As a Deals Editor, I’m pretty selective about what earns a spot in my shopping cart — especially on Amazon. With Black Friday fast approaching, I’ve come across no shortage of deals that seem too good to be true. And frankly, many aren’t worth your time, let alone your money.

That being said, there are also plenty of genuinely great deals worth knowing about, too. The tricky part? Figuring out which is which. Fortunately, that’s where I come in. I've decided to curate a list of early Black Friday products that myself or the Tom's Guide team has tried and more importantly recommends.

If you're ready to indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend, keep scrolling to find the deals that are tried, true and actually worth your money ahead of Black Friday.

Olivia Halevy Deals Editor I'm Olivia Halevy, a deals editor for Tom's Guide. I'm cutting through the Black Friday noise and handpicking deals that are actually worth your time and money. I've tested several of the products below and I still use them all on a daily basis, so you can trust that they're that good.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone. Read more Read less ▼

Lego advent calendars: deals from $30 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple Lego Advent Calendars on sale right now. Save on Lego calendars from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $21 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $24 at Amazon On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

HeyNuts Workout Pro Leggings: was $32 now $25 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Lululemon leggings but don't want to pay the hefty price, these HeyNuts leggings are the next best thing. In my opinion, HeyNuts leggings look and feel just like Lululemon leggings — and they're literally a fraction of the price. I've been wearing them for a few years now, and I can attest to the fact that they're super durable and won't pill or rip even after several washes. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $56 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $134 now $99 at Amazon In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $119 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $249 now $179 at Amazon In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on to my husband. But I found the Shark Messmaster that makies the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Shark FlexStyle: was $314 now $199 at Amazon I've been using this Shark hair tool for a few weeks now, and I can honestly say my hair has never looked better. What used to take me an hour of blow-drying and styling now takes just 20 minutes — even with my sometimes stubborn hair. It may seem like a small change, but it’s made a huge difference in my daily routine. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼