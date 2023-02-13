Last-minute Valentine's Day flowers — these same-day deals arrive on time

Last-minute Valentine's Day flower deals are happening right now. If you still haven't placed your order, there's still time to get your better half a bouquet of fresh flowers. However, we do recommend you place you orders fast to avoid any potential delays.

So we're gathering the best Valentine's Day flower deals you can get right now. Plus, we're also rounding up deals on chocolates, treats, and all things Cupid-related to help you make Valentine's Day 2023 the best possible.

That said, if you don't mind the flowers arriving later in the week, you'll probably find some epic Valentine's Day flower deals after the Tuesday rush. Otherwise, here are the best Valentine's Day flower deals we've seen.

Valentine's Day flowers — last-minute deals

(opens in new tab) Same-day gifts: 20% off @ Harry & David (opens in new tab)

From chocolate-covered strawberries to Valentine's Day truffles, Harry & David has a wide range of Valentine's Day gifts. They even have charcuterie trays and ice cream gift boxes. Even better, use coupon code "20XFLWS" to take 20% off select same-day gifts.

(opens in new tab) Flowers & Gifts: deals from $28 @ Flowers Fast (opens in new tab)

Flowers Fast is one of FTD's top members serving the entire country. They offer same-day delivery of flowers, gift baskets, chocolates and more. Prices start at $28 for treats and flowers.

(opens in new tab) Flower deals: from $54@ Teleflora (opens in new tab)

Teleflora has Valentine's Day flower deals for every budget. Bouquets start as low as $54 and all of them are arranged by local florists. Even better, many of them are currently on sale.

(opens in new tab) 24 stem roses: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Through February 14, Prime members can get two dozen stem roses for just $24. The roses can be shipped same day (you'll need to pay $9.95 for 2-hour delivery) in certain cities. The roses will ship from Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

(opens in new tab) Flower deals: from $40 @ Just Flowers (opens in new tab)

From roses to Godiva gift baskets, Just Flowers has a wide array of flower arrangements for Valentine's Day. Not sure what you want to buy? You can also leave the flower arrangement up to a designer and they'll put together an arrangement just for you.

(opens in new tab) Flowers and baskets: up to 30% @ 1-800-Flowers (opens in new tab)

1-800-Flowers is taking up to 30% off select Valentine's Day flowers and gifts. Items on sale range from bouquets to a personalized love letter keepsake for $19 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Flowers and chocolates: deals from $55 @ ProFlowers (opens in new tab)

Valentine's Day flowers don't get prettier than this. ProFlowers has a wide assortment of gifts and flowers with deals from $55. The flower vendor offers scented candles, macaron boxes, chocolate-covered Oreo cookies, and more.