13 Amazon deals that are 50% off or more — best savings on Asics running shoes, Sony headphones and more
Amazon's biggest discounts of the week
We're between deals events at the moment with October Prime Day behind us and Black Friday a few weeks ahead. You might think there are no good discounts to be had right now, but I've found dozens of excellent Amazon deals that are 50% off or more.
From Asics running shoes to Sony headphones, I'm sharing the best of the best Amazon deals this week! For more ways to save money, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen, pack of 2): was $20 now $8
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59 now $29
- Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $39
- Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: was $179 now $88
- Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $89
- Hisense 55" S7 Canvas 4K QLED TV: was $1499 now $749
Amazon Deals with 50% Off
Give your pillow a luxury touch with this soft, lustrous silk-alternative satin pillowcase that promises smooth, frizz-free hair in the morning. They're OKEO-Tex certified to ensure they're free from harmful substances.
User score: ★★★★½ (310,000+ reviews)
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Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.
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These Brightech lights previously sold for $47, but you can get them for a lot less now. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy, and beloved by members of the Tom's Guide sleep team. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round, and it's available in dozens of different colors; plus, it's machine washable. You'll feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just an affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set.
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Amazon’s new 4K entry pairs ultra-Vega OS software with direct TV USB power and a redesigned tactile remote you can actually navigate in the dark. It's one of the best value options for 4K streaming with this discount.
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The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.
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You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
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This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package.
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If you want a slightly more powerful tablet for your kids, opt for the Fire HD 8. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance." The Kids version includes a worry-free guarantee, bumper case and a 6-month Amazon Kids Plus membership for free books and videos.
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The Sony WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise cancelling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. They're available in black, white and pink color options.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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If you've been intrigued by lifestyle TVs but hesitant about their relatively high price tags, the discounted Hisense S7 Canvas TV might be the set you've been waiting for. It's adorned with an elegant, replaceable, teak-style frame, its screen features a matte finish, and it offers an entire Art Gallery for displaying works of art when not in use.
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Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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