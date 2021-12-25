Dolphins vs Saints live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Dolphins vs Saints live stream features a New Orleans team coming off a dominant defensive performance against the Bucs. Meanwhile, Miami looks to stay one of the league's hottest teams as they try to make this NFL live stream their seventh straight win!

Dolphins vs Saints channel, start time The Dolphins vs Saints live stream is Monday (Dec. 27).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Dolphins (7-7) just keep winning. They were 1-7 through their first eight games of the season and now, thanks to a six-game win streak, they’re actually in shouting distance of the playoffs. Tua Tagovailoa is back and healthy after dealing with rib and finger injuries this season. The second-year quarterback has started the last five games of Miami’s six-consecutive wins while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions. One of his best throws came on a slant to DeVante Parker that resulted in the game winning touchdown.

Miami will look to build on last week's rushing performance that stacked up 183 yards. Running back Duke Johnson was the star of the ground game, taking the Jets for a career high 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson was a third round pick out of University of Miami back in 2015 and since then has struggled to find consistent carries.

The Saints (7-7) are still “in the hunt” for the playoffs thanks to another defensive masterpiece against Tom Brady. Last week New Orleans traveled to Tampa and walked away with a 9-0 win over the Bucs leaving behind a frustrated Brady. The Saints defense held one of the hottest offenses in the league scoreless while handing Brady his first shutout in 15 years.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan is coming off a two-sack game and was part of a defensive line that kept running back Leonard Fournette in check for the first time in weeks. Fournette had been averaging 118 yards-per-game over his last three games, but the Saints held him to just 67 total yards in the win.

The Saints are 3-point favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 39.

How to watch the Dolphins vs Saints live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch the Dolphins vs Saints, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dolphins vs Saints live streams in the US

In the U.S., Dolphins vs Saints is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Dec. 27).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Dolphins vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Dolphins vs Saints on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Saints live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.