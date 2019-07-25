Best Tech Deals in July 2019

Amazon Deals | Walmart Deals | Apple Deals | TV Deals | Gaming Deals | Laptop Deals



Back-to-school and mid-year clearance sales are in full swing this week, so now's a great time to score the some of the best tech deals on today's best gadgets. Amazon Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart are offering solid deals on everything from smart home devices to game consoles.

For bargain hunters, savings await at every corner this month. So if you're looking for the best tech deals, you've come to the right place.

We're here to point you toward the best deals of the month. Here are the best sales happening right now.

Amazon Hardware

Echo Dot 3rd Gen (2-Pack): was $99.98 now $49.99 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Echo Dot dropped to an all-time low of $22 on Prime Day. For a limited time, you can buy two of these best-selling smart speakers for the price of one. Enter coupon, "DOT2PACK" at checkout to secure this deal.

View Deal

Kindle Oasis (2019): was $249.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

With its sleek metallic, water resistant design and new customizable page hues, Amazon's Kindle Oasis is not your average e-reader. For a limited time, it's $50 off.







View Deal

Echo Show 5 (2-Pack): was $179.98 now $149.98 @Amazon

This was my favorite Prime Day Amazon device deal. I didn't think they'd do it, but not only did Amazon discount its new Echo Show 5, but it took a generous $40 off. Currently, you can save $30 when you buy 2 via coupon, "SHOWFIVE2PK".

Top Tech

AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case: was $199 now just $179 @ Amazon

Prime Day may be over, but don't tell Amazon that. The retail juggernaut offers the 2019 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $20 below retail. View Deal

MacBook Air (2018): was $1,099 now $949 @ Amazon

The 2018 MacBook Air is a solid everyday laptop. This model packs a 1.6GHz Core i5-8210Y dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (16GB): was $280 now $197 @ Walmart

With its 10.1" 1080p SuperAMOLED display, 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of memory, the Galaxy Tab A is perfect for entertainment and productivity anywhere. For a limited time, it's $82 off. Amazon also has this same tablet on sale for the same price. View Deal

HDTV

Samsung 55" 4K UHD Smart TV (2019): was $600 now $498 @ Walmart

Featuring 2160p resolution with HDR and Dolby Digital Plus audio, this 2019 model 55-inch Samsung TV delivers stunning imagery and dynamic sound. At $102 off, it's more affordable than ever. Amazon has this same TV set on sale for the same price. View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,299.99 @ Walmart

The PQ65-F1 is one of Vizio's best 2018 HDTVs. It's been on sale many times before, but it's never dipped down to this price before. It features Vizio's SmartCast platform and quantum-dot tech. View Deal

Tech Under $50

Aukey USB Wall Charger: was $15.99 now $10.99 @ Amazon

With its ultra compact and foldable dual port design, the Aukey USB brick is portable and practical. It works with Phone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPad Pro/Air 2 /Mini 4, Samsung and more. Snag it now for dollars off its regular price.

View Deal

Samsung Bar Plus USB Flash Drive: was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

With transfer speeds up to 300MB/s, the Samsung Bar Plus makes everyday transfers that much easier. Add extra storage to your laptop for half the price. View Deal

Logitech Z313 Speaker System: was $49.99 now $27 @ Amazon

With twin satellite speakers and a compact subwoofer, the Logitech Z313 Speaker System fills any room with 25 Watts of big, balanced sound.View Deal

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): was $309 now $229 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a smartwatch with excellent fitness-tracking, fast Siri, and music streaming, the Apple Watch is it. At $80 off, it's now at its lowest price ever!



View Deal

Fitbit Blaze: was $160 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Blaze aims to bridge the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It packs a big color display and offers guided workouts. For a limited time, it's $20 below retail price. View Deal

Unlocked Phones

Google Pixel 3 Unlocked (128GB): was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

With superior performance, an immersive OLED display, top-notch cameras, and enhanced call screening, the Pixel 3 is the ultimate expression of Android. Now $200 off, it's an excellent value. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB): was $1,000 now $599.99 @ B&H

The Galaxy Note 9 is for mobile users who want a big-screen phone with a pen and strong cameras. For a limited time, you can own Samsung's high-end phone for $400 less than retail price. View Deal

Cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T7i Camera: was $900 now $699 @ Walmart

With its 24.2-megapixel CMOS (APS C) sensor and EF S 18–55mm f/4–56 IS STM Zoom Lens, the EOS Rebel T7i is a solid choice for beginner and professional photographers. Amazon has this same DSLR camera kit on sale for the same price.

View Deal

Games & Consoles

Resident Evil 2 for PS4: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon

This stunning and terrifying remake of Capcom's 1998 survival horror classic is among the must own games of 2019. For a limited time, it's 30 off retail. View Deal