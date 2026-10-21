13 Amazon deals that are 50% off or more — best savings on Asics running shoes, Sony headphones and more

We're between deals events at the moment with October Prime Day behind us and Black Friday a few weeks ahead. You might think there are no good discounts to be had right now, but I've found dozens of excellent Amazon deals that are 50% off or more.

From Asics running shoes to Sony headphones, I'm sharing the best of the best Amazon deals this week! For more ways to save money, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Amazon Deals with 50% Off

Save 62% KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $13 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon These Brightech lights previously sold for $47, but you can get them for a lot less now. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $69 now $27 at Amazon This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy, and beloved by members of the Tom's Guide sleep team. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round, and it's available in dozens of different colors; plus, it's machine washable. You'll feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just an affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K : was $59 now $29 at Amazon Amazon’s new 4K entry pairs ultra-Vega OS software with direct TV USB power and a redesigned tactile remote you can actually navigate in the dark. It's one of the best value options for 4K streaming with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad: was $79 now $29 at Amazon The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $38 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $39 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was $149 now $74 at Amazon If you want a slightly more powerful tablet for your kids, opt for the Fire HD 8. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance." The Kids version includes a worry-free guarantee, bumper case and a 6-month Amazon Kids Plus membership for free books and videos. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $89 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼