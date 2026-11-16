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Lowe’s Black Friday sale is officially live: I found the best savings on cozy electric heaters, the best Ninja air fryer we’ve tested for Thanksgiving meal prep and pre-lit Christmas trees

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I'm sharing Lowe's best Black Friday deals for holiday hosting!

Lowe&#039;s storefront with a Black Friday deals badge
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No more waiting around — Black Friday deals are live at Lowe's. There are a bunch of deals you don't want to miss this year, including everything from patio heaters to keep your space cozy to refrigerators to store all those Thanksgiving goodies.

I'm sharing the best deals from Lowe's Black Friday sale, so keep scrolling to check them out. Those Christmas tree deals from $35 are looking especially great right now, and getting me in the holiday mood.

Plus, don't forget to take a look at our Lowe's promo codes.

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Heaters

EdenDirect 800-Watt Ceramic Indoor Electric Space Heater
EdenDirect 800-Watt Ceramic Indoor Electric Space Heater : was $78 now $69 at Lowe's

Before it gets too cold, grab this compact space heater deal. It delivers 800 watts of heating power and has features like a 12-hour timer and auto shutoff. As a bonus, it doubles as a heater for beverages and flameless candles.

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Style Selections 48-in W Flat Wall Electric Fireplace
Style Selections 48-in W Flat Wall Electric Fireplace : was $199 now $139 at Lowe's

Always wanted the perfect cozy fireplace? This one will take pride of place in your living room, as it fits in perfectly under the TV. It has a 1,500-watt infrared quartz heater that delivers 5,100 BTUs of heat to your space. You can also turn the heat off and just enjoy the fireplace visuals if your room is already toasty enough.

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Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $209 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

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Appliances

Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner: was $94 now $79 at Lowe's

This is a great discount for the mini version of the portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes created by the whole family, including pets. The clean water tank has a 16 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 4-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and trial size cleaning solution.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon

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Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
Save 31%
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Lowe's

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! We rank it as the best air fryer you can buy right now.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon

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Smart home

myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad
Save 63%
myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad: was $79 now $29 at Lowe's

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon

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Ring Battery Doorbell
Save 61%
Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $39 at Lowe's

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon

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Holiday decor

Holiday Living 100-Count Multicolor LED String Lights
Holiday Living 100-Count Multicolor LED String Lights: was $8 now $5 at Lowe's

Need some extra lights? These multicolored LEDs come in at just $5, and you get 100 on a string. With this deal, you might as well pick up a few!

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Pupwe Festive Snowman Fleece Throw Blanket
Pupwe Festive Snowman Fleece Throw Blanket: was $101 now $50 at Lowe's

Who wouldn't like to snuggle up under this blanket? Not only does it add some holiday cheer, it'll keep you cozy even when snowmen are out and about outside. If snowmen aren't your thing, you can also get this blanket in a red-and-green holiday plaid or a snowflake design.

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National Tree Company 6.5-ft North Valley Spruce Full Green Artificial Christmas Tree (unlit)
National Tree Company 6.5-ft North Valley Spruce Full Green Artificial Christmas Tree (unlit): was $137 now $117 at Lowe's

This deal gets you a large 6.5-ft unlit tree for a little over $100 — a nice find. Simply snap the three parts together and add lights, and you'll be feeling the holiday vibes in a flash.

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Liviza 28.5-in Lighted Yard Decoration Yard Stake
Liviza 28.5-in Lighted Yard Decoration Yard Stake: was $202 now $151 at Lowe's

Lowe's has plenty of deals on outdoor decor, but my favorite goes to these light-up baubles. The large size and bright colors mean they look great from a distance, and they have a snowflake pattern that makes them a visual treat from up close too.

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Wellfor 7-ft Pre-lit Pink Slim Flocked PVC Artificial Christmas Tree
Wellfor 7-ft Pre-lit Pink Slim Flocked PVC Artificial Christmas Tree: was $194 now $155 at Lowe's

Your Christmas tree doesn't have to be green! This one comes in a festive baby pink color and has warm LED lights. It also has a slimmer profile, making it easier to fit into tight spaces.

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Cozy decor

Berry & Bird 7.5 ft Cozy Willow Vine Lights
Berry & Bird 7.5 ft Cozy Willow Vine Lights: was $6 now $3 at Lowe's

These vine lights will make your room feel like a wooded wonderland. They must be plugged into an outlet, but are flexible and can be bent into the perfect shape for your living space.

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Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw
Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw: was $31 now $27 at Lowe's

This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.

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Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror
Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror: was $65 now $49 at Lowe's

This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.

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PIGFDK Round 5ft Hand Woven Jute Area Rug
Save 50%
PIGFDK Round 5ft Hand Woven Jute Area Rug: was $247 now $123 at Lowe's

For the perfect farmhouse look, grab this jute rug with 50% off. It looks excellent in a living space or bedroom and the round shape will naturally invite you to slow down and unwind this season.

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Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair
Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $145 at Lowe's

Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.

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Outdoor

Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle
Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle: was $399 now $299 at Lowe's

Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks.

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Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Save 32%
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,021 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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