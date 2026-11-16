Robert Pattinson is 007 — here’s what we know about the next era of James Bond

Robert Pattinson is James Bond. Today (Nov. 16), Amazon MGM Studios confirmed it’s found its new 007 in the form of the British actor most known for his roles as Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” series, and for shouting “somebody get these beggars out of here” in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster megahit “The Odyssey.”

In an announcement post on the James Bond website, Pattinson said, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.

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“I'm deeply grateful to Denis [Villeneuve], Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], Tanya [Lapointe], and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

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Pattinson succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out of Bond with 2021’s “No Time to Die,” his fifth outing as the suave superspy. While there is no release date for Pattinson debut as 007, the next installment in the long-running franchise will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has already worked with Pattinson on the upcoming “Dune Part 3,” and the next Bond blockbuster will be written by Steven Knight, the creator of “Peaky Blinders.”

On the casting news, which has been the subject of intense media and fan speculation, Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007.

“This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.”

Pattinson is believed to have won out against a competitive field with several other actors under consideration, including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

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Pattinson will be the seventh actor to portray Ian Fleming's beloved character on the big screen in an Eon Productions-produced 007 film. It will be the 26th James Bond movie in the ongoing franchise; the first was 1962's "Dr. No."

Robert Pattinson is the safe pick, but also the correct one

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The James Bond casting rumor mill has been in overdrive in recent weeks. And while the odds-on favorite kept switching (first it was Turner, then Lowden), once Pattinson’s name emerged, the wind was only blowing one way.

In many ways, Pattinson was the safe pick. He is the most high-profile star of the names rumored to be in the running, and he has extensive experience working in the Hollywood blockbuster machine, having featured in major franchises like “Twilight,” “Harry Potter” and “The Batman” — the long-delayed sequel to which Pattinson is currently filming.

However, being the safe pick doesn’t make him the wrong choice, far from it. Pattinson is a guaranteed draw. Earlier this year, alongside Zendaya, he helped drive the off-kilter romantic comedy “The Drama” to $135 million globally, a sign that Pattinson can get butts in seats. His latest movie, “Primetime,” has grossed $62 million worldwide on a sub-$15 million budget.

(Image credit: A24)

More importantly, Pattinson is beloved by a key demographic that Amazon MGM will hope to court with its next Bond movie: younger viewers. The Bond IP goes far with older watchers, but for the franchise to remain at the top of the Hollywood table, it will need to get the TikTok generation watching. Pattinson is the type of actor who can speak to multiple generations.

So, while some longtime 007 fans will bemoan Amazon’s decision to cast an A-lister instead of taking the approach of Bond’s former stewards, the Broccoli family, by selecting a relative unknown. In 2026, Robert Pattinson looks to tick all the right boxes for a new era of Bond.

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