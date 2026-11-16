Lowe’s Black Friday sale is officially live: I found the best savings on cozy electric heaters, the best Ninja air fryer we’ve tested for Thanksgiving meal prep and pre-lit Christmas trees
I'm sharing Lowe's best Black Friday deals for holiday hosting!
No more waiting around — Black Friday deals are live at Lowe's. There are a bunch of deals you don't want to miss this year, including everything from patio heaters to keep your space cozy to refrigerators to store all those Thanksgiving goodies.
I'm sharing the best deals from Lowe's Black Friday sale, so keep scrolling to check them out. Those Christmas tree deals from $35 are looking especially great right now, and getting me in the holiday mood.
Plus, don't forget to take a look at our Lowe's promo codes.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Electric fireplaces: up to 50% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: $1,000 off iPhone Duo
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Heaters
Before it gets too cold, grab this compact space heater deal. It delivers 800 watts of heating power and has features like a 12-hour timer and auto shutoff. As a bonus, it doubles as a heater for beverages and flameless candles.
Read moreRead less▼
Always wanted the perfect cozy fireplace? This one will take pride of place in your living room, as it fits in perfectly under the TV. It has a 1,500-watt infrared quartz heater that delivers 5,100 BTUs of heat to your space. You can also turn the heat off and just enjoy the fireplace visuals if your room is already toasty enough.
Read moreRead less▼
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
Read moreRead less▼
Appliances
This is a great discount for the mini version of the portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes created by the whole family, including pets. The clean water tank has a 16 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 4-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and trial size cleaning solution.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! We rank it as the best air fryer you can buy right now.
Price check: $89 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Smart home
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
Read moreRead less▼
Holiday decor
Need some extra lights? These multicolored LEDs come in at just $5, and you get 100 on a string. With this deal, you might as well pick up a few!
Read moreRead less▼
Who wouldn't like to snuggle up under this blanket? Not only does it add some holiday cheer, it'll keep you cozy even when snowmen are out and about outside. If snowmen aren't your thing, you can also get this blanket in a red-and-green holiday plaid or a snowflake design.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal gets you a large 6.5-ft unlit tree for a little over $100 — a nice find. Simply snap the three parts together and add lights, and you'll be feeling the holiday vibes in a flash.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's has plenty of deals on outdoor decor, but my favorite goes to these light-up baubles. The large size and bright colors mean they look great from a distance, and they have a snowflake pattern that makes them a visual treat from up close too.
Read moreRead less▼
Your Christmas tree doesn't have to be green! This one comes in a festive baby pink color and has warm LED lights. It also has a slimmer profile, making it easier to fit into tight spaces.
Read moreRead less▼
Cozy decor
These vine lights will make your room feel like a wooded wonderland. They must be plugged into an outlet, but are flexible and can be bent into the perfect shape for your living space.
Read moreRead less▼
This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.
Read moreRead less▼
This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
Read moreRead less▼
For the perfect farmhouse look, grab this jute rug with 50% off. It looks excellent in a living space or bedroom and the round shape will naturally invite you to slow down and unwind this season.
Read moreRead less▼
Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.
Read moreRead less▼
Outdoor
Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks.
Read moreRead less▼
This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.