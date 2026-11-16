What to watch tonight: 29 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Peacock and more — including a dark folk film with ‘Prometheus’ star (Nov. 16)
Plus, our top streaming picks for those who don't want to endlessly scroll
When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.
I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can watch on Hallmark and Shudder.
Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 16), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the best new Netflix movies and shows to watch this week, or watch these acclaimed sci-fi movies on HBO Max.
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Top picks to stream tonight
‘Christmas On The Ranch’ (2024) (Netflix)
Genre: Holiday romance movie
What it's about: "Christmas On The Ranch" follows Christina (Jade Harlow), a relationship expert who finds herself stranded at a ranch just before Christmas. Taken in by Corey (Houston Rhines), a charming widower, and his teenage daughter, she begins experiencing a different kind of holiday surrounded by horses and festive traditions. As Christina gets closer to the family, she starts questioning her own views on love and relationships.
Why you should watch it: There's plenty of cozy festive charm in "Christmas On The Ranch," making it an easy choice for fans of Hallmark-style holiday romances. Its Christmas decorations and adorable horses give the movie a lovely seasonal feel, while Jade Harlow and Houston Rhines bring plenty of sweetness to the central romance. It's not doing anything particularly different with the familiar formula, but sometimes a little feel-good Christmas escapism is exactly what you're after.
Watch "Christmas on the Ranch" on Netflix now
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‘The Detour with David Chang’ (season 1) (HBO Max)
Genre: Food documentary series
What it's about: Acclaimed chef David Chang hits the road across America with a different celebrity friend in each episode, searching for memorable local food. Ditching online reviews, influencers and restaurant rankings, Chang relies on local recommendations and spontaneous discoveries to find hidden culinary gems. Along the way, he explores regional cuisines, meets local food makers and visits destinations including Las Vegas, Texas, Tennessee and Florida.
Why you should watch it: If you enjoy food and travel shows, "The Detour with David Chang" is worth a look. Chang's laid-back approach, celebrity travel companions and willingness to try unfamiliar dishes make for an entertaining watch. I particularly like the focus on lesser-known local eateries rather than predictable tourist hotspots, with plenty of regional food discoveries and amusing detours along the way.
Watch "The Detour with David Chang" on HBO Max now
‘You Won’t Be Alone’ (2022) (Peacock)
Genre: Folk horror-drama movie
What it's about: Set in 19th-century Macedonia, "You Won't Be Alone" follows Nevena (Sara Klimoska), a young girl who is kidnapped and transformed into a witch by an ancient supernatural being. Abandoned in the wilderness, she discovers she can take the form of anyone she kills. As she experiences life through different bodies, Nevena begins to explore humanity, love and the darker side of human nature.
Why you should watch it: "You Won't Be Alone" is a great choice if you're looking for horror that does things a little differently. Its eerie folk-horror setting and unsettling imagery give it a distinctive atmosphere, while the performances help make its stranger moments all the more effective. Just be prepared for something slower and more atmospheric than your typical jump-scare-heavy horror movie.
Watch "You Won't Be Alone" on Peacock now
Your streaming guide: Monday, November 16
Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:
NETFLIX
- "Christmas On The Ranch" (2024)
- "Reporting for Christmas" (2023)
- "Mr. 365" (2018)
- "The Devil’s Plan B" (season 1)
- WWE Monday Night Raw (8 p.m. ET)
PARAMOUNT+
- NFL: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)
HBO MAX
- "The Detour with David Chang" (season 1) (CNN)
- NHL: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET)
HULU
- "America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode)
- "Desperately Devoted" (new podcast episode)
- "Handsome" (new podcast episode)
- "The Mob" (finale episodes)
- "Mother Knows Murder" (new podcast episode)
- "That Was Us" (new podcast episode)
DISNEY+
- "Bluey Fancy Restaurant" (series premiere)
- "Handsome" (new podcast episode)
- "Mother Knows Murder" (new podcast episode)
- "Pod Meets World" (new podcast episodes)
PEACOCK
- "You Won’t Be Alone" (2022)
- NBA: Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (7 p.m. ET)
- NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8 p.m. ET)
ESPN UNLIMITED
- Men's College Basketball: Miami-Hamilton vs. Morehead State (11 a.m. ET)
- Men's College Basketball: Ferrum vs. George Washington (12 p.m. ET)
- Men's College Basketball: Fisk vs. North Alabama (12 p.m. ET)
- Soccer: Albacete vs. Celta Fortuna (2:20 p.m. ET)
- Men's College Basketball: Presbyterian vs. Sacramento State (4 p.m. ET)
- Men's College Basketball: Iona vs. UMBC (6 p.m. ET)
- NFL: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET)
SHUDDER
- "The Becomers" (2023)
- "The A-Frame" (2024)
- "Bury Your Dead" (2024)
- "Hush" (2016)
HALLMARK+
- "Mistletoe and Mimosas" (2026)
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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