Titans vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL week 11 game online

Titans vs Ravens channel, start time The Titans vs Ravens live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, November 22 on CBS.

The Titans vs Ravens live stream is another opportunity for Tennessee to defy expectations. These teams last met in the AFC Divisional Round game in January, when the Titans surprised the oddsmakers and stomped on the Ravens for a 28-12 victory.

Once again the bookmakers favor Baltimore, this time by a 6.5-point spread for this NFL live stream. But given their mis-steps in the last few games, neither of these 6-3 teams has much reason to feel cocky.

Baltimore's fall last time was so surprising because it had been leading the league in points per game, at 33.2. But it's dropped considerably this season, to an average of 27.1. That's a tad below Tennessee's average of 27.7. So why are the Ravens favored again this time? Defense. The Ravens allow just 18.3 points per game, versus a whopping 26.1 for the Titans.



But injuries have hollowed out the Ravens' defense. Inside linebacker L.J. Fort and cornerback Jimmy Smith are both on the inactive list, and the status of tight end Nick Boyle and nose tackle Brandon Williams are questionable after injuries last week. Those player losses allowed the New England Patriots to run all over the Ravens in last week's embarrassing 23-17 defeat. And the Ravens will face a much bigger challenge during this NFL live stream in trying to contain the Titans' Derrick Henry, one of the top rushers in the NFL.

Here’s how to watch the Titans vs Ravens live stream.

How to watch Titans vs Ravens live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Titans vs Ravens live streams in the US

In America, Titans vs Ravens is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Sunday, November 22.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Titans vs Ravens is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Titans vs Ravens live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Titans vs Ravens live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Ravens.

Titans vs Ravens live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do get Titans vs Ravens on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It starts at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Titans vs Ravens live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.