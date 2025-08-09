A Murphy bed is a convenient, space-saving solution for people living in small homes or studio apartments. These nifty beds can be folded away vertically when not in use, so it’s essential to choose a mattress that both fits your Murphy bed and holds its shape when tucked away in storage.

But while many of the best mattresses we've tested can be used in a Murphy bed frame, it's not quite as simple as choosing a standard bed in a box.

Whether you’re looking for a