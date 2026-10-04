It's that time again, the Prime Big Deal Days sales event officially kicks off October 6-7. But, in true Amazon fashion, that doesn't mean the deals are exclusively on those two days. No, there's early Prime Big Deals to snatch up before the main event.

And every year, I dive into the thousands of deals, hold my breath while I search for savings actually worth talking about and try not to drown. Fortunately, I'm alive and kicking and full of the best early deals I could get my hands on.

Some of my favorite big tech and home appliance deals include a mega 53% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and our favorite budget coffee maker, the Breville Bambino Plus, down to just $399, there's plenty of options for every budget. So, here are the 15 deals I'd seriously recommend this (early) Prime Day, so you can save yourself the hassle of searching through them all.

Best Lenovo Deals

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple: was $26 now $14 at Amazon Nothing says fall quite like a Yankee Candle, bringing the scents of the season into your home. But, if you're like me and you don't want to spend $26 on one, fortunately you don't have to. For just $14, you can pick up this scent plus many more including Spiced Pumpkin, Harvest and Cranberry Chutney. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Arishi V4 Running Shoes (Men’s): was $74 now $57 at Amazon These New Balance Arishi v4 are a no nonsense pick for running, walking or just wearing day-to-day. Thanks to a Fresh Foam cushioning, they'll take in some of the impact of your daily steps whether you're stomping the sidewalk or taking a casual stroll. Note: Discounts may vary depending on size and color combinations. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $84 now $44 at Amazon If you've been um-ing and ah-ing about an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the time to strike is always during the big sales events. And the 4K Max is down a massive 48% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. That means free and live TV without cable or satellite, quick search, access to streaming platforms and even cloud gaming all at a discounted price. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Brooklyn Suede Clogs (Women’s): was $69 now $49 at Amazon These Birkenstock dupes have been highly rated by over 1,000 reviewers on Amazon — and right now, they're even cheaper. For just $49, you can pick up these slingback clogs with memory foam, an adjustable buckle strap and cork footbed in six different colors. It's a pretty blanket saving across sizes, but some colors are already sold out. Read more Read less ▼

Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings (Women’s): was $108 now $68 at Amazon I'm a big fan of Beyond Yoga leggings, especially when they're high-waisted and especially when they're on sale. Alongside a secure waistband, you'll also get a side pocket for your phone, cards or keys and Beyond Yoga's ultra-soft Spacedye fabric. Sizes are selling out fast, but there are savings to be made on other colors. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $154 now $72 at Amazon It's no surprise to see a Fire tablet in the Prime Day sale, but it is surprising that it's the Fire HD 10 at a massive 53% off. This is Amazon's newest model boasting a 10.1-inch 1080p Full GD display, 13-hour battery, 3 or 4 GB RAM, 32 or 64GB storage and up to 1 TB expandable storage with a micro-SD card (sold separately). As long as you're happy with lockscreen ads, you can grab it for $72. For no ads, it's still $155. Read more Read less ▼

Levi’s 501 Jeans (Men’s): was $84 now $59 at Amazon Sales events are a great time to stock up on your favorite apparel, especially when you know exactly what Levi's jeans it is you want. Once I find a pair of jeans I like, I stick with them, especially when they're on sale. These 100% cotton, straight leg pants are discounted in a bunch of colors and sizes, though it'll vary depending on what you're after. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Wired Doorbell 2K Plus: was $179 now $89 at Amazon Getting a Ring doorbell revolutionized the way I keep an eye on my home — and my front door. With wide-angle video, 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, I can take neighborhood watch to the next level (or just make sure my package gets left safely). For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is knocking 50% off this newest model in Nickel Silver, Polished Night Navy, and Polished Sandstone. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $234 at Amazon You won't often see a price drop on an Apple product and when you do, it's probably around a major sales event. So, while you can hold out to see if the Apple AirPods Pro 3 will drop any further in October, it's still worth grabbing them while you can. These ones come with ANC, heart rate sensing, live translation and up to 8 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Shark FlexStyle: was $382 now $249 at Amazon When we reviewed the Shark FlexStyle, we said this Dyson Airwrap dupe: "costs a lot less and works just as well." With a four-star review, we praised it for its wide range of styling attachments, affordability and how you can use it as a hair dryer and styling wand all-in-one. So, seeing it down 35% makes this an even more enticing offering. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer: was $499 now $379 at Amazon Every year, I wonder if it's now my time to move from wooden spoon to stand mixer. And every year, Amazon tempts me with discounts. With 10 speed settings, removable bowl and tilt head, my festive baking could get a whole lot easier. There's various colors to choose and they're all on sale. Maybe 2026's my year... if only I could decide on a color. Read more Read less ▼