Black Friday is nearly two weeks away! If you're gearing up for the holiday season, we have some good news for deal hunters: You don't have to wait until November 27 to start saving. We're already seeing some of the best early deals from top brands like YETI, Apple, Patagonia and more — and they happen to be under $50.

For instance, you can grab the Ring Solar Pathlight for just $24. Need a new fall layer? The REI Sahara Shade Hoodie is down to $20 at REI. And if you're in the market for a new pair of running sneakers, the Saucony Tide 2 Trainer are currently 50% off.

I've rounded up the best deals to help you get the most for your money. Here are all my favorite affordable finds to shop ahead of Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Icons Poinsettia: was $49 now $28 at Walmart Add this gorgeous potted Poinsettia to your Lego collection! It features five flowers and poseable green foliage, all in a woven-basket style pot. This one works especially well as a holiday gift. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $31 at Amazon This is my personal favorite pick! The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 30% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day. Read more Read less ▼

Thanksgiving dinner: feed 10 people for $35 @ Walmart

Walmart is making holiday dinners stress-free and extra affordable by offering its annual Thanksgiving Value Meal. For just $35, you'll be able to feed up to 10 people with just the click of a button. The holiday basket offers over 26 national and Walmart brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $0.97 per pound. You'll also get all your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and staples for just $3.50 per person. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $42 at Amazon The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore. Read more Read less ▼

Tech

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15. Read more Read less ▼

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $24 at Amazon On sale for $24, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Outdoor

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $10 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

Clear Christmas String Lights 100 Count: was $19 now $9 at Amazon You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 100 count set for just $12 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors and boast an average life of 2,500 hours. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $12 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Yankee Candle Mistletoe Scented Candle, 22oz: was $24 now $14 at Amazon This deal is perfect — either to get yourself in the festive mood with a sparkling holiday scent, or as a gift for a loved one. This Yankee Candle will fill your room with a Mistletoe fragrance and has a burn time of up to 150 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $17 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Small Appliances

Save 63% Alrocket Air Purifier: was $78 now $29 at Walmart An air purifier is a smart investment for your home if any member of your family struggles with allergies. These home appliances can remove up to 99.99% of particulates from your room. This model from AIrocket is an affordable option that can help clear rooms up to 300 sq ft in size. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Chefman XL Electric Griddle: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Even if you're short on space, you can still cook up a feast with this electric griddle. There's a 10 x 20 Inch cooking surface and a slide out drip tray for easy cleanup. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Patagonia Everyday Beanie: was $39 now $22 at Patagonia This lightweight beanie is a must-have for fall. It boasts a classic style and is light enough to be worn all day, thanks to its breathable 100% recycled polyester material. Read more Read less ▼

Save 71% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $23 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Shirt (Men's): was $58 now $44 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As a bonus, this shirt's fabric features quick-drying and sweat-wicking material. Read more Read less ▼