27 early Black Friday deals that are 50% off or more — shop Asics, Shark, Patagonia and more
The deepest discounts you can shop ahead of the holidays
Black Friday is one of the best times of year to score big savings — but you don’t have to wait until November 27 to start shopping. Early deals are already rolling in from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, REI, Best Buy and more. In other words, Black Friday savings have officially arrived.
Whether you're shopping for smart home gadgets, TVs, home essentials or apparel, you can already find deals with discounts of 50% or more. Even better, these savings come from top brands like Ring, ASICS, Shark, Patagonia and more.
To help you get the absolute best bang for your buck, I've decided to round up the best deals that are at least half off ahead of next month's Black Friday event. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $26
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $44
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68
- Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $179 now $88
- TCL 40" Q3CR Series 1080P Roku TV: was $299 now $149
- Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum: was $529 now $264
Smart Home Devices
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. You get sharp 2K video and incredible battery life that lasts up to 22 months. Right now you can get it for 55% off — that means this deal is pretty much a no-brainer.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package.
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The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection.
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Apparel
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on.
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This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs.
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This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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The North Face's Yumiori fleece is a perfect hiking-slash-everyday fleece. Smartphones fit snugly into the chest pocket, one zipper even doubles as a hair tie, and it's finished with durable water repellent.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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Footwear
This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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Super-simple and super-stylish! These leather clogs are perfect to elevate your outfits, whether you're wearing them for the fall season or beyond. You also get a comfortable memory foam footbed.
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This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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Home & Garden
Give your pillow a luxury touch with this soft, lustrous silk-alternative satin pillowcase that promises smooth, frizz-free hair in the morning. They're OKEO-Tex certified to ensure they're free from harmful substances.
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These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable.
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Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.
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This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy, and beloved by members of the Tom's Guide sleep team. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round, and it's available in dozens of different colors; plus, it's machine washable. You'll feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just an affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set.
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This small outdoor conversation set is available for $90. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort.
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Tech
Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music.
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The Sony WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise cancelling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. They're available in black, white and pink color options.
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TCL's 2026 smart TV is on sale with 50% off. It's a 1080p set, so it won't win any awards for picture quality, but if you just want an easy way to watch with a reliable Roku TV streaming platform, it's a solid choice.
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Boasting power and efficiency, the Shark Stratos AZ3002 features two brushrolls for extra pickup. If you can’t stand a smelly vacuum, the Odor Neutralizer Technology will keep this problem contained. The Lift-Away function gives it added maneuverability and accessibility, and the LED headlights are a nice touch. We rank it as one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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