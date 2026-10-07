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We're handpicking Prime Day deals LIVE with lowest prices ever from Apple, Yeti, Skechers and more
This could be your last chance to score these discounts
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. LIVE: latest updates
October Prime Day ends tonight. That means you have just a few hours left to secure any purchases before prices increase. Will there be other sales in the coming days? Of course! The holiday season is just getting started. However, you may have to wait till mid-November and there's no guarantee that your favorite deal will return.
But you might be wondering — are today's Prime Day deals actually worth it? This is my fifth year covering Prime Day, so this isn't my first rodeo. I'm going to share deals that I don't think you should wait on, because they're at their lowest prices ever.
You'll find lots of our favorite tech at all-time low prices here, like the Apple Watch SE 3 for $199. There are plenty of deals to shop, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. If you're not already a member, make sure to sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial (or college students get a free 6-month Amazon Prime trial).
Quick Links
- shop all October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $149
Editor's Choice
LIVE: Latest Updates
Make your devices smarter with Amazon Smart Plug
If you have any electronic devices in your house that aren't smart, that doesn't have to be the case anymore. Amazon Smart Plug works with the Alexa app and compatible Alexa devices to add voice control to any electrical outlet — no smart hub required. It's the perfect way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — and it's currently 48% off.
- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12
My new go-to running sneakers are finally on sale...
The Ellipse came out earlier this year and ever since its launch it's become my go-to running sneaker. First off, I love its cool retro design. Beyond its looks, it also has elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper. You'll also find an 8mm drop and a rockered profile for extra comfort. I've used it for everything from HIIT sprints to long weekend runs.
- New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109
Our favorite budget doorbell crashes to historic price low...
The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is hands-down one of the best video doorbells we've tested. We especially recommend it for for shoppers on a budget. It's currently on sale for $35, which is $12 cheaper than the price I saw on Labor Day. (It's also a new all-time price low for this doorbell). Those 35 dollars buy you sharp 2K video, super-long battery life, and options for local storage.
- Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $79 now $35
Huge price cuts on Skechers...
If you haven't already, I recommend checking out Amazon's Skechers Event Exclusives page. These are the extra-special, extra-shiny Skechers deals that Amazon is promoting for Prime Day. Prices here vary depending on the size and color you select, so you'll have to search through to find the best prices on the shoe you want, but it's worth the effort. As an example, this Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail Shoe is on sale for its lowest price ever at $43.
- Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail: was $70 now from $43 @ Amazon
Lowest price on Stanley cups...
It can take a little searching to find lowest prices ever on Stanley products, but they are most definitely out there. This 40 oz tumblr is on sale for its lowest price ever right now at $22 — that's over half off. If you want a different size or color, though, discounts will vary.
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumbler: was $45 now $22 @ Amazon
$50 off the Apple Watch SE 3...
The Apple Watch SE 3 is the Apple Watch deal I'd pick up, if I was upgrading my smartwatch this October Prime Day. Not only is it the cheapest option in Apple's current lineup, it provides all the features you really need from a smartwatch. You even get an always-on display with this version, as well as Apple's reliable health and fitness tracking features.
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Add Ring to your door for just $39...
The Ring Battery Doorbell is on sale for its lowest price ever! (Get ready to hear that a lot today!) It's a super-easy way to keep an eye on goings-on outside your home — and the newest Ring doorbell comes with Retinal 2K video, Enhanced Zoom and two-way talk.
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon
Bose Quietcomfort Headphones are over 50% off..
To start things off, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for their lowest price ever. These are a steal with over 50% off right now! They're especially great if you're planning to travel over the holidays, because they have some of the best active noise canceling we've ever tested.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 @ Amazon
Welcome!
Welcome to the second day of Prime Big Deal Days — AKA Amazon Prime Day in October. I'm focusing on only sharing deals at their lowest ever prices today, so get ready for some serious savings!
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