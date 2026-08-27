27 last-minute back-to-school deals I recommend: save on iPad, XPS, Skechers and more
Your last chance to save big on back to school essentials
Back to school deals will soon come to an end. Now that students are returning back to the classroom, retailers will start winding down their sales. But there's still a few days left to shop, so if you're looking for bargains — there are plenty to be found.
Although it's been years since I've set foot inside a classroom, I can spot a good deal when I see one. Right now, Amazon's back to college storefront has deals from $5. It's a great starting point whether you're shopping for new notebooks or a pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
If you're in search of a laptop, the new Dell XPS 13 for $699 at Dell is an amazing bargain. We gave it a glowing review and if you're a student, you can get it for $599 when you verify your student status at Dell. Likewise, the MacBook Neo for $689 at Amazon is the best budget MacBook you'll find.
Keep scrolling for more last-minute back to school deals. Also, be sure to check out our ultimate back to school guide for all things school related.
Quick Links
- Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile
- Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
- Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
- Govee Strip Lights: was $72 now $47@ Amazon
- Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $65 now $59 @ Amazon
- TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon
- Samsung tablets: deals from $419 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13: $699 @ Dell
Laptops
The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks.
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The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck.
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The new Dell XPS 13 is here to help you beat the RAMageddon blues. This model has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge 2.5K touch display, an Intel Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's wrapped in an aluminum design that's just 0.5 inches thick and 2.2 pounds. Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell.
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This 15.3-inch Copilot+ PC features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM for fast performance. It also has a vibrant 15.2-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen in a slim, lightweight design. Snapdragon X laptops offer exceptional battery life, making this model ideal for all-day productivity on the go. While storage is just 512GB, the affordable price makes it worth considering. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x review, we said it offers fantastic battery life and solid performance at a price that's tough to beat.
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This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch.
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Sneakers
Whether you're walking to class or running to catch a train, the Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze are among the most comfortable sneakers we've tested. My colleague Millie Davis-Williams and my wife can both attest to their comfort. The soft cushioning and plush collar have eliminated problems with sore feet and the sneakers fit well right off the bat, without the need to break them in.
Men's: $59 @ Amazon
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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Tablets
Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has select tablets on sale for as low as $0 when you add a new Tablet Essentials or higher plan to your account. The sale includes the iPad (A16) for $199, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for free, and the Revvl Tab 2 for free. T-Mobile's Tablet Essentials plan costs $15/month and includes 5GB of high speed data per month (reduced to 600 Kbps after monthly allotment) and video streaming at up to 480p. Other plans start from $20/month and include unlimited data and HD video streaming.
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If you're looking for a more powerful Android tablet that's still affordable, the TCL Tab A1 Plus is a solid choice. This model features a 12.2-inch 2.4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor inside is more than capable for streaming videos and even some light gaming.
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On the hunt for a super affordable and lightweight tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is it. This Lenovo tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera.
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This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet.
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The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
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Galaxy tablet sale: deals from $419 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has select Galaxy tablets on sale from $419. he sale includes models like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which we said is a tablet with a premium feel, but wallet-friendly price tag. This mid-range tablet comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid 13.1-inch LCD panel, and a 15-hour battery life.
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Apparel
Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
Good news! Lululemon's has restocked its We Made Too Much section. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the last days of summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.
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These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.
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These high-rise cropped jeans have a super unique look that's great for summer outfits. Their regular fit and slight stretch makes them super comfortable, too. And there's a color option with stripes!
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Whether you're heading to class, the gym or the golf course, this storm sweater will keep you protected from the elements thank to its storm repellant qualities. It's stylish, comfortable and has an overall looser fit for extra mobility.
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You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
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Dorm Essentials
Japanese snack boxes: from $32 @ Tokyo Treat
Tokyo Treat delivers unique and delicious Japanese treats straight to your home (or dorm). From tasty ramen to custard taiyaki, you'll enjoy seasonal Japanese treats that you wouldn't otherwise find in the U.S. You can choose from various subscriptions with deliveries sent out every month starting from $32.
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This smart lightstrip comes in two rolls of 50ft that you can use anywhere from your living room to your dorm room. The strips attach to your wall via their adhesive and they can customize the colors however you'd like. Plus, you can control them via the Govee app or via Alexa/Google Assistant voice control.
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Coffee subscription: from $55 @ Atlas Coffee Club
Put an end to those pricey Starbucks runs with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club. Atlas brings you single-origin coffees from around the world. You can opt to receive boxes of coffee every 3, 6, or 12 months. You also get complimentary 2-day shipping and scenic postcards from each coffee country.
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If you make a smoothie every day, you’re the perfect candidate for the new Nutribullet Flip. This portable blender comes with an insulated tumbler, a sippy lid, and a battery-powered blending lid. It’s not as versatile as the standard Nutribullet — meaning you can’t make dips or sauces — for the true smoothie addicts, this is a must-have and one of the best protein shakers we've tested.
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The Tribit Stormbox Micro 3 is a powerful, palm-sized speaker that brings huge sound to any room. It features a customizable EQ, 24 hours of battery life, and easy-to-use controls. It's also great for taking outdoors with you thanks to its IP68 waterproof rating and drop protection. Best of all — it’s magnetic, so you can mount it on any magnetic surface and listen hands-free.
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At one point or another, you're probably going to have to print or copy something. Save yourself the hassle with an all-in-one printer. Right now, Best Buy has select HP all-in-one printers on sale from $69. The sale includes Envy, OfficeJet, and DeskJet printers.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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