We're handpicking Prime Day deals LIVE with lowest prices ever from Apple, Yeti, Skechers and more

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Make your devices smarter with Amazon Smart Plug (Image credit: Amazon) If you have any electronic devices in your house that aren't smart, that doesn't have to be the case anymore. Amazon Smart Plug works with the Alexa app and compatible Alexa devices to add voice control to any electrical outlet — no smart hub required. It's the perfect way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — and it's currently 48% off. Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12

My new go-to running sneakers are finally on sale... (Image credit: New Balance) The Ellipse came out earlier this year and ever since its launch it's become my go-to running sneaker. First off, I love its cool retro design. Beyond its looks, it also has elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper. You'll also find an 8mm drop and a rockered profile for extra comfort. I've used it for everything from HIIT sprints to long weekend runs. New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109

Our favorite budget doorbell crashes to historic price low... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is hands-down one of the best video doorbells we've tested. We especially recommend it for for shoppers on a budget. It's currently on sale for $35, which is $12 cheaper than the price I saw on Labor Day. (It's also a new all-time price low for this doorbell). Those 35 dollars buy you sharp 2K video, super-long battery life, and options for local storage. Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was $79 now $35

Huge price cuts on Skechers... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you haven't already, I recommend checking out Amazon's Skechers Event Exclusives page. These are the extra-special, extra-shiny Skechers deals that Amazon is promoting for Prime Day. Prices here vary depending on the size and color you select, so you'll have to search through to find the best prices on the shoe you want, but it's worth the effort. As an example, this Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail Shoe is on sale for its lowest price ever at $43. Skechers Wilshire Blvd Knit Sail: was $70 now from $43 @ Amazon

Lowest price on Stanley cups... (Image credit: Amazon | Stanley) It can take a little searching to find lowest prices ever on Stanley products, but they are most definitely out there. This 40 oz tumblr is on sale for its lowest price ever right now at $22 — that's over half off. If you want a different size or color, though, discounts will vary. Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flow State Tumbler: was $45 now $22 @ Amazon

$50 off the Apple Watch SE 3... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Apple Watch SE 3 is the Apple Watch deal I'd pick up, if I was upgrading my smartwatch this October Prime Day. Not only is it the cheapest option in Apple's current lineup, it provides all the features you really need from a smartwatch. You even get an always-on display with this version, as well as Apple's reliable health and fitness tracking features. Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Add Ring to your door for just $39... (Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini) The Ring Battery Doorbell is on sale for its lowest price ever! (Get ready to hear that a lot today!) It's a super-easy way to keep an eye on goings-on outside your home — and the newest Ring doorbell comes with Retinal 2K video, Enhanced Zoom and two-way talk. Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

Bose Quietcomfort Headphones are over 50% off.. (Image credit: Future) To start things off, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are on sale for their lowest price ever. These are a steal with over 50% off right now! They're especially great if you're planning to travel over the holidays, because they have some of the best active noise canceling we've ever tested. Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 @ Amazon

Welcome! (Image credit: Amazon / Edited by Gemini) Welcome to the second day of Prime Big Deal Days — AKA Amazon Prime Day in October. I'm focusing on only sharing deals at their lowest ever prices today, so get ready for some serious savings! shop all Prime Day deals