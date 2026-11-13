27 early Amazon Black Friday deals I actually recommend — save up to 60% this weekend on Asics Gel-Nimbus 27, Blink Mini 2K+, Apple iPad and more
Skip the junk! Here's everything on my weekend shopping list
As a Deals Editor, I’m pretty selective about what earns a spot in my shopping cart — especially on Amazon. With Black Friday fast approaching, I’ve come across no shortage of deals that seem too good to be true. And frankly, many aren’t worth your time, let alone your money.
That being said, there are also plenty of genuinely great deals worth knowing about, too. The tricky part? Figuring out which is which. Fortunately, that’s where I come in. I've decided to curate a list of early Black Friday products that myself or the Tom's Guide team has tried and more importantly recommends.
If you're ready to indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend, keep scrolling to find the deals that are tried, true and actually worth your money ahead of Black Friday.
I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals editor for Tom's Guide. I'm cutting through the Black Friday noise and handpicking deals that are actually worth your time and money. I've tested several of the products below and I still use them all on a daily basis, so you can trust that they're that good.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's weekend deals
- Lego advent calendars: deals from $30
- YETI sale: deals from $17
- Skechers sale: deals from $24
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $49
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199
- Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099
My Favorite Deals
YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone.
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Lego advent calendars: deals from $30 @ Amazon
It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple Lego Advent Calendars on sale right now. Save on Lego calendars from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about.
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This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.
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On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes.
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This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
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Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
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The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep!
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One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
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In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.
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The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a comfort-focused cushioned running shoe that's just as good as the newer Gel-Nimbus 28, so this saving is well worth making. You can shop the women's Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 here. Remember to pick the correct size and colorway for relevant discounts.
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature.
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In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on to my husband. But I found the Shark Messmaster that makies the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs.
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I've been using this Shark hair tool for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say my hair has never looked better. What used to take me an hour of blow-drying and styling now takes just 20 minutes — even with my sometimes stubborn hair. It may seem like a small change, but it’s made a huge difference in my daily routine.
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The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
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The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.
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Shop more deals
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: Switch games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptop from $99
- Nectar Mattress: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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