After tackling such real-life ghouls as Ed Gein and Jeffrey Dahmer, Netflix’s “Monster” anthology finally got to its first female perpetrator in the form of the infamous Lizzie Borden, the young American woman who was tried and acquitted of the gruesome 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.

All eight episodes of “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” dropped on the streaming service back in September, with Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) leading the cast as Lizzie. (The star-studded ensemble also included Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Barden and Joey Pollari.) And it was an instant hit with Netflix viewers, knocking fellow buzzy newcomer “Crew Girl” off the top spot of the streamer’s charts. Now that the dust has settled, you might be looking for a follow-up.

So, if it's more Lizzie Borden you want, we’ve got it: Here are three films and series that dig into the true-crime story.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Lizzie'

LIZZIE Official Trailer (2018) Kristen Stewart, Chloë Sevigny, Thriller Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In this 2018 biographical thriller from Craig William Macneill, Chloë Sevigny is our titular protagonist, a thirtysomething spinster and social outcast trapped under the strict, suffocating control of her austere father Andrew (Jamey Sheridan) and stepmother Abby (Fiona Shaw). Lizzie finds an unexpected kindred spirit in the form of the Borden family’s young Irish maid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a bond that turns romantic and, later, deadly, as the women seemingly carry out the killings of Lizzie’s parents.

Though the big-screen take on Borden’s story only received a 66% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics complimented Sevigny’s portrayal of the real-life woman: “Ms. Sevigny's intelligence and formidable control keep the melodrama grounded,” wrote Jeannette Catsoulis of The New York Times. “Her empathy for Borden, whose fragile constitution belies a searing will, is palpable, as is the sense of inescapable peril surrounding the two female leads."

Rent or buy “Lizzie” on Prime Video now

'The Lizzie Borden Chronicles'

Christina Ricci first took on the complicated role of Lizzie Borden in the 2014 TV movie "Lizzie Borden Took an Ax,” which delves into the crimes for which Lizzie was tried.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But this follow-up limited series for Lifetime follows Borden in the months after her controversial acquittal in the murders of her father and stepmother, with Lizzie and her older sister Emma (Clea DuVall) shunned from society and trying to make a new life for themselves in Fall River, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, Pinkerton detective Charlie Siringo (Cole Hauser) arrives in town to investigate Lizzie’s case for himself, right as even more bodies start popping up.

Ricci earned a SAG nomination for her performance here: The actress “was born to play a 19th-century ax murderer, as it turns out,” wrote Jane Borden for Vanity Fair, calling the series "playful, wicked brain candy.”

Stream “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” on Prime Video now

'The Inhabitant'

The Inhabitant (2022 Movie) - Official Trailer - Dermot Mulroney, Leslie Bibb, Odessa A'zion - YouTube Watch On

And for something a little different, this 2022 horror-thriller stars Odessa A'zion as Tara Haldon, a Fall River, MA high schooler who's the descendant of the notorious axe murderer Lizzie Borden.

Believing her bloodline to be cursed, the tormented teen struggles with sinister visions, dark impulses, and deep anxieties, which certainly don’t lessen when several townspeople are discovered murdered. Soon, Tara isn’t just questioning her own sanity but her own family’s darkest secrets. Leslie Bibb and Dermot Mulroney play Tara’s parents; Lizzie Broadway, Kenneisha Thompson and Todd Jenkins also feature.

Stream “The Inhabitant” on Tubi now