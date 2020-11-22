Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Chiefs vs Raiders channel, start time The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, November 22 on NBC.

On its surface, the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream looks like a real long shot for Las Vegas. The 6-3 Raiders trail the 8-1 defending Super Bowl champ Chiefs in just about every metric, such as points and yards gained per game.

And they are up against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes (ranked second with a season QBR of 84.7). So what makes the host Raiders think they can beat the visiting Chiefs in this NFL live stream? The fact that they already did, winning handily by 40-32 in week 5.

This NFL live stream will show whether the Raiders can defeat the odds a second time. It'll be a longshot: ESPN favors the Chiefs by a 6.5-point spread. But week 5 shows that the Raiders can perform very well when called for.

While he doesn't quite match Mahomes, the Raiders' Derek Carr is still one of the better quarterbacks in the game, with a 9th-ranked QBR of 75.5 for the season. He's thrown 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. (Mahomes has just one pickoff.) And he was the better quarterback in these teams' last matchup.

What's more, Vegas can run the ball. Josh Jacobs leads the Raiders' ground game, with 700 yards and eight touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came in the last Chiefs game, when Kansas City was unable to hold him back. The Chiefs will have to do a better job containing the ground game this time around.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs Raiders is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT November 22.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Chiefs vs Raiders live stream for free

If Chiefs vs Raiders is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Chiefs vs Raiders on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Chiefs vs Raiders live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:10 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .