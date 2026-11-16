"Crime and Punishment in America" explores the criminal justice system throughout the 250 years of America's independence in a four-part series.

Here's how to watch "Crime and Punishment in America" online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Maigret' S2 - How to watch You can watch "Crime and Punishment in America" from Monday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS in the U.S. The show will also be available on PBS Passport after it airs. • FREE — PBS (U.S.)

• Canada — PBS Passport

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns, known best for his works on the Vietnam war and the American civil war, returns as an executive producer in this Lynn Novick directed four-parter exploring the USA's criminal justice traditions.

The documentary explores the morals and ethics of the justice system, starting back at the inception of the nation up until present day, and how it shapes life for everyday Americans.

If you'reinterested in watching the new documentary, here's how to watch "Crime and Punishment in America" online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Crime and Punishment in America' for FREE

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Crime and Punishment in America" will air in the U.S. on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The show returns on Monday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available on PBS Passport after the PBS broadcast. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss this fascinating series if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Crime and Punishment in America' from anywhere

A (good) VPN allows your devices to appear to be back in the U.K. and watch iPlayer, as if you were back home.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive Black Friday offer below:

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off



💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks PBS

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars

Get NordVPN and stream Crime and Punishment in America wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Try NordVPN.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "BBC Children in Need 2026" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Crime and Punishment in America ' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release plan, streaming or linear, for "Crime and Punishment in America " season 2 in the U.K. as things stand.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

How to watch 'Crime and Punishment in America ' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Like in the U.S., you'll be able to catch "Crime and Punishment in America" for free via PBS if you have a TV antenna.

Or you could use the PBS app or PBS Passport, from Tuesday, November 17, which requires a donation of US$5/month or US$60/year.

Meanwhile, if you're away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Maigret' season 2 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no plan to release "Crime and Punishment in America" in Australia, be it on streaming services or on normal television.

Remember, if you are leaving home and still want to watch the show, you can catch it on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Maigret' season 2 — need to know

More from Tom's Guide