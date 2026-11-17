Winter is a time when we spend more time indoors. It's also a time when you might start to notice some noises in your home that you may not have heard in the warmer months. And there's one noise in particular that's started to bother me – the squeaking and creaking of floorboards.

I'd wrongly assumed that I was noticing it more because my little kids are growing up and making noticeably less noise (or arguably, at times, more). But certainly at night I hear it – and it turns out there's a reason.

Here's why your floorboards are creaking and an expert's top tips on how to stop it.

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Why your floorboards creak more in winter

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Tony Reynolds, Managing Director at Supreme Merchants has worked in the builders' merchant industry for 15 years. So, he's pretty clued up on the workings of a home.

And for creaking floorboards in the colder months of the year, he reveals: "During winter, when the heating is on more frequently, indoor air can become much drier, causing wooden floorboards to lose some of their moisture."

He adds: "As the timber dries, it can shrink slightly, creating small gaps between boards or around the fixings. When you walk across the floor, the boards can then rub against each other or the joists underneath, which is what causes that familiar creaking sound."

How to stop your floorboards creaking

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Fortunately, you don't have to put up with the creaking floorboards in exchange for a warm home as Reynolds has shared his 5 top tips for silencing the woodwork, for good.

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1. Avoid sudden temperature changes

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When the cold weather hits, it can be tempting to turn your heating up to max, hoping to shock it into warming up your home. Reynolds says don't: "Turning the heating up dramatically can cause indoor conditions to fluctuate." Instead, he suggests doing it gradually so the timber can get used to it.

2. Check for loose boards and gaps

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While loose boards and gaps can be there all year round, the change in temperature will be sure to highlight them. So, if you notice certain spots keep creaking, you may need to stabilize and secure the floorboards.

If it's a gap, Reynolds warns: "Avoid filling them with unsuitable materials, as the wood may expand again when humidity rises."

3. Keep indoor humidity consistent

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As mentioned, dry indoor air can be the cause of creaking floorboards. But lowering your heating levels isn't always necessary to combat it. Instead, Reynolds explains: "Maintaining a more consistent humidity level can help reduce excessive moisture changes in timber."

For this, he recommends buying a humidifier if you've noticed the air in your home is particularly dry.

Levoit 4.2L Humidifier: was $49.99 now $42.49 at Amazon This Levoit humidifier has a 4.2 liter capacity for big rooms, an easy top-fill, night light, aroma diffuser and can run for 42 hours. It's even easy to clean with a specialized detachable tray meaning you can empty and wipe it ready to move around your home where you're noticing dry air.

4. Secure loose fixings

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It's not just the floorboards themselves that can be loose; sometimes it's the nails and screws that are holding them in place. If you've noticed a particularly creaky and loose spot, Reynolds adds: "Appropriate flooring fixings can help reduce this movement."

5. Look out for damp patches

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Finally, and hopefully unlikely, is keeping an eye out for any damp patches around your home. "If floorboards feel soft, appear discolored, or have developed a musty smell, investigate further," Reynolds explains. These can be signs of a more serious issue that you don't want to ignore.

So, instead of just hopping over the creaking floorboards and hoping they'll go away, it's better to address the issue as soon as possible.

Fortunately, with these top tips, you'll be able to keep seasonal creaking to a minimum. "The important thing is to understand why the boards are moving rather than simply trying to silence the noise."