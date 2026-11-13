12 Walmart Black Friday deals on Scoop clothing: shop tops, skirts, and jeans under $42
Upgrade your wardrobe with some of these stylish and affordable pieces
Black Friday may still be a little while off, but Walmart has already started revealing some of its early deals. The retail giant has a wide range of offers already live on its site for everything from tech to clothing, with offers live for the next few days.
For this article, I've pulled together 12 cool pieces from Scoop. The women's clothing brand is owned by Walmart, but don't let that put you off. There are some really stylish pieces here, from sweatshirts and skirts to tough and durable jeans.
These are already pretty affordable pieces, but thanks to the early Black Friday sales, you can pick up some real steals here, with all of these pieces coming in at well under $45.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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