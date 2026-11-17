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Early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE: the best sales worth buying right now
Our favorite devices, at their lowest prices
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Latest updates
3. Top deals
Black Friday is easily the best time of the year to cross big upgrades and everyday essentials off your list, whether you’re eyeing a new TV or a kitchen staple. Of course, not every deal is a winner, but November reliably beats every other month on price.
Ahead of November 27, I’m running this live blog to highlight the standout offers worth your money (and if you want to browse our wider coverage across every category, check out our main Black Friday deals guide).
Every pick featured here has been tested, owned, or recommended by the Tom's Guide team. I’ll share practical advice on which retailers are offering the best value and how to avoid overpaying for items you don’t really need.
Quick Links
- shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Skechers: sneakers from $25 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Nectar: up to 50% off top-rated mattresses @ Nectar
- iPads: deals from $399 @ Amazon
- LG 65" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Home decor: up to 45% off sitewide @ The Home Depot
- Laptops: deals from $699 @ Dell
Top Deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
A carry-on-sized dryer that doesn't compromise on power
If you hate relying on weak hotel dryers, the Dyson Supersonic Travel shrinks Dyson’s signature tech down to a carry-on-friendly 8.7 inches, roughly a third smaller and 25% lighter than the original.
It automatically adapts to international voltages and works with your existing Supersonic attachments, making it an effortless travel companion.
- Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: was $391 now $299 @ Amazon
Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones drop to $129 at Walmart🎧
Walmart has slashed the Beats Solo 4 to $129, which is right where these on-ear headphones start to make a lot of sense. You don't get active noise cancellation, so they won't drown out a noisy flight, yet in our testing we were genuinely impressed by how balanced and punchy they sound.
They're super light, fold down small enough to toss into any bag, and easily last through a week of commuting thanks to their 50-hour battery life — plus they'll still work over the 3.5mm cable even if the battery dies.
- Beats Solo 4 Headphones: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart
Upgrade your nightstand with this smart charging dock
The Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock Stand turns your nightstand into a mini command center, powering your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously while showing live wattage stats on its built-in screen. Its built-in cooling fan keeps your phone from overheating during fast 25W Qi2 top-ups, and you can even schedule silent sleep modes in the app.
- Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock: was $159 now $113 @ Amazon
Save on our top-rated overall gaming headset
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, our top pick for the best overall gaming headset is seeing Black Friday discounts. Built to work across PC, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest, and mobile via its compact USB-C dongle, it lets you toggle between wireless gaming audio and Bluetooth with a single tap, while the companion app packs over 100 game-specific audio presets.
Add in a retractable mic, lightweight memory foam earcups, and a 60-hour battery that gets 6 hours of play from a 15-minute charge, and it’s an easy win at just over $100. Just make sure to grab the Arctis Nova 5X version if you're playing on Xbox.
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon
Hosting for Thanksgiving? Save big on these 5 essential appliances
Hosting Thanksgiving next week? Amazon has slashed prices across five crowd-pleasing kitchen upgrades ahead of Black Friday, starting with the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven at $189 for 800°F 12-inch pizzas in minutes.
For holiday baking and sides, grab the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $279 or crisp up appetizers inside the clear glass bowl of the Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer at $259.
Rounding out the hosting lineup, Caraway's 6.5-Quart Ceramic Dutch Oven is down to $139, while the 72-ounce Ninja Professional Plus Blender sits at just $75 for effortless batch drinks and dips.
Walmart really is dropping some insane TV deals
Walmart is coming out swinging with these early TV deals, and this half-price OLED offer is easily one of the standouts. Right now, you can grab the 48-inch LG B6 OLED AI 4K Smart TV for $599, down a massive $600 from its $1,199 list price.
While we tested the larger 65-inch model, the core specs and performance carry straight over, and it impressed us enough to earn an Editor's Choice badge. It delivers inky OLED black levels, strong color accuracy, and top-tier gaming.
My favorite hair styling tool of 2026 is down to $99 🎀 🎀 🎀
You don’t need to spend $500 on luxury hair tools for salon-worthy bounce. The Wavytalk Steamlift Pro is easily my favorite styler I’ve tested in 2026, and it’s down to $99 at Amazon right now. Even my high end tools couldn't give me this level of control over my curls.
By pairing gentle steam with a snag-free 3D comb instead of harsh bristles, it lets me smooth my roots, roll the ends, and keep my actual length in just 15 minutes, all for under $100. Trust me, anyone who loves a blowout will be as obsessed with this as I am.
Home security for under $30
Down to $23 from its $69 listing price, the Blink Outdoor 4 is an easy grab if you want fuss-free home security without hardwiring, or if you're looking to gift someone piece of mind this Christmas.
In our review, we called it "the best cheap outdoor security camera," and at this price it’s even easier to recommend. Completely wireless and weatherproof, it packs 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, enhanced dual-zone motion detection, and up to two years of battery life. All managed through the Blink app or Alexa (though you'll need a Blink Sync Module to run it).
I had to double check the screen size on this one!
If you want a living-room centerpiece without spending four figures, Walmart has dropped the 2026 Hisense 75-inch H5R1 4K Roku TV to $328.
Sub-$350 TVs this big usually cut major corners, yet Hisense packs in plenty of essentials. You get Direct LED backlighting alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10 support for solid contrast and color, plus AI 4K upscaling to keep live sports and older HD broadcasts looking sharp on a screen this size.
Built-in Roku software gives you instant access to every major streaming app, while Apple AirPlay support makes casting from an iPhone or Mac effortless. There's even Game Mode Plus to reduce input lag for casual gaming, though you’ll likely want to pair it with a soundbar.
Getting a 75-inch 4K screen for under $400 is an absolute steal. I'm sure stock will move quickly on this one, so don't wait.
Our top-rated cordless stick vacuum is $100 off right now
The Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, the top stick vacuum in our buying guide, has dropped from $449 to $349 at Amazon.
In our testing, it delivered plug-in-level debris pickup across both carpet and hard floors, automatically adjusting suction as you move between surfaces. Its MultiFLEX wand bends smoothly so you can clean under beds and sofas without crouching, while the self-emptying dock holds weeks of dust and debris for hands-free maintenance.
It is slightly top-heavy and loud when emptying, but for pure cleaning power and convenience, it is the most complete cordless vacuum we’ve tested.
Amazon’s Fire TV lineup is heavily discounted right now — here’s which one to buy to upgrade your streaming setup
Amazon has slashed prices across almost its entire Fire TV range ahead of Black Friday, though telling all those nearly identical streaming sticks apart isn't always easy.
If you’re looking to upgrade your streaming setup without overpaying for features you won't use, these are the three standout deals worth grabbing right now:
Best budget pick: Amazon Fire TV Stick HD. Down from $39, this is an unbeatable $15 streaming upgrade for any TV. Plug it straight in for crisp 1080p playback, Alexa voice control, and instant access to every major app.
Best value 4K stick: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Slashed from $89, Amazon’s top-spec stick gives you 4K Ultra HD streaming, 16GB of app storage, Wi-Fi 6E for buffer-free playback, and Xbox cloud gaming support for less than $20.
Best for home theaters: Amazon Fire TV Cube. Originally retailing at $199, this flagship box pairs top-tier 4K performance with hands-free Alexa voice control, Ethernet, and HDMI pass-through for cable boxes or consoles.
The Black Friday rush has begun 🥳✨
Major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Bestbuy have launched their early Black Friday sales ahead of November 27, rolling out some of the steepest discounts of the year. Stick with this live blog for the best offers worth your money right now, and check back throughout the day as I add fresh price drops in real time!
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