Last-minute Valentine's Day flowers — these same-day deals arrive on time

By Louis Ramirez
published

Get your Valentine's Day flowers before it's too late

A bouquet of red roses next to a board reading Happy Valentine's Day
Last-minute Valentine's Day flower deals are happening right now. If you still haven't placed your order, there's still time to get your better half a bouquet of fresh flowers. However, we do recommend you place you orders fast to avoid any potential delays.

So we're gathering the best Valentine's Day flower deals you can get right now. Plus, we're also rounding up deals on chocolates, treats, and all things Cupid-related to help you make Valentine's Day 2023 the best possible. 

That said, if you don't mind the flowers arriving later in the week, you'll probably find some epic Valentine's Day flower deals after the Tuesday rush. Otherwise, here are the best Valentine's Day flower deals we've seen.

Valentine's Day flowers — last-minute deals

Same-day gifts: 20% off @ Harry &amp; David (opens in new tab)

From chocolate-covered strawberries to Valentine's Day truffles, Harry & David has a wide range of Valentine's Day gifts. They even have charcuterie trays and ice cream gift boxes. Even better, use coupon code "20XFLWS" to take 20% off select same-day gifts. 

Flowers &amp; Gifts: deals from $28 @ Flowers Fast (opens in new tab)

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of flowers, gift baskets, chocolates and more. Prices start at $28 for treats and flowers. 

Flower deals: from $54@ Teleflora (opens in new tab)

Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $54 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale. 

24 stem roses: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Through February 14, Prime members can get two dozen stem roses for just $24. The roses can be shipped same day (you'll need to pay $9.95 for 2-hour delivery) in certain cities. The roses will ship from Amazon-owned Whole Foods. 

Flower deals: from $40 @ Just Flowers (opens in new tab)

From roses to Godiva gift baskets, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Valentine's Day. Not sure what you want to buy? You can also leave the flower arrangement up to a designer and they'll put together an arrangement just for you. 

Flowers and baskets: up to 30% @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

1-800-Flowers is taking up to 30% off select Valentine's Day flowers and gifts. Items on sale range from bouquets to a personalized love letter keepsake for $19 (opens in new tab).

Flowers and chocolates: deals from $55 @ ProFlowers (opens in new tab)

Valentine's Day flowers don't get prettier than this. ProFlowers has a wide assortment of gifts and flowers with deals from $55. The flower vendor offers scented candles, macaron boxes, chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, and more.

Valentine's Day food items: deals from $15 @ iGourmet (opens in new tab)

For the foodie in your life, igourmet has a wide variety of Valentine's Day gift/food baskets. The retailer offers cheeses, olive oil, artisanal meats, and more. 

