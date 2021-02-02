20 Best Valentine's Day gifts and deals for 2021

Valentine's Day deals are showing up everywhere. Although February 14 is still a few days out, many retailers are dropping prices on everything from boxes of chocolates to Apple iPads.

Unfortunately, the pandemic is changing how we celebrate Valentine's Day this year. With many restaurants closed or limited in capacity, consumers are turning to online retailers for their romantic gifts. So we're rounding up the best Valentine's Day deals and sales you can get right now.

From iPads to bouquets of flowers, we're making it easy to spoil your better half without going broke. So put down that overpriced teddy bear and check out today's best Valentine's Day deals.

Valentine's Day deals 2021 at a glance

Best Valentine's Day deals

Gifts Under $50

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

The perfect Valentine's Day deal for the coffee aficionado, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper lets you make the perfect cup of joe without having to leave your apartment. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

From Bridgerton to The Mandalorian, your better half will be able to keep up on all of their favorite shows thanks to Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. This 2020 streamer is a cheaper version of the regular Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, it's your best pick if you're looking for an affordable gift. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $39.99.View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows: was $59 now $41 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 10% off with prices from $41. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. An ideal kitchen or night table companion, it's now $39 off and it comes with a free 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription. View Deal

Platinum Collection of Cheeses: $45 @ iGourmet

iGourmet is offering this collection of cheeses for just $45. While not on sale per se, it's an excellent value and includes Boschetto al Tartufo Bianchetto, Green Peppercorn Chevre by Coach Farm, Fourme d'Ambert AOC, and Cave Aged Swiss Gruyere by Emmi.View Deal

Birchbox Subscription: $45 @ Birchbox

Looking for the ultimate contactless Valentine's Day gift? Birchbox offers gift subscription cards which can be sent via e-mail. The recipient can choose when to redeem their subscription and each month they'll receive a box filled with beauty samples picked to their beauty profile. View Deal

Mixbook sitewide sale: up to 45% off everything

Ditch the corny Hallmark cards and create your own album, Valentine's Day card, or photo prints at Mixbook. As part of Mixbook's Valentine's Day sales you can use coupon "BESTMIX" to take 45% off sitewide. View Deal

Gifts Under $100

FTD Flowers: from $55 @ FTD

FTD has a wide collection of flowers on sale as part of its Valentine's Day deals. Have your flowers delivered between February 10 and February 12 to get an extra $10 off. For instance, the Give Me Butterflies Bouquet (pictured) is on sale for $55. View Deal

JBL Clip 3: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

As part of its Valentines Day sales, Amazon has the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker on sale for just $59.99. The speaker can clip onto your backpack or handbag and bring your favorite tunes anywhere. View Deal

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $69 @ Disney

Keep your partner entertained throughout the entire year with a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus. They'll have access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Better yet, this gift arrives instantly and can be used immediately. That alone is worth the cost. View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $179 now $90 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet offers a 300-thread count of softness. It's made of breathable cotton to keep you warm in the winter and cool over the summer. The queen-size blanket is on sale for just $90 and one of the best Valentines Day deals for keeping cozy. (We own this duvet and can attest that it's great at insulating heat). View Deal

Gifts under $250

Purple bedding bundles: deals from $106 @ Purple

Give the gift of comfort this Valentine's Day with a custom-made bundle from Purple. Buy two items, get 10% off; buy three items, get 15% off; or buy four items and you'll get 20% off. Bundles start as low as $106 and can include anything from his/her pajamas to a weighted blanket with pillows. View Deal

AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $119. The classic AirPods offer solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip. This is the cheapest they've been all year. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. This 8-in-1 pressure cooker is perfect for any home cook looking to take their dinners to the next level. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

If you're significant other loves to track their activity, the Apple Watch 3 is the perfect gift. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a super-low price. Even better, it's now $30 under the Apple Store's price. It's one of the best Valentines Day deals you'll find. View Deal

Sunny Indoor Bike: was $299 now $233 @ Amazon

If your partner loves to workout, but is nervous about rushing back to the gym, get them the Sunny Indoor Bike. This chain-driven bike features everything you need for an endorphin-filled cycling workout from home. It has a 30-lb. flywheel combined with a belt drive mechanism for smooth and quiet workouts. The steel bike also has a 4-way adjustable seat and adjustable resistance. View Deal