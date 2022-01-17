The best duvets in 2022: top-rated down and down alternative duvets

The best duvets make a big difference to the quality of your sleep, so it’s worth taking the time to get to know what type of duvet suits you best. That’s because temperature plays a key role in how deeply you sleep, so if you’re too hot or too cold, you won’t drift off easily and you’ll wake up often. So choosing the right duvet will help you maintain a more neutral temperature while still creating all those cosy feels.

While it may be tempting to opt for a cheap duvet, that isn’t always a winning recipe for your sleep – or the environment. Many of the options featured in our best duvets guide are eco-friendly all-season designs. The majority are covered with a five-year guarantee, and some are all available on a trial basis. This is especially true of duvets made by the best mattress brands, and these trials are handy because they give you the chance to test-drive your duvet at home to make sure it's the right choice.

So what are the different types of duvet filling? You’re mainly looking at natural fillings, such as feather and down, or synthetic materials, such as microfibre or hollowfibre polyester. The best duvet for hotel luxury at home is one made of ethically sourced down or feather. While these are harder to clean and can trigger allergic reactions in some sleepers, they are snuggly, warm and long-lasting.

For hot sleepers and those with allergies, a down alternative duvet might be better – although many natural materials are breathable. It’s the same situation with the best comforters. Down alternative duvets are also easier to clean but they don’t last as long. You’ll find both types in our best duvets guide, and we’ll share plenty of tips on how to choose the right one. To boost your sleep further, also take a look at our guide to the best pillows.

The best duvets in 2022

(Image credit: Panda London)

1. Panda Cloud Duvet The best duvet overall – it’s light, fluffy, and eco-friendly Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 10.5 Filling: 50% bamboo, 50% nano microfibre Guarantee: 5 years Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Super-soft + Eco-friendly Reasons to avoid - Cold sleepers may need more warmth

Panda London is known for making snuggly bamboo bedding that’s kinder to the environment and your sleep. The temperature regulating, 10.5 tog Panda Cloud Duvet is lightweight yet insulting, meaning it’s cooler in summer and warmer in winter. An equal blend of bamboo and Nano-Microfibre disperses air, while Bavarian sewn-through pockets keep all that luscious fill in place so that it doesn’t clump up.

Bamboo is used by plenty of eco-friendly bedding brands because it’s naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial – dust mites and bed bugs hate it – and it’s moisture and odour-wicking. So if you’re dealing with night sweats, the Panda Cloud Duvet will wick away sweat and smells.

The machine-washable Panda Cloud is also one of the best duvets for vegans, as zero animal products are used to make it. Plus, the bamboo is ethically sourced, and even the thread and dyes are certified to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, guaranteeing to be free of nasty chemicals. Oh, and this hypoallergenic duvet protects against skin irritations.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

2. Simba Hybrid Duvet The best duvet for hot sleepers Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: N/A Filling: Stratos fabric and cotton Guarantee: None Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Carbon neutral design + Machine washable and dryable + Temperature regulating + Uses recycled plastic

The Simba Hybrid Duvet is tailor-made for people who overheat during sleep. It regulates temperature by holding heat when you’re cold, then releases it slowly when you no longer need all that extra warmth.

The top layer features Simba’s space-inspired Stratos Active temperature regulating tech; this does all the heavy lifting of storing and absorbing heat, before releasing it.

The middle layer of the Simba Hybrid Duvet is 100% Simba Renew filling – a super-soft, eco-friendly material made from recycled PET bottles (the supply chain is certified to the Global Recycled Standard).

The bottom layer is made of breathable cotton, and because it's stitched into square panels, every corner of the duvet will be just as comfortable, with no bunching up. You can wash your Simba duvet in the machine up to 40 degrees, and you can also machine dry it, making this one of the easiest duvets in our guide to care for.

For the latest savings on the Simba Hybrid Duvet, take a look at our round-up of the best Simba mattress discounts.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

3. Silentnight Airmax Duvet The best duvet for all-season use Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 10.5 Filling: Hollow fibre Guarantee: 5 years Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Breathable mesh sides + Lightweight yet cosy Reasons to avoid - Too warm for hot sleepers in summer

Available in a 10.5 tog, the Silentnight Airmax Duvet is pleasantly plump yet fully breathable. It has wide mesh sides that enable maximum airflow in and out, while the microfibre coating feels silky soft against the skin (you should still cover it with a duvet cover though to help it stay fresher for longer).

At £45 for a double size, we think the Silentnight Airmax Duvet is reasonably priced for the comfort and cooling it dishes out. That said, while Silentnight has designed it for all-season use, hot sleepers may prefer to ditch the duvet completely in the height of summer and stick to breathable sheets.

We’ve been testing out the Airmax Duvet for over two months now and love sleeping beneath it. It’s comforting without feeling hot, and it feels thick in the hand while still being as light as a cloud. How come? Hollow microfibre filling, which also helps it stay fluffy after prolonged use.

Those with allergies are also safe with the Silentnight Airmax Duvet thanks to its hypoallergenic design. It's also machine washable, making laundry day a breeze, and comes with a 5-year guarantee. If you sleep hot but can’t stretch to the price of the high-tech Simba Hybrid Duvet above, Silentnight’s cool offering is the next best duvet for you.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

4. The Nectar Duvet The best lightweight duvet for summer – and night sweats Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 10.5 Filling: Smartfil fibres, with 20% modal Guarantee: 2 years Sizes: Single, double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Sweat and odour-wicking + Temperature regulating + Soft and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for winter

Nectar Sleep is one of the best memory foam mattress brands in the world, and here it brings its slumber nous to duvets. Like the Silentnight Air Max above, The Nectar Duvet is a 10.5 tog design infused with various material technologies to help you snooze without overheating. The first is Advanced Smartfil fibres, blended with 20% pulp-derived modal for better temperature control.

Modal also helps to wick away moisture from your skin, making The Nectar Duvet one of the best options for anyone experiencing night sweats. The soft-touch microfibre cover adds to the duvet’s breathability during sleep, keeping you cool while you’re in bed.

What makes The Nectar Duvet perfect for summer is a lightweight design that stays fluffy even after years of use. It's also machine washable up to 60 degrees, which is perfect for those warmer months when you might be sweating more and needing to launder your bedding frequently.

However if you sleep cold and need a quilt on you at all times, you may find that the one tog approach, even from a temperature-controlled duvet, isn’t quite enough to keep you toasty during the winter months. In that case, you may need to layer this with other bedding, and as it’s breathable and sweat-wicking, you can do so without ending up a sticky, sweaty heap.

The Nectar Duvet is normally priced from £70, but there are regular Nectar mattress sales to lower the price.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

5. Silentnight Yours and Mine 4.5/7.5 Tog Duvet The best duvet for couples with different sleep temperature needs Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 4.5-7.5 Filling: 100% polyester Guarantee: 5 years Sizes: Double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Two togs in one + Machine washable + Soft and plump feel Reasons to avoid - Too light for winter

When one of you sleeps warmer and the other sleeps cooler, it can feel as though the only solution to your duvet drama is buying two single duvets – one with a higher tog, and one lower. Well, Silentnight has done that for you with its Yours and Mine Duvet. This one has a 4.5 tog on one side, which is perfect for hot sleepers, and a slightly higher 7.5 tog on the other.

You may need something a little warmer in winter, but for the rest of the year the Silentnight Yours and Mine 4.5/7.5 Tog Duvet should help you both stay at your optimum sleep temperature. It can be hard to get any kind of temperature control out of synthetic materials, but having the option of two different togs in one duvet is a neat solution.

The duvet itself is made from soft microfibre on the outside and plump hollowfibre on the side. It isn’t anywhere as plush as the other duvets in this guide, but if you want a good duvet for couples who have different sleep temperature needs – and you want it for a cheaper price too – then the Silentnight Yours and Mine 4.5/7.5 Tog Duvet is hard to beat.

Better still, it’s fully machine washable and dryable (machine wash as synthetic at 40C), so caring for it couldn’t be easier. For another budget-friendly duvet, take a look at the Slumberdown Allergy Protection 10.5 Tog Duvet (number 8).

(Image credit: Brook + Wilde)

6. Brook + Wilde Marlowe Duvet The best down duvet for hotel luxury at home Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 10.5 Filling: Goose down Guarantee: N/a Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King Reasons to buy + Ethically sourced down + 100% Egyptian cotton casing + Luxury hotel quality Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Few duvets are as famous as the Marlowe Goose Down Duvet. It seems as though everyone has this sumptuous natural duvet on their wishlist – and for good reason too. Luxury mattress in a box manufacturer Brooke + Wilde had filled this 10.5 tog duvet with ethically sourced white Hungarian goose down, giving it a lightweight yet ultra-plush and snuggly feel.

The Marlowe Goose Down Duvet is also coated in 100% Egyptian cotton, with a 305 thread count. One look at the top and you will notice a series of square cells, stitched to evenly distribute the goose down throughout. Again, this is to prevent any pesky clumping of the fill.

While the Brooke + Wilde Marlowe Goose Down Duvet is the most expensive option in our guide, it’s worth the investment if you want a slice of hotel luxury at home. After all, few things in your home get more use than your duvet.

While some down-filled duvets can be a pain to clean, the Marlowe can be machine washed on a gentle wash up to 60°C. Don't dry clean, iron it or clean it with bleach. While tumble drying on a low heat is fine, air drying is best.

(Image credit: The WoolRoom)

7. The WoolRoom Deluxe Washable Duvet The best duvet for winter use Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 11-13.5 Filling: Cotton exterior, wool filling Guarantee: None Sizes: Double, king, super king Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Resists dust mites + Temperature regulating Reasons to avoid - Unbleached, so may show through bedding

Wool duvets are the perfect solution for those who want a natural duvet filling but without risking dust mites. How come? As we explain in our best organic mattress guide, wool is naturally temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic, and as the fibres repel and wick away moisture, there’s no moist, cosy environment for dust mites to thrive here.

The WoolRoom’s Deluxe Washable Duvet has a 500gsm fill weight, which is the equivalent to roughly 11-14 tog, making this a superb option for staying warm during the depths of winter. The wool is also fully traceable and washable British wool, ensconced in an outer cover made from unbleached 200 thread count organic cotton. The filling is compacted and distributed evenly throughout, ensuring it won't move around even.

You can put this wool duvet through the washing machine (on a wool or delicate cycle at 30 degrees using wool detergent and a spin speed lower than 800RPM), which is a big win for those who want a cosy natural duvet without the monster upkeep.

You’ll get a 30-night trial with The WoolRoom Deluxe Washable Duvet, and if you change your mind during the trial you’ll get a refund once the duvet has been returned. If you want snug winter warmth that magically transforms into a breathable yet cosy duvet in the summer, this temperature-regulating wool duvet is one to consider.

(Image credit: Slumberdown)

8. Slumberdown Anti Allergy 10.5 Tog Duvet The best cheap duvet for all-season use Specifications Type: Duvet Tog: 10.5 Filling: Hollowfibre polyester Guarantee: 30 days Sizes: Single, double, king Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Lightweight + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Only three sizes

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Slumberdown’s Anti Allergy 10.5 Tog Duvet is available in single, double and king sizes, so you could outfit your bed and your child’s too, ensuring you’re all sleeping beneath a covering that’s cosy, comforting and designed to reduce the build-up of dust mites.

When most people look for a duvet for all seasons, what they’re normally searching for is a 10.5 tog duvet. These can be layered with blankets in winter for greater warmth, while being breathable enough for spring and early autumn use. In summer, depending on how hot you sleep anyway, you may find yourself kicking off the duvet or switching to cooling bed sheets.

The Slumberdown Anti Allergy 10.5 Tog Duvet is soft and squishy in the hand, with a soft-touch cover that slips easily inside duvet covers. It’s also machine washable, like every other model in our best duvets guide, so you can freshen it up regularly to keep dust mites, germs and odours at bay.

It isn’t premium nor fancy-looking, but if all you need is an affordable, comforting and reliable duvet with anti-allergy protection, here it is.

How to choose the best duvet fill for your sleep

The best duvet for you will depend on whether you sleep warm, hot or cool, and whether you share a bed or sleep solo. Warm and hot sleepers need a breathable and lightweight duvet to prevent them from overheating in the night, whereas cold sleepers may prefer a duvet that's insulated and guaranteed to keep them warm and snuggly when it's chilly outside.

One of the best ways to choose a duvet is to look at the tog, which is a measure of insulation. Tog ratings range from 1 to 15, and most duvets offer a 10.5 tog as standard. For most people, this will also be the right tog for using the same duvet year-round, perhaps with the exception of high summer.

If you have the budget to buy a winter duvet and a summer duvet though, you can afford to get a bit more specific. For winter duvets, choose 11 tog and higher, and look for natural materials such as down and wool to help insulate heat without making you sweaty or sticky.

For summer, choose a 4.5 tog or similar. This is also our best tip for hot sleepers – anything warmer and you’ll spend half the night kicking it off. As we explain in our best cooling mattress guide, temperature can wreak havoc on your sleep, so listen to your body and choose the right tog for you.

If your optimal sleep temperature is different to your partner’s, choose either a temperature-regulating duvet, a two-togs-in-one duvet, or opt for individual single size duvets in your chosen tog. Cold sleepers who often feel restless in bed or anxious about sleep may also benefit from using one of the best weighted blankets, which can be used beneath a duvet for calming pressure and extra warmth.

A woman with dark curly hair sleeps under a comfy duvet (Image credit: Getty)

Natural vs synthetic duvet fills: which is best?

If you suffer from allergies, we’d recommend choosing a duvet made of hypoallergenic materials. Not everyone is allergic to the same properties in duvets, but a lot of people experience sensitivity around goose down or duck feathers which might make traditional duvets an unsuitable option. A duvet will usually advertise that it's hypoallergenic, so if you suffer from so much as hay fever, it's something to consider.

Synthetic duvets are also often naturally antibacterial, which means they're unlikely to become a home for dust mites or other nasties. However, natural fillings are undeniably more plump and lightweight than synthetic duvets, which can feel lovely to sleep in and naturally regulate temperature a lot more effectively.

How much does a duvet cost?

There is a huge variety in the cost of a duvet, and this depends on two factors. Firstly, a single or double duvet will typically be cheaper than the king or queen-size counterparts. Secondly, the design and quality of the duvet will have a big part to play.

The Brooke + Wilde duvet, for example, is made of high quality Hungarian goose down, which is a premium filling that's got the price tag to match. It is possible to find cheap duvets for as little as £20 though, and while they won't offer nearly as much in terms of quality or durability, they will typically be made of microfibres which are hypoallergenic and derived from plastic or cotton.

Premium duvets will cost up to £500, but be aware that many mattress companies will offer bundles that provide you with a duvet and bedding, so if you're looking for a new bed and a duvet, it's worth scouting out the latest mattress sales to see what freebies you can get.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

How to wash a duvet

It may not occur to you to wash your duvet, but it's important to make sure that it's regularly. After all, it gets used every night of the year and can trap a lot of dust, dead skin, sweat and body odours.

One of the most frequent questions we get asked is, ‘Can you wash a duvet in a washing machine?’ The answer depends on what your duvet is made of and how big it is (king size and super king size duvets may be too large for some washing machine drums).

Opting for a washing machine-safe duvet will obviously make the cleaning process a lot easier, and while they lack the charm of naturally-filled duvets, synthetic fillings dry very easily and can even go through the tumble dryer.

Some natural fill duvets are also suitable for machine washing and drying – always read the manufacturer’s instructions before cleaning your duvet – though air drying is widely accepted as the best approach when the weather allows.

How to wash a duvet with synthetic fillings at home

If your duvet fits into your machine without damaging either the drum or the duvet, choose a gentle cycle with reduced agitation.

Air drying is best, but synthetic materials are fine to tumble dry.

After washing a duvet, make sure you have completely dried and aired it before covering it in a duvet cover. If it’s slightly damp when you cover it, you risk mould or mildew growing inside.

How to wash a down duvet at home

We can’t stress this enough: always read the care instructions label of your duvet before washing it. This is vital with down-filled duvets.

If your down duvet is suitable for machine washing, do so on a gentle cycle with non-bio detergent. Wool duvets need wool detergent.

Air and dry your duvet fully before putting it on your bed. Some can be tumble dried, but air drying is best for natural duvet fills.

Read more: