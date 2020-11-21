Cowboys vs Vikings live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Cowboys vs Vikings time, tv channel The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 22.

The Cowboys vs Vikings live stream will be a certain kind of challenge for Dallas. The team's chances of winning are slight: Oddsmakers favor the Vikings by 8.5 points.

This NFL live stream is an opportunity for Dallas to lose honorably, as they did in their last match--beating the spread to finish just 5 points behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. That was in week nine, and the 2-7 Cowboys have had a bye week to rest up before their visit to Minneapolis.

The Vikings' 4-5 record belies their growing strength as the season progresses. Climbing out of a 1-5 hole before their bye week, the Vikings have returned to win three games in a row. And even the earlier part of the season wasn't as bad as it looks: Minnesota lost by just a single point to both the Seahawks and the Titans.

They are coming off a short week, having just defeated Chicago on Monday night. Now Minnesota has the benefit of getting to play at home.

The biggest difference between the teams in this NFL live stream is that Minnesota has a solid passing solution, whereas injury and mismanagement have thrown Dallas into disarray. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins certainly has a mixed record. Seventeen touchdown passes is impressive, while 11 interceptions is a bit embarrassing.

How to watch Cowboys vs Vikings live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Cowboys vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 22.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Cowboys vs Vikings is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cowboys vs Vikings.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, Cowboys vs Vikings won't be live across the pond. Sky Sports, the standard way to watch NFL games in the U.K., is not carrying the game. It will feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.