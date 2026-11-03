The countdown to Black Friday is officially on! With the biggest shopping day of the year just a few weeks out, there's already good news for deal hunters: You don't have to wait until November 27 to start saving. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, REI and Best Buy are already offering early Black Friday deals, giving shoppers a head start on holiday savings.

Even better? Many of the best early deals happen to be under $50 — and they come courtesy of top brands like YETI, Apple, Lululemon, Ninja, Ring and more. I've rounded up the best deals to help you get the most bang for your buck. Here are all my favorite affordable deals to shop ahead of Black Friday.

Smart Home Devices

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music. Read more Read less ▼

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $13 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Save 78% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $17 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $19 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 at Amazon With the JBL Vibe Beam, you get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Chefman XL Electric Griddle: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Even if you're short on space, you can still cook up a feast with this electric griddle. There's a 10 x 20 Inch cooking surface and a slide out drip tray for easy cleanup. Read more Read less ▼

Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows (2-pack): was $59 now $39 at Amazon Fan of down-like plushness without the contouring memory foam feel? This might work well for your sleep. The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are a great way to experience luxury hotel comfort at a budget price, as they're usually under $60 for a two-pack (making them under $30 each). Right now, they're down to $39. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Shirt (Men's): was $58 now $44 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As a bonus, this shirt's fabric features quick-drying and sweat-wicking material. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Word Toque (Unisex): was $55 now $44 at REI A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $49 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼