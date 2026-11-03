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27 best early Black Friday deals under $50 — shop my favorite finds from Apple, Ninja, Skechers and more

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The most affordable deals you can shop ahead of the holidays

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The countdown to Black Friday is officially on! With the biggest shopping day of the year just a few weeks out, there's already good news for deal hunters: You don't have to wait until November 27 to start saving. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, REI and Best Buy are already offering early Black Friday deals, giving shoppers a head start on holiday savings.

Even better? Many of the best early deals happen to be under $50 — and they come courtesy of top brands like YETI, Apple, Lululemon, Ninja, Ring and more. I've rounded up the best deals to help you get the most bang for your buck. Here are all my favorite affordable deals to shop ahead of Black Friday.

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Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen, pack of 2)
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen, pack of 2): was $18 now $7 at Amazon

Give your pillow a luxury touch with this soft, lustrous silk-alternative satin pillowcase that promises smooth, frizz-free hair in the morning. They're OKEO-Tex certified to ensure they're free from harmful substances.

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Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones
Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy

Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.

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PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging
PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11 at Walmart

These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.

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KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $13 at Amazon

Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.

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Apple EarPods (Lightning)
Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon

If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!

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Bloem Dura Cotta 18" Plastic Window Box Planter with Saucer Tray
Bloem Dura Cotta 18" Plastic Window Box Planter with Saucer Tray: was $26 now $16 at Walmart

This window box planter measures 18 x 15 x 6 inches and comes with a removable saucer tray and versatile drainage. Not only is this slim enough for compact spaces, but a great way to showcase your plants or herbs.

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Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's)
Save 78%
Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $17 at Amazon

This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.

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Remiawy Rake for Leaves
Save 50%
Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $19 at Walmart

This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.

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Brightech Outdoor String Lights
Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

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Apple AirTag (2nd Gen)
Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags.

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Ring Solar Pathlight
Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.

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Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro
Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.

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Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2026
Lego Friends Advent Calendar 2026: was $34 now $25 at Amazon

The 2026 Lego Friends Advent Calendar includes 24 surprise mini builds, letting you create a snow trail, mini Christmas tree, gift boxes and more.

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JBL Vibe Beam
JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

With the JBL Vibe Beam, you get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

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YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz)
YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon

This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

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AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit
AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon

Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.

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Chefman XL Electric Griddle
Chefman XL Electric Griddle: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Even if you're short on space, you can still cook up a feast with this electric griddle. There's a 10 x 20 Inch cooking surface and a slide out drip tray for easy cleanup.

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Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows (2-pack)
Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows (2-pack): was $59 now $39 at Amazon

Fan of down-like plushness without the contouring memory foam feel? This might work well for your sleep. The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are a great way to experience luxury hotel comfort at a budget price, as they're usually under $60 for a two-pack (making them under $30 each). Right now, they're down to $39.

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Ring Battery Doorbell 2K
Save 61%
Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.

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Ninja Blast Personal Blender
Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

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Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Shirt (Men's)
Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Shirt (Men's): was $58 now $44 at lululemon (US)

This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As a bonus, this shirt's fabric features quick-drying and sweat-wicking material.

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Arc'teryx Word Toque (Unisex)
Arc'teryx Word Toque (Unisex): was $55 now $44 at REI

A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long.

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Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.

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Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's)
Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon

From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.

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Project Cloud Genuine Leather Clogs (Women's)
Project Cloud Genuine Leather Clogs (Women's): was $89 now $44 at Amazon

Super-simple and super-stylish! These leather clogs are perfect to elevate your outfits, whether you're wearing them for the fall season or beyond. You also get a comfortable memory foam footbed.

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Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's)
Save 61%
Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $49 at Amazon

This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.

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Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's)
Save 55%
Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $49 at Amazon

Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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