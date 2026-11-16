Nike Vaporfly 5 first look: 5 big upgrades coming to Nike’s iconic carbon racing shoe

I vividly remember the launch of the Nike Vaporfly 4% in 2017 — the bright blue shoe with a carbon plate that promised to help runners get 4% faster on race day. It changed how we think about race-day shoes for good. To celebrate the shoe’s 10th anniversary, Nike has announced the Vaporfly 5, the lightest, most aggressive version of the Vaporfly to date. Let’s put aside how old this all makes me feel and dive into the details of the redesigned racer.

Vaporfly 5: What’s new?

Nike has said this is its lightest, fastest, most aggressive Vaporfly yet. The shoe has a redesigned Wave Flyplate, which contours around the foot to improve stability and increase energy return.

There’s a new midsole foam: ZoomX LT, which is 17% lighter and offers 8% more energy return than standard ZoomX. Plus, the shoe looks different from the Vaporfly we know and love, with a sizeable cutout on the side of the shoe to allow the Wave Flyplate to do its thing.

Tom’s Guide was invited to see a sneak peek of the shoe, and here’s what we learned:

Wave Flyplate: Unlike the traditional carbon plate we’ve come to expect from our racing shoes, the new Wave Flyplate is lower in the heel, then sprouts upward under the midfoot to sit under the arch. Nike says this creates a spring-like sensation under the arch, while the wider midfoot adds stability to the shoe.

Unlike the traditional carbon plate we’ve come to expect from our racing shoes, the new Wave Flyplate is lower in the heel, then sprouts upward under the midfoot to sit under the arch. Nike says this creates a spring-like sensation under the arch, while the wider midfoot adds stability to the shoe. ZoomX LT : There are two different midsole foams in the shoe. Nike’s new ZoomX LT sits closest to your foot, offering more energy return. The ZoomX midsole foam we know and love sits underneath the plate for a bouncy, responsive underfoot experience.

: There are two different midsole foams in the shoe. Nike’s new ZoomX LT sits closest to your foot, offering more energy return. The ZoomX midsole foam we know and love sits underneath the plate for a bouncy, responsive underfoot experience. Reduced weight versus the Vaporfly 4: Nike has confirmed this shoe is lighter than the previous iteration of the shoe, with a Vapor mesh upper and the lighter ZoomX LT midsole foam.

Nike has confirmed this shoe is lighter than the previous iteration of the shoe, with a Vapor mesh upper and the lighter ZoomX LT midsole foam. GOATEK rubber outsole: The thin outsole is designed to provide race-day grip in all weather conditions.

What does it look like?

You can see from inital images of the super shoe that theres a sizeable cutout on the side of the shoe. This is to allow the wave-shaped plate to perform as intended, and offer the spring sensation under the arch of the foot.

When is it available, and how much will it cost?

The shoe will cost $225, but it won’t be hitting the market until fall 2027, so we’ve got a while to wait. We will bring you our review once we’ve got the shoes on our feet, so stay tuned.

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