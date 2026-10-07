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We're handpicking Prime Day deals LIVE with lowest prices ever from Apple, Yeti, Skechers and more

This could be your last chance to score these discounts

Deals
By Contributions by ,
Last updated
Jump To:
October Prime Day 2026

Prime Day deals on LG, Apple, Ninja, Sony, Dyson, AirPods, Alexa

(Image credit: Amazon / Edited by Gemini)

Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. LIVE: latest updates

October Prime Day ends tonight. That means you have just a few hours left to secure any purchases before prices increase. Will there be other sales in the coming days? Of course! The holiday season is just getting started. However, you may have to wait till mid-November and there's no guarantee that your favorite deal will return.

But you might be wondering — are today's Prime Day deals actually worth it? This is my fifth year covering Prime Day, so this isn't my first rodeo. I'm going to share deals that I don't think you should wait on, because they're at their lowest prices ever.

You'll find lots of our favorite tech at all-time low prices here, like the Apple Watch SE 3 for $199. There are plenty of deals to shop, so keep scrolling to see all my favorites. If you're not already a member, make sure to sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial (or college students get a free 6-month Amazon Prime trial).

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

LIVE: Latest Updates

Make your devices smarter with Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon smart plug

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you have any electronic devices in your house that aren't smart, that doesn't have to be the case anymore. Amazon Smart Plug works with the Alexa app and compatible Alexa devices to add voice control to any electrical outlet — no smart hub required. It's the perfect way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — and it's currently 48% off.

My new go-to running sneakers are finally on sale...

New Balance Ellipse

(Image credit: New Balance)

The Ellipse came out earlier this year and ever since its launch it's become my go-to running sneaker. First off, I love its cool retro design. Beyond its looks, it also has elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper. You'll also find an 8mm drop and a rockered profile for extra comfort. I've used it for everything from HIIT sprints to long weekend runs.

Our favorite budget doorbell crashes to historic price low...

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ video doorbell

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is hands-down one of the best video doorbells we've tested. We especially recommend it for for shoppers on a budget. It's currently on sale for $35, which is $12 cheaper than the price I saw on Labor Day. (It's also a new all-time price low for this doorbell). Those 35 dollars buy you sharp 2K video, super-long battery life, and options for local storage.

Huge price cuts on Skechers...

the skechers go run elevate 2.0 running shoes in the women&#039;s style, in fuchsia pink, photographed against a blue background

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you haven't already, I recommend checking out Amazon's Skechers Event Exclusives page. These are the extra-special, extra-shiny Skechers deals that Amazon is promoting for Prime Day. Prices here vary depending on the size and color you select, so you'll have to search through to find the best prices on the shoe you want, but it's worth the effort. As an example, this Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail Shoe is on sale for its lowest price ever at $43.

Lowest price on Stanley cups...

Stanley cup deals

(Image credit: Amazon | Stanley)

It can take a little searching to find lowest prices ever on Stanley products, but they are most definitely out there. This 40 oz tumblr is on sale for its lowest price ever right now at $22 — that's over half off. If you want a different size or color, though, discounts will vary.

$50 off the Apple Watch SE 3...

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple and Watch SE 3 shown on arm

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch SE 3 is the Apple Watch deal I'd pick up, if I was upgrading my smartwatch this October Prime Day. Not only is it the cheapest option in Apple's current lineup, it provides all the features you really need from a smartwatch. You even get an always-on display with this version, as well as Apple's reliable health and fitness tracking features.

Add Ring to your door for just $39...

Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Indoor Cam shown in front of a house door

(Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini)

The Ring Battery Doorbell is on sale for its lowest price ever! (Get ready to hear that a lot today!) It's a super-easy way to keep an eye on goings-on outside your home — and the newest Ring doorbell comes with Retinal 2K video, Enhanced Zoom and two-way talk.

Bose Quietcomfort Headphones are over 50% off..

Bose headphones in hand

(Image credit: Future)

To start things off, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for their lowest price ever. These are a steal with over 50% off right now! They're especially great if you're planning to travel over the holidays, because they have some of the best active noise canceling we've ever tested.

Welcome!

Prime Day deals on LG, Apple, Ninja, Sony, Dyson, AirPods, Alexa

(Image credit: Amazon / Edited by Gemini)

Welcome to the second day of Prime Big Deal Days — AKA Amazon Prime Day in October. I'm focusing on only sharing deals at their lowest ever prices today, so get ready for some serious savings!

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