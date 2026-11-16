No more waiting around — Black Friday deals are live at Lowe's. There are a bunch of deals you don't want to miss this year, including everything from patio heaters to keep your space cozy to refrigerators to store all those Thanksgiving goodies.

I'm sharing the best deals from Lowe's Black Friday sale, so keep scrolling to check them out. Those Christmas tree deals from $35 are looking especially great right now, and getting me in the holiday mood.

Plus, don't forget to take a look at our Lowe's promo codes.

Heaters

Style Selections 48-in W Flat Wall Electric Fireplace : was $199 now $139 at Lowe's Always wanted the perfect cozy fireplace? This one will take pride of place in your living room, as it fits in perfectly under the TV. It has a 1,500-watt infrared quartz heater that delivers 5,100 BTUs of heat to your space. You can also turn the heat off and just enjoy the fireplace visuals if your room is already toasty enough. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $209 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Smart home

Save 63% myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad: was $79 now $29 at Lowe's The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993.

Price check: $29 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Holiday decor

Pupwe Festive Snowman Fleece Throw Blanket: was $101 now $50 at Lowe's Who wouldn't like to snuggle up under this blanket? Not only does it add some holiday cheer, it'll keep you cozy even when snowmen are out and about outside. If snowmen aren't your thing, you can also get this blanket in a red-and-green holiday plaid or a snowflake design. Read more Read less ▼

Liviza 28.5-in Lighted Yard Decoration Yard Stake: was $202 now $151 at Lowe's Lowe's has plenty of deals on outdoor decor, but my favorite goes to these light-up baubles. The large size and bright colors mean they look great from a distance, and they have a snowflake pattern that makes them a visual treat from up close too. Read more Read less ▼

Cozy decor

Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $145 at Lowe's Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle: was $399 now $299 at Lowe's Grilling season doesn't have to end, especially if you can keep cozy with a patio heater and some hot & tasty grub. This 36" Original Omnivore Griddle will cook up meals from lunch to dinner and even has a built-in bottle opener for your drinks. Read more Read less ▼