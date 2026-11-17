Every time you ask ChatGPT a question, generate an image with Gemini, or have Claude help write an email, a data center somewhere is doing the work. Most of us never think about what it takes to keep those servers running, but new research suggests America's AI infrastructure already has an enormous environmental cost.

A new Harvard-led study published in Nature Sustainability finds that 403 of the largest U.S. data centers consumed about 1.8% of the country's total electricity between May 2024 and April 2025.

That's an estimated 82 terawatt-hours of electricity in a single year, enough to power nearly 7 million American homes for a year, according to an Associated Press report.

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And electricity consumption is only part of the problem. Researchers estimate the facilities produced 25.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, roughly equivalent to Denmark's annual emissions.

Companies are racing to build more infrastructure to support increasingly powerful AI models, but questions remain over what the technology's rapid growth means for the environment and the people living near the facilities powering it.

The numbers are bigger than expected

(Image credit: Future/Gemini)

Using satellite imagery, facility information and federal electricity-generation data, the team estimated how much power each location consumed and the resulting carbon emissions.

Approximately 54% of the electricity attributed to the data centers came from fossil-fuel generation, including 38% from natural gas and 15% from coal.

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The estimated emissions were also two to three times higher than an earlier assessment of hyperscale data-center emissions in 2018. The study's measurements ended in April 2025, which means they don't even account for the additional data centers built or expanded over the past year and a half.

What this means for ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude users

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As AI companies release more capable models and add features such as image generation, video creation and autonomous agents, demand for computing infrastructure continues to grow.

However, the study doesn't tell us exactly how much electricity one ChatGPT conversation consumes, or whether Gemini uses more power than Claude.

The researchers couldn't distinguish between electricity used for AI-specific workloads and traditional cloud-computing operations. That means the findings shouldn't be interpreted as emissions caused exclusively by generative AI.

Still, they provide a revealing look at the infrastructure supporting the AI services millions of people are adopting. And unlike the electricity consumed by a household appliance, the environmental impact of an AI request isn't necessarily visible to the person using the technology.

The impact goes beyond carbon emissions

Power plants that burn fossil fuels release pollutants that can affect air quality and human health.

The Harvard researchers pointed to fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide as pollutants associated with fossil-fuel generation. Exposure to these pollutants is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

That means communities located near power plants could experience environmental consequences from data centers operating miles away.

The researchers did not directly measure those health effects, but they identified the issue as an important area for future investigation.

Location also makes a difference. The study found that Virginia, Oregon, Ohio, and Iowa accounted for more than half of the electricity consumption across the facilities examined.

Some data centers also operate in regions where electricity generation is substantially more carbon-intensive than the national average.

The bottom line

Using cleaner electricity, improving hardware efficiency and making data-center energy consumption more transparent could all help reduce the industry's environmental footprint.

But there's a fundamental challenge. As AI becomes faster, cheaper and more widely available, more people and businesses are finding reasons to use it.

For consumers, the takeaway is that AI may feel effortless, but the infrastructure behind it is anything but. And as the technology becomes part of everyday life, the question is how much energy we're willing to use to make it happen.

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