Deals | Walmart Deals | Apple Deals | TV Deals | Gaming Deals | Laptop Deals
Back-to-school and mid-year clearance sales are in full swing this week, so now's a great time to score the some of the best tech deals on today's best gadgets. Amazon Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart are offering solid deals on everything from smart home devices to game consoles.
For bargain hunters, savings await at every corner this month. So if you're looking for the best tech deals, you've come to the right place.
We're here to point you toward the best deals of the month. Here are the best sales happening right now.
Amazon Hardware
Echo Dot 3rd Gen (2-Pack): was $99.98 now $49.99 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice Echo Dot dropped to an all-time low of $22 on Prime Day. For a limited time, you can buy two of these best-selling smart speakers for the price of one. Enter coupon, "DOT2PACK" at checkout to secure this deal.
Kindle Oasis (2019): was $249.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon
With its sleek metallic, water resistant design and new customizable page hues, Amazon's Kindle Oasis is not your average e-reader. For a limited time, it's $50 off.
Echo Show 5 (2-Pack): was $179.98 now $149.98 @Amazon
This was my favorite Prime Day Amazon device deal. I didn't think they'd do it, but not only did Amazon discount its new Echo Show 5, but it took a generous $40 off. Currently, you can save $30 when you buy 2 via coupon, "SHOWFIVE2PK".
Top Tech
AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now just $179 @ Amazon
MacBook Air (2018): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon
The 2018 MacBook Air is a solid everyday laptop. This model packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (16GB): was $280 now $197 @ Walmart
With its 10.1" 1080p SuperAMOLED display, 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of memory, the Galaxy Tab A is perfect for entertainment and productivity anywhere. For a limited time, it's $82 off. Amazon also has this same tablet on sale for the same price. View Deal
HDTV
Samsung 55" 4K UHD Smart TV (2019): was $600 now $498 @ Walmart
Featuring 2160p resolution with HDR and Dolby Digital Plus audio, this 2019 model 55-inch Samsung TV delivers stunning imagery and dynamic sound. At $102 off, it's more affordable than ever. Amazon has this same TV set on sale for the same price. View Deal
TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: was $969.99 now for $729.99 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice TCL 4K Smart Roku TV offers a better than average Roku experience with great color reproduction and accuracy. For a limited time, it's $240 off. View Deal
Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,299.99 @ Walmart
The PQ65-F1 is one of Vizio's best 2018 HDTVs. It's been on sale many times before, but it's never dipped down to this price before. It features Vizio's SmartCast platform and quantum-dot tech. View Deal
Tech Under $50
Aukey USB Wall Charger: was $15.99 now $10.99 @ Amazon
With its ultra compact and foldable dual port design, the Aukey USB brick is portable and practical. It works with Phone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad Pro/Air 2 /Mini 4, Samsung and more. Snag it now for dollars off its regular price.
Samsung Bar Plus USB Flash Drive: was $40 now $22 @ Amazon
With transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, the Samsung Bar Plus makes everyday transfers that much easier. Add extra storage to your laptop for half the price. View Deal
Logitech Z313 Speaker System: was $49.99 now $27 @ Amazon
With twin satellite speakers and a compact subwoofer, the Logitech Z313 Speaker System fills any room with 25 Watts of big, balanced sound.View Deal
Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): was $309 now $229 @ Amazon
If you're looking for a smartwatch with excellent fitness-tracking, fast Siri, and music streaming, the Apple Watch is it. At $80 off, it's now at its lowest price ever!
Fitbit Blaze: was $160 now $139 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Blaze aims to bridge the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It packs a big color display and offers guided workouts. For a limited time, it's $20 below retail price. View Deal
Unlocked Phones
Google Pixel 3 Unlocked (128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon
With superior performance, an immersive OLED display, top-notch cameras, and enhanced call screening, the Pixel 3 is the ultimate expression of Android. Now $200 off, it's an excellent value. View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): was $1,000 now $599.99 @ B&H
The Galaxy Note 9 is for mobile users who want a big-screen phone with a pen and strong cameras. For a limited time, you can own Samsung's high-end phone for $400 less than retail price. View Deal
Cameras
Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera: was $900 now $699 @ Walmart
With its 24.2-megapixel CMOS (APS C) sensor and EF S 18–55mm f/4–56 IS STM Zoom Lens, the EOS Rebel T7i is a solid choice for beginner and professional photographers. Amazon has this same DSLR camera kit on sale for the same price.
- Panasonic Lumix 4K Digital Camera for $247.99 ($152 off)
- Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens for $399 ($201 off) also at Amazon
- Canon PowerShot SX530 Digital Camera for $249 ($130 off)
Games & Consoles
Resident Evil 2 for PS4: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon
This stunning and terrifying remake of Capcom's 1998 survival horror classic is among the must own games of 2019. For a limited time, it's 30 off retail. View Deal
Xbox One S Division 2 Bundle: was $300 now $248 @ Walmart
This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, a full-game download of Tom Clancy's The Division 2, and an Xbox Wireless Controller. View Deal
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 for $39.88 ($20 off) at Walmart
- Sony PS4 Slim 1TB Marvel's Spider-Man Bundle for $312 ($46 off) at Amazon
- Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition for PS4 for $27 ($53 off)