27 best early Black Friday deals under $50 — shop my favorite finds from Apple, Ninja, Skechers and more
The most affordable deals you can shop ahead of the holidays
The countdown to Black Friday is officially on! With the biggest shopping day of the year just a few weeks out, there's already good news for deal hunters: You don't have to wait until November 27 to start saving. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, REI and Best Buy are already offering early Black Friday deals, giving shoppers a head start on holiday savings.
Even better? Many of the best early deals happen to be under $50 — and they come courtesy of top brands like YETI, Apple, Lululemon, Ninja, Ring and more. I've rounded up the best deals to help you get the most bang for your buck. Here are all my favorite affordable deals to shop ahead of Black Friday.
Quick Links
- shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen, pack of 2): was $18 now $7
- Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15
- Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $17
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39
- Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39
- Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $58 now $44
Smart Home Devices
Give your pillow a luxury touch with this soft, lustrous silk-alternative satin pillowcase that promises smooth, frizz-free hair in the morning. They're OKEO-Tex certified to ensure they're free from harmful substances.
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Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.
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These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
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Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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This window box planter measures 18 x 15 x 6 inches and comes with a removable saucer tray and versatile drainage. Not only is this slim enough for compact spaces, but a great way to showcase your plants or herbs.
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This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.
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This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.
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This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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The 2026 Lego Friends Advent Calendar includes 24 surprise mini builds, letting you create a snow trail, mini Christmas tree, gift boxes and more.
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With the JBL Vibe Beam, you get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.
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This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Even if you're short on space, you can still cook up a feast with this electric griddle. There's a 10 x 20 Inch cooking surface and a slide out drip tray for easy cleanup.
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Fan of down-like plushness without the contouring memory foam feel? This might work well for your sleep. The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are a great way to experience luxury hotel comfort at a budget price, as they're usually under $60 for a two-pack (making them under $30 each). Right now, they're down to $39.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
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This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As a bonus, this shirt's fabric features quick-drying and sweat-wicking material.
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A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long.
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This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
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From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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Super-simple and super-stylish! These leather clogs are perfect to elevate your outfits, whether you're wearing them for the fall season or beyond. You also get a comfortable memory foam footbed.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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