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A carry-on-sized dryer that doesn't compromise on power (Image credit: Dyson) If you hate relying on weak hotel dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Travel shrinks Dyson’s signature tech down to a carry-on-friendly 8.7 inches, roughly a third smaller and 25% lighter than the original. It automatically adapts to international voltages and works with your existing Supersonic attachments, making it an effortless travel companion. Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: was $391 now $299 @ Amazon

Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones drop to $129 at Walmart🎧 (Image credit: Future) Walmart has slashed the Beats Solo 4 to $129, which is right where these on-ear headphones start to make a lot of sense. You don't get active noise cancellation, so they won't drown out a noisy flight, yet in our testing we were genuinely impressed by how balanced and punchy they sound. They're super light, fold down small enough to toss into any bag, and easily last through a week of commuting thanks to their 50-hour battery life — plus they'll still work over the 3.5mm cable even if the battery dies. Beats Solo 4 Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

Upgrade your nightstand with this smart charging dock (Image credit: Amazon) The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock Stand turns your nightstand into a mini command center, powering your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously while showing live wattage stats on its built-in screen. Its built-in cooling fan keeps your phone from overheating during fast 25W Qi2 top-ups, and you can even schedule silent sleep modes in the app. Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock: was $159 now $113 @ Amazon

Save on our top-rated overall gaming headset (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, our top pick for the best overall gaming headset is seeing Black Friday discounts. Built to work across PC, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, and mobile via its compact USB-C dongle, it lets you toggle between wireless gaming audio and Bluetooth with a single tap, while the companion app packs over 100 game-specific audio presets. Add in a retractable mic, lightweight memory foam earcups, and a 60-hour battery that gets 6 hours of play from a 15-minute charge, and it’s an easy win at just over $100. Just make sure to grab the Arctis Nova 5X version if you're playing on Xbox. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Walmart really is dropping some insane TV deals (Image credit: LG) Walmart is coming out swinging with these early TV deals, and this half-price OLED offer is easily one of the standouts. Right now, you can grab the 48-inch LG B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV for $599, down a massive $600 from its $1,199 list price. While we tested the larger 65-inch model, the core specs and performance carry straight over, and it impressed us enough to earn an Editor's Choice badge. It delivers inky OLED black levels, strong color accuracy, and top-tier gaming.

My favorite hair styling tool of 2026 is down to $99 🎀 🎀 🎀 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / Kaycee Hill) You don’t need to spend $500 on luxury hair tools for salon-worthy bounce. The Wavytalk Steamlift Pro is easily my favorite styler I’ve tested in 2026, and it’s down to $99 at Amazon right now. Even my high end tools couldn't give me this level of control over my curls. By pairing gentle steam with a snag-free 3D comb instead of harsh bristles, it lets me smooth my roots, roll the ends, and keep my actual length in just 15 minutes, all for under $100. Trust me, anyone who loves a blowout will be as obsessed with this as I am.

Home security for under $30 (Image credit: Future) Down to $23 from its $69 listing price, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an easy grab if you want fuss-free home security without hardwiring, or if you're looking to gift someone piece of mind this Christmas. In our review, we called it "the best cheap outdoor security camera," and at this price it’s even easier to recommend. Completely wireless and weatherproof, it packs 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, enhanced dual-zone motion detection, and up to two years of battery life. All managed through the Blink app or Alexa (though you'll need a Blink Sync Module to run it).

I had to double check the screen size on this one! (Image credit: Hisense / Tom's Guide) If you want a living-room centerpiece without spending four figures, Walmart has dropped the 2026 Hisense 75-inch H5R1 4K Roku TV to $328. Sub-$350 TVs this big usually cut major corners, yet Hisense packs in plenty of essentials. You get Direct LED backlighting alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for solid contrast and color, plus AI 4K upscaling to keep live sports and older HD broadcasts looking sharp on a screen this size. Built-in Roku software gives you instant access to every major streaming app, while Apple AirPlay support makes casting from an iPhone or Mac effortless. There's even Game Mode Plus to reduce input lag for casual gaming, though you’ll likely want to pair it with a soundbar. Getting a 75-inch 4K screen for under $400 is an absolute steal. I'm sure stock will move quickly on this one, so don't wait.

Our top-rated cordless stick vacuum is $100 off right now (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, the top stick vacuum in our buying guide, has dropped from $449 to $349 at Amazon. In our testing, it delivered plug-in-level debris pickup across both carpet and hard floors, automatically adjusting suction as you move between surfaces. Its MultiFLEX wand bends smoothly so you can clean under beds and sofas without crouching, while the self-emptying dock holds weeks of dust and debris for hands-free maintenance. It is slightly top-heavy and loud when emptying, but for pure cleaning power and convenience, it is the most complete cordless vacuum we’ve tested.

Amazon’s Fire TV lineup is heavily discounted right now — here’s which one to buy to upgrade your streaming setup (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Amazon has slashed prices across almost its entire Fire TV range ahead of Black Friday, though telling all those nearly identical streaming sticks apart isn't always easy. If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming setup without overpaying for features you won't use, these are the three standout deals worth grabbing right now: Best budget pick: Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. Down from $39, this is an unbeatable $15 streaming upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight in for crisp 1080p playback, Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app. Best value 4K stick: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Slashed from $89, Amazon’s top-spec stick gives you 4K Ultra HD streaming, 16GB of app storage, Wi-Fi 6E for buffer-free playback, and Xbox cloud gaming support for less than $20. Best for home theaters: Amazon Fire TV Cube. Originally retailing at $199, this flagship box pairs top-tier 4K performance with hands-free Alexa voice control, Ethernet, and HDMI pass-through for cable boxes or consoles.

The Black Friday rush has begun 🥳✨ (Image credit: Amazon / edited by Gemini) Major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Bestbuy have launched their early Black Friday sales ahead of November 27, rolling out some of the steepest discounts of the year. Stick with this live blog for the best offers worth your money right now, and check back throughout the day as I add fresh price drops in real time!