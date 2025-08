Computing

We test so you don’t waste money — here’s how we review laptops, tablets and PCs

Computing

I asked companies for prices of their new tech at Computex 2025 — but they’re too tariff-ied to tell me

Computing

Tom's Guide Awards 2025: Our favorite laptops, monitors, tablets and more

Tech

Tom’s Guide Awards 2025 nominations — Submit your products now

Tech

Tom's Guide Awards 2025: All the big winners across 12 categories from phones to homes

Computing Hardware

Best of Computex day 2 — here's 5 new gadgets from the show floor you need to see

Computing

The best back-to-school laptop of 2025 is cheaper than ever, $650 off a monster RX 9070 XT gaming PC and more — Power Picks