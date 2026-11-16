There seems to be a slew of warning signs pointing to the inevitability of the AI bubble bursting a lot sooner than most people think.

The controversial exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (who happens to be recognized as the "high priest" of the global AI buildout) and the stock market volatility tied to companies that have made huge investments in AI are two of the bigger signs pointing to the AI bubble bursting. Plus, there have been plenty of major personalities in the tech and business worlds who have given their thoughts on it becoming a reality at some point.

One of those individuals is the Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair, Gary Gensler, who sat down with CNN to give his own take on the possibility of the AI burst event coming to fruition.

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Here’s what he had to say and why his prediction places it near the next presidential election.

How the AI bubble could cause a recession

(Image credit: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty)

Gensler, who ran the Securities and Exchange Commission from 2021 until 2025, told CNN that today’s AI infrastructure buildout has already crossed into bubble territory and will likely lead into a recession before the next presidential election. "It's already a bubble," the former Wall Street regulator stated. "The only question is if it's a soft recession or something more dramatic."

On the topic of all the big spending dedicated to strengthening the current AI infrastructure (which is said to have reached $800 billion a year by some estimates), Gensler pointed to past trends where major investments in technology eventually stagnate.

“History tells us that when you have a new technology and a significant investment ... you come to a point where it plateaus. It retrenches,” Gensler noted. “The only question is if it’s a soft recession or something more dramatic.” The previous instances he cited as big tech investments that eventually met steep declines included railroads, 1920s electricity and the 1990s dot-com boom.

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As for when he sees the AI bubble bursting, he points to it going down sometime before the next presidential election. "I think we're going to have this repricing and a softening of the economy that happens before November 2028," he went on to say. "I can't say exactly when and how stormy, but I would be battening down some hatches."

Gensler is among the many other voices in the tech and investment industries who have given their thoughts on the possibilities of the AI bubble bursting and the resulting fallout. Gary Marcus, the former head of AI for Uber, argued to the Financial Times that today’s AI boom is a massive financial bubble driven by unsustainable economics and technological dead ends:

“If there is a deflation of the AI bubble, the optimists say that the new infrastructure will remain even if the companies do not — just as railways survived the 19th-century railway bust. However, this fails to reckon with the reality of depreciation (few pieces of silicon hold their value for very long because better chips inevitably come along) and the possibility that LLMs could be displaced by more efficient models less dependent on massive numbers of expensive AI chips. In placing massive hyperscaling bets, investors are setting lavish expectations about future earnings. But LLMs are not likely to replicate the near monopolies that have made the market power of current tech giants hard to assail. A better analogy for them might be airlines, which are hobbled by small margins, intense competition, high expenses and dependence on hardware created by outside vendors.” – @garymarcus in @FinancialTimesJune 26, 2026

The Canadian mining financier Frank Giustra was quite frank with his AI bubble burst prediction while speaking at this year’s New Orleans Investment Conference. “There will be a reckoning, and some of these companies will get destroyed," he said. During that same conversation, investor Grant Williams compared the disconnect between recognizing the stock market dangers attached to AI investments and taking proper precautions to a natural disaster.

"If we told you a hurricane was heading to New Orleans, everybody would take precautions," he explained. "The interesting thing about stock market bubbles is people don't really think about what can go wrong. They're still thinking about making money."

While many voices are speaking on the very real possibility of an AI bubble burst, there are business bigwigs who have made it clear that everyone shouldn’t be all that worried about it. During a sit-down interview with CNBC, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tried to ease everyone’s fears about such a financially devastating event coming to pass. “Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn’t worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy,” he proclaimed.

Bret Taylor, the chairman of OpenAI and CEO of Sierra, spoke to The Verge and flat-out acknowledged that an AI bubble exists while still noting that it's totally fine. And while speaking to CNBC at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, his AI optimism pointed to a scenario where the market will correct itself as weaker industry players and overfunded ventures will fall by the wayside.

“When everyone knows that AI is going to have a huge impact on the economy across a huge range of industries and workflows, money is plentiful,” Taylor noted. “I think over the next few years, you’ll see a correction, you also see consolidation, but I don’t think you can get innovation without that kind of messy competition.”

Bottom line

Gensler’s prophetic words about the AI bubble bursting before we even reach the next presidential election are alarming, yes.

But I can envision a world where potential candidates use that moment as one of their political talking points in a bid to ease back on all that AI spending, put more into the American populace and hold back on bailing out any of the AI companies that are hurting from such a traumatic event.

All signs point to something devastating happening to the AI industry at some point, especially with the huge backlash against data centers and the politicians who are looking to put in moratoriums on their continued development.

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