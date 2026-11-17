If there’s one upgrade I’m looking forward to seeing most on the iPhone 20 Pro, it’s the camera. The latest rumor has me excited because Apple is reportedly introducing a far more advanced imaging sensor, which could deliver dramatic improvements.

Although the iPhone 18 Pro Max is still one of the best camera phones around today, I was somewhat disappointed to find minimal upgrades in my iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 17 Pro Max face-off. In almost every snapshot, the differences between them were nearly indistinguishable.

That’s why all eyes will be on Apple’s next flagship release. According to Weibo leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 20 Pro could feature a main camera sensor with logic circuitry manufactured on a new 17-nanometer process. Even though this doesn’t directly mean the sensor itself will be physically larger, a more advanced logic layer gives the camera the capacity to deliver faster readout speeds, handle more complex image processing, and consume less power.

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Here’s what I think that could mean in practice:

Richer dynamic range performance

Most people don’t realize all the complex actions that go on behind the scenes the moment they tap the shutter button. The phone isn’t just capturing a single frame — it’s taking a rapid series of shots and processing them together to deliver one final image.

By introducing a more advanced image sensor that processes data faster, Apple could dramatically improve the iPhone 20 Pro’s dynamic range performance. Think about tricky, high-contrast lighting scenes where bright highlights compete with deep shadows. With a faster readout speed, the sensor could capture and merge exposures more effectively to balance those challenging areas.

Instead of leaving hotspots blown out by harsh light, the iPhone 20 Pro could better preserve detail in the highlights — all while lifting the shadows. You can see some of examples I'm referring to in the gallery above.

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Faster action shot responsiveness

Apple has already made strides in this next area, but a more advanced image sensor could push things even further. I’m referring to zero shutter lag and reduced rolling shutter distortion when capturing fast-moving subjects. If you’ve ever tried photographing someone playing sports, you’re probably familiar with how easily those frames can come out blurry or out of focus.

Frenetic movement can make it tough to freeze a moment cleanly, so an image sensor with faster readout speeds would be much better equipped to handle the action. Just look at the side-by-side shots above of someone riding an electric scooter.

ProRes recording without overheating

(Image credit: Future)

I shoot a ton of videos and know firsthand how quickly a phone can feel toasty whenever I record for more than a couple of minutes. If you really want to see how warm it gets, try shooting continuously for 10 minutes or longer.

Sustained capture like that demands serious processing power, which quickly leads to heat buildup. With a more power-efficient sensor, the iPhone 20 Pro could be better equipped to handle longer ProRes recording sessions without pausing due to overheating.

Outlook

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 20 Pro is still a long way away, but this 17nm sensor rumor could become much more exciting if the sensor size itself increases. Apple certainly delighted us with a mechanical variable aperture main camera on the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, yet a physically larger sensor would be a compelling reason to upgrade to the iPhone 20 Pro.

This wouldn’t just improve its light-gathering abilities, but would also help boost detail, sharpness, and definition. If these leaks pan out, next year's anniversary iPhone could deliver the biggest leap in iPhone photography we've seen in years.

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