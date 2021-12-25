Ravens vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream has these AFC North rivals fighting it out for first place in their tightly wrapped division. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are trying to get their offense going again, while the Ravens are waiting to see who will be under center for them in this NFL live stream.

Ravens vs Bengals channel, start time The Ravens vs Bengals live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 26).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Ravens (8-6) enter this game having lost three straight including last weeks’ 31-30 battle against the Packers. Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson for that one and could miss the former MVP again this week as he is battling an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley started his second game of the season against Green Bay and put forth a stellar performance. The 23-year-old undrafted product out of Utah threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-40 passing while running for 73 yards and another two scores.

For the most part this season, Baltimore’ defense has been average, allowing 22.5 points-per-game. However, in their week seven loss to these Bengals, the Ravens allowed a season high 41 points while Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had themselves a day.

The Bengals (8-6) are hoping for a very similar outcome like the one they enjoyed when they beat the Ravens 41-17 in week seven. Burrow threw for a career high 416 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase reeled in eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Since then, it’s been a different story for these former LSU teammates.

Through his first seven games, Chase averaged 107 yards-per-game but has averaged just 40 yards-per-game over his last seven. As Chase has gone, so have the Bengals. Cincinnati has won just three games over that span including last week’s 15-10 road win over the Broncos.

The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Ravens. The over/under is 44.5

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Ravens vs Bengals you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 26)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Bengals.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.