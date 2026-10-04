15 early Prime Day deals I seriously recommend: save on Breville, Samsung, Beyond Yoga and more
I've searched through thousands of products so you don't have to
It's that time again, the Prime Big Deal Days sales event officially kicks off October 6-7. But, in true Amazon fashion, that doesn't mean the deals are exclusively on those two days. No, there's early Prime Big Deals to snatch up before the main event.
And every year, I dive into the thousands of deals, hold my breath while I search for savings actually worth talking about and try not to drown. Fortunately, I'm alive and kicking and full of the best early deals I could get my hands on.
Some of my favorite big tech and home appliance deals include a mega 53% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and our favorite budget coffee maker, the Breville Bambino Plus, down to just $399, there's plenty of options for every budget. So, here are the 15 deals I'd seriously recommend this (early) Prime Day, so you can save yourself the hassle of searching through them all.
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- Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple: was $26 now $14
- Cushionaire Brooklyn Suede Clogs (Women’s): was $69 now $49
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $154 now $72
- Levi's 501 Jeans (Men’s): was $84 now $59
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 5-in-1: was $139 now $89
- Ring Wired Doorbell 2K Plus: was $179 now $89
- Dreame D20 Air Plus Robot Vacuum/Mop: was $349 now $227
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $234
- Shark FlexStyle: was $382 now $249
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-Qt. Stand Mixer: was $499 now $379
- Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399
Best Lenovo Deals
Nothing says fall quite like a Yankee Candle, bringing the scents of the season into your home. But, if you're like me and you don't want to spend $26 on one, fortunately you don't have to. For just $14, you can pick up this scent plus many more including Spiced Pumpkin, Harvest and Cranberry Chutney.
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These New Balance Arishi v4 are a no nonsense pick for running, walking or just wearing day-to-day. Thanks to a Fresh Foam cushioning, they'll take in some of the impact of your daily steps whether you're stomping the sidewalk or taking a casual stroll. Note: Discounts may vary depending on size and color combinations.
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If you've been um-ing and ah-ing about an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the time to strike is always during the big sales events. And the 4K Max is down a massive 48% off ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. That means free and live TV without cable or satellite, quick search, access to streaming platforms and even cloud gaming all at a discounted price.
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These Birkenstock dupes have been highly rated by over 1,000 reviewers on Amazon — and right now, they're even cheaper. For just $49, you can pick up these slingback clogs with memory foam, an adjustable buckle strap and cork footbed in six different colors. It's a pretty blanket saving across sizes, but some colors are already sold out.
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I'm a big fan of Beyond Yoga leggings, especially when they're high-waisted and especially when they're on sale. Alongside a secure waistband, you'll also get a side pocket for your phone, cards or keys and Beyond Yoga's ultra-soft Spacedye fabric. Sizes are selling out fast, but there are savings to be made on other colors.
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It's no surprise to see a Fire tablet in the Prime Day sale, but it is surprising that it's the Fire HD 10 at a massive 53% off. This is Amazon's newest model boasting a 10.1-inch 1080p Full GD display, 13-hour battery, 3 or 4 GB RAM, 32 or 64GB storage and up to 1 TB expandable storage with a micro-SD card (sold separately). As long as you're happy with lockscreen ads, you can grab it for $72. For no ads, it's still $155.
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Sales events are a great time to stock up on your favorite apparel, especially when you know exactly what Levi's jeans it is you want. Once I find a pair of jeans I like, I stick with them, especially when they're on sale. These 100% cotton, straight leg pants are discounted in a bunch of colors and sizes, though it'll vary depending on what you're after.
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The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 sits amongst the best air fryers we've ever tested. Well, now the 5-in-1 with its upgraded features has a price drop for early Prime Big Deal Days worth talking about. What's the 5-in-1? Well, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate with a powerful 1750-watt and large 5-qt capacity with a non-stick basket and crisper plate. Did someone say air fryer turkey?
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Getting a Ring doorbell revolutionized the way I keep an eye on my home — and my front door. With wide-angle video, 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, I can take neighborhood watch to the next level (or just make sure my package gets left safely). For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is knocking 50% off this newest model in Nickel Silver, Polished Night Navy, and Polished Sandstone.
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Dreame holds two spots in our best robot vacuums guide for its innovative contributions to home cleaning, one of which is the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 as our favorite budget option under $300. Well, now the Dream D20 Air Plus, an upgraded model, is also way below that price. It's got 20,000Pa suction, 120-day self-emptying with 4L dust bag, anti-tangling tech and 360-degree navigation.
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You won't often see a price drop on an Apple product and when you do, it's probably around a major sales event. So, while you can hold out to see if the Apple AirPods Pro 3 will drop any further in October, it's still worth grabbing them while you can. These ones come with ANC, heart rate sensing, live translation and up to 8 hours of battery life.
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When we reviewed the Shark FlexStyle, we said this Dyson Airwrap dupe: "costs a lot less and works just as well." With a four-star review, we praised it for its wide range of styling attachments, affordability and how you can use it as a hair dryer and styling wand all-in-one. So, seeing it down 35% makes this an even more enticing offering.
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Every year, I wonder if it's now my time to move from wooden spoon to stand mixer. And every year, Amazon tempts me with discounts. With 10 speed settings, removable bowl and tilt head, my festive baking could get a whole lot easier. There's various colors to choose and they're all on sale. Maybe 2026's my year... if only I could decide on a color.
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While it's not quite the mega Samsung Odyssey G9 that sits amongst the best gaming monitors we've ever tested (but also has a well over $1,000 price tag), the G6 is a space-saving and budget-friendly alternative. At 27-inches, it's got a QD-OLED display with 240Hz refresh rate and flare free technology to keep the screen clear. And right now, it's $200 off.
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We called the Breville Bambino Plus our favorite budget espresso machine amongst the best coffee makers we've tested — and that was at full price. Now, for just $399, you can pick up this entry-level appliance that makes steaming easy, is super compact, has an auto-purge function and also just looks an absolute treat.
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Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
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