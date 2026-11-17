There are plenty of new movies heading to the best streaming services this week, with Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more offering subscribers fresh flicks to watch over the coming days. You’ll be spoiled for choice with 16 new movies, so I’m picking out my personal highlights for the week ahead.

First up, if you don’t mind forking over a rental/purchase fee, then the biggest arrival is unquestionably the streaming debut of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” After a lengthy theatrical run, this $1.8 billion-grossing epic is finally swapping the big screen for at-home streaming. Competing for attention this week is Netflix’s latest seasonal rom-com, Prime Video’s sports biopic based on the life of a football superstar, and a slice-of-life drama on HBO Max that charts a pivot summer for a TV chef. And that's just a taster.

Below I’ve collected together all the new movies on streaming this week, along with some insights into my top picks. Plus, be sure to check out our companion guide covering all the top TV shows you binge-watch this week.

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5 top new movies to stream this week

‘The Odyssey’ (PVOD)

The Odyssey | Official New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“The Odyssey” finally heads to streaming this week after a four-month run in theaters. In an era where some movies swap the big screen for streaming weeks after release, Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed adaptation of Homer’s timeless poem has bucked the trend. This epic blockbuster deserved to be seen on the biggest screen possible (IMAX preferable), but I’ve no doubt it’ll still be satisfying even when watched on a much smaller television display.

For this fantasy epic, Nolan assembled an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and more. The flick follows Odysseus (Damon), a hero of the Trojan War, who endures a multi-year odyssey to return home to his native land of Ithaca and reunite with his beloved wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is an epic in every sense of the word, and one of 2026’s very best movies, period.

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting November 18

‘Guarding Stars’ (Netflix)

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s holiday movie slate is underway, and the next seasonal original under the tree is “Guarding Stars.” This wintry romantic comedy is based on the novel “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center. It focuses on a fake relationship that, to the surprise of literally nobody, quickly blossoms into the real thing. This one definitely doesn't have future Christmas classic written all over it based on the trailer, but it might be good for two hours of festive fun.

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Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki) is an A-lister action star heading home for the holidays while also trying to dodge the unwanted advances of a very committed stalker. In steps no-nonsense bodyguard Hannah Brooks (Leighton Meester), and because this is a rom-com, the two pretend to be a couple so the actor’s family doesn’t worry about his safety. What starts as a fake relationship heats up over the holidays and becomes a real romance.

Watch on Netflix starting November 18

‘Madden’ (Prime Video)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Thanksgiving is synonymous with watching football, so in the run-up to Turkey Day, Prime Video is debuting its new biographical sports movie, “Madden.” You probably don’t need any clues to know which football icon this David O. Russell film revolves around. That would be John Madden (duh!), the Super Bowl-winning coach, beloved commentator, and the man who lent his name to the best-selling EA Sports video game series Madden.

Nicolas Cage plays Madden, with Christian Bale (a frequent collaborator with O. Russell) playing his best friend and Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. Kathryn Hahn features as John’s wife, Virginia Fields. This biopic chronicles Madden’s incredible career in the game, as he became the sport's most recognizable voice, and worked with EA Sports to build a video game dynasty. It’s a celebration of spirit, friendship, and a love of the game that made Madden an enduring American icon.

Watch on Prime Video starting November 18

‘Tony’ (HBO Max)

Tony | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of biopics that offer insight into an American icon, “Tony” is heading to HBO Max this week. This coming-of-age comedy-drama chronicles a defining summer in the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain (played here by Dominic Sessa). Rather than trying to cover Bourdain’s entire life or career, “Tony” is a slice-of-life picture set over a single transformative summer. This narrative decision adds intimacy and a delightful richness.

Set in 1975, Anthony Bourdain, going by Tony, is an arrogant student at Vassar College. By his own admission, he's "badly in need of a good ass-kicking." Dreaming of becoming a writer, he follows his high school crush (Emilia Jones) to Provincetown, Massachusetts. In need of a place to stay, he finds himself working in a Cape Cod kitchen under the watch of head chef José Vatel (Antonio Banderas), and develops a passion for the culinary arts that would shape the course of his life. Sessa is excellent, as is Banderas, and best of all, “Tony” is an incredibly warm movie, perfect for cold winter nights.

Watch on HBO Max starting November 20

‘Steps’ (Netflix)

STEPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Disney is gearing up for the release of its tentpole animated movie for the Thanksgiving season, “Hexed.” But if the eye-watering cost of taking a whole family to the theater is already making your wallet shed tears, “Steps” on Netflix might be a suitable lower-cost alternative. This animated fantasy musical looks like a whimsical adventure for all ages, and because it puts a new twist on a well-known fairy tale, it definitely has a Disney-ish quality.

Like many modern animated movies, “Steps” puts a new spin on a timeless tale, in this case, Cinderella. Here, Cinders (voiced by Amanda Seyfried) teams up with Lilith (Ali Wong), one of her misunderstood stepsisters. When Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand, she accidentally transforms the other stepsister into a frog, and in the chaos, the mean-spirited Priscilla (Nikki Glaser) takes the kingdom’s throne. Now, the unlikely, squabbling pair must team up to save the day and prove that even a "villain" can be a hero.

Watch on Netflix starting November 20

New movies on streaming this week (Nov. 17-23)

Here's a full list of the new movies arriving on streaming services this week. This list is subject to change.

NOVEMBER 17

"The Odyssey" (PVOD)

"The Beast" (PVOD)

"A Talent for Murder" (PVOD)

"Appofeniacs" (PVOD)

"Manhood" (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 18

NOVEMBER 20

"Best Pancakes in the County" (PVOD)

"The Last Temptation of Becky" (PVOD)

"You Had to be There" (PVOD)

"Ice Cream Man" (Shudder)

"Tony" (HBO Max)

"Steps" (Netflix)

"Unbearable Christmas" (Peacock)

NOVEMBER 21

"Insidious: Out of the Further" (Netflix)

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