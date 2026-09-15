Prime Big Deal Days is back! Also known as October Prime Day, the 48-hour event is a preview to the holiday shopping season with deep discounts on everything from Alexa devices to our favorite workout gear. Amazon just confirmed Prime Big Deal Days will run from October 6 through October 7.

It may seem odd to talk about the holiday season when Halloween is still weeks away, but over the years Prime Big Deal Days has become a flagship retail event. Like Prime Day, Big Deal Days offers exclusive deals for Prime members. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial or college students receive a free 6-month trial).

I've covered every Prime Big Deal Days event and some of my favorite deals from last year included discounts on the MacBook Air, Garmin, Asics, New Balance, and Ninja. Given all of the price hike we've seen this summer, Amazon's 2-day sale could be a great opportunity to treat yourself or start you holiday shopping.

Below I've rounded up some of the best early sales right now. For more, personal recommendations check out the Tom's Guide Saving Squad page.

My Favorite Deals

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

NFL season has officially started and Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Although there are plenty of 1080p models included, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $379 at Amazon This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

Traditionally, the best Lego deals are found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Haul: deals from $2 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is an Amazon storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. It features over 300 million products across more than 35 product categories. You'll also find Brand scores on apparel from Columbia, Under Armour, Adidas, and more. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. We've seen YETI deals all summer long, but these are some of the biggest discounts we've seen and a perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware starting at just $17. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $19 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max : was $84 now $49 at Amazon This is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV Stick, giving you fast 4K streaming with smoother navigation and quicker app launches. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E, making it a solid upgrade if you want a snappier, more reliable streaming experience. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Amazon Fire HD 10: was $154 now $76 at Amazon For those who prefer larger screens, the Amazon Fire HD 10 features a bright 10.1-inch display driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does feature lock-screen ads, which can be removed by paying a small fee. In our Fire HD 10 review, we said that it's a solidly built tablet with enough power to enjoy a wide array of apps and games. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109 at Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches. Read more Read less ▼

Apple

Save 26% Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $14 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Preorder Apple Watch 12 (GPS/42mm): $399 at Amazon It's not on sale now, but Amazon is usually the first retailer to offer deals on the latest Apple Watch. The Apple Watch 12 is now available for preorder and will ship on September 18. It's available in 42mm and 46mm sizes for $399 and $429, respectively. There are also GPS/Cellular models from $499. You can choose from Aluminum, Titanium and Ceramic finishes, but the latter two options will cost more. It features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. Read more Read less ▼

Preorder Apple Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $879 at Amazon The new Mac mini M6 claims to be 4.8x faster than the M4-based Mac mini. The base model should provide enough horsepower for most as it comes with Apple’s new M6 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,199 at Amazon Ever since Apple increased its price by $200 this past summer, MacBook Air deals have been hard to come by. The laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 (Men's): was $70 now $41 at Amazon This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $41. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $59 at Amazon Amazon shoppers have given these shoes a great rating and there are tons of positive reviews to back them up. Plus, the fresh foam design will stop your feet from overheating during your workouts. One reviewer wrote: "I'm delighted with these sneakers. The Fresh Foam technology really shows; They are extremely soft and light, ideal for both day-to-day walking and training." Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $99 at Amazon The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Novablast 5: was $149 now $129 at Amazon The Novablast 6 has just come out, making the time ripe for deal-hunting on the Novablast 5. This deal isn't the biggest, but still worth considering as the Novablast 5 is an excellent cushioned running shoe I regularly recommend to new runners in particular. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

Insignia 65" QF 4K Fire TV: was $499 now $349 at Amazon Who says TVs have to cost a fortune? This Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $924 at Amazon The Ember Artline is one of Amazon's new 2026 TVs. Priced at $1,099, it's a direct competitor to other art TVs such as the Samsung The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon The C6 is LG's new flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 at Amazon Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past few months and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $109 now $89 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in five different colors and has a 42-oz removable reservoir that makes refilling super easy. It offers 3 different drink sizes and is one of Keurig's most compact models. And right now, it's also one of the cheapest Keurig deals you'll find. Read more Read less ▼

Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer: was $119 now $99 at Amazon The Cosori Air Fryer hosts a spacious 6-quart capacity drawer, which is plenty of space to cook a large chicken. TurboBlaze technology boosts cooking efficiency, and nine cooking functions provide versatility. In our Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer review, we said this Editor's Choice appliance is affordable and delivers fast results with ample capacity for family cooking or entertaining. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $274 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼