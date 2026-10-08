Prime Big Deal Days — AKA October Prime Day — is officially over. It's time to wave a tearful goodbye to those great deals on Ring video doorbells and Alexa speakers. But some of the really good sales have stuck around for a little longer, so you'd better act fast if you want to grab them... otherwise you'll be waiting until Black Friday in late November.

After Prime Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Beats headphones, Ninja coffee makers and more. There are plenty more deals to shop, so keep scrolling to see the ones I recommend buying right now. Or see more deals on the Tom's Guide Saving Squad page.

My Favorite Deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. You'll even find YETI apparel and blankets on sale. If you're a fan of YETI, this is the sale you've been waiting for. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. Read more Read less ▼

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Traditionally, the best Lego deals are found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon device deals have ended for the most part, but there are still a few you can score. In particular, some Kindles and Fire TVs have solid discounts — and I'd definitely grab this smart lightbulb deal for $9. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap right now. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this so grab them while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Garden

Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23 at Amazon The Anker Nano 45W charger is not only smaller than a lot of 30W chargers, but it can boost your charging speeds if you need to top off your devices in a hurry. The built-in screen that shows charging speeds and can rotate up to 180 degrees is a nice bonus. Read more Read less ▼

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $27 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but Iniu also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Apple

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch 12 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $349 at Amazon The Apple Watch 12 features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $779 at Amazon The new Mac mini M6 claims to be 4.8x faster than the M4-based Mac mini. The base model should provide enough horsepower for most as it comes with Apple’s new M6 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Ever since Apple increased its price by $200 this past summer, MacBook Air deals have been hard to come by. However, this $1,099 deal is the best we've seen to date. The laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

Save 53% Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon No, that's not a typo — you can save $190 on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones right now. This deal is almost certainly because the second generation came out a few weeks ago, but I really don't think the updated version is worth the extra $190. Gen 1 has the same bass-forward sound, industry-leading ANC, and super lightweight feel. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans, and at $198, you're basically robbing Sony blind! They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

Roku 50" Select Series 4K QLED TV: was $299 now $199 at Amazon This 50-inch Roku TV (2026) is an excellent TV for small budgets. It provides a bright 4K picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon The C6 is LG's new flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner: was $99 now $79 at Amazon This is a great discount for the mini version of the portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes created by the whole family, including pets. The clean water tank has a 16 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 4-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and trial size cleaning solution. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $119 now $89 at Amazon Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE451 Coffee Machine has a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed in advance. In our Ninja Fresh Brew review we said it's one of the best coffee makers you can buy at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $149 at Amazon If you have pets and after incredible power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, it also has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. It also promises 40-minute battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame D20 Air Plus Robot Vacuum: was $349 now $269 at Amazon The Dreame D20 Air Plus can clean and mop your floors. It features 20,000Pa suction power for cleaning and a built-in electronic water tank for mopping. It uses LiDAR technology to navigate through your home and it automatically docks when it's time to empty out its bin. We also appreciate its 4L sealed dust bag that traps up to 120 days worth of dust, pet hair, and debris. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Amazon Haul: deals from $2 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories. You'll also find Brand scores on apparel from Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼