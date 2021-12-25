Rams vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Rams vs Vikings live stream puts an L.A. team right back on the field after a delay pushed their week 15 matchup back two days. Matthew Stafford and company will now go for their fourth straight win on just four days rest when they visit Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in this NFL live stream.

Rams vs Vikings channel, start time The Rams vs Vikings live stream is Sunday (Dec. 26).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rams (10-4) will be on a short week after a litany of players were placed in COVID protocol, forcing the NFL to move last Sunday’s game with the Seahawks to Tuesday night. Despite the delay, the Rams were able to notch their third straight win with a 20-10 victory.

The game plan has been pretty simple for the Rams' offense this season; get the ball to Cooper Kupp. The 28-year-old wide receiver added to his league leading totals Tuesday night catching nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp has logged three-straight 100-plus yard games and nine total on the season. He leads the NFL in receptions (122), receiving yards (1,625) and receiving touchdowns (14).

The Vikings (7-7) have something on their side that the NFC's other 7-7 teams do not, they control their own destiny. Going into week 16 Minnesota is in the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference, with the Eagles and Saints on their heels also at 7-7. While those teams have easier schedules, the Vikings face the Rams this week and the Packers next week, before finishing things up against the Bears. Vikings win out, they make the playoffs.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they already beat the Bears on the road last Monday night. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota offense struggled in the game, but they did enough to leave Chicago with a 17-9 win. Cousins, who is usually one of the NFL’s more accurate passers, completed just 50% of his passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while being sacked four times.

With the offensive struggles being what they were, Minnesota need theirdefense to step up and that's exactly what they did. Their defense kept the Bears out of the endzone until the final play of the game. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum led the way with a three-sack performance.

How to watch Rams vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Rams vs Vikings live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Rams vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 26)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Rams vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Vikings.

Rams vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Vikings on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Rams vs Vikings live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.