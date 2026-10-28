Black Friday is one of the best times of year to score big savings — but you don’t have to wait until November 27 to start shopping. Early deals are already rolling in from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, REI, Best Buy and more. In other words, Black Friday savings have officially arrived.

Whether you're shopping for smart home gadgets, TVs, home essentials or apparel, you can already find deals with discounts of 50% or more. Even better, these savings come from top brands like Ring, ASICS, Shark, Patagonia and more.

To help you get the absolute best bang for your buck, I've decided to round up the best deals that are at least half off ahead of next month's Black Friday event. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Smart Home Devices

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Blink Outdoor 2K+ (5-Pack): was $399 now $138 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $49 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $26 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $49 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $89 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Garden

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $11 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $13 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $19 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $69 now $33 at Amazon This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy, and beloved by members of the Tom's Guide sleep team. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round, and it's available in dozens of different colors; plus, it's machine washable. You'll feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just an affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set. Read more Read less ▼

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $90 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $90. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Tech

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music. Read more Read less ▼