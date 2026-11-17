HBO Max has released a first look at its upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV show, and it’s fair to say the online reaction has been mixed. And by mixed, I mean mostly extremely negative.

The 90-second clip is presumably from an early episode (I would guess episode 2). It offers a first look at Hogwarts’ start-of-term feast, alongside a brief conversation between headmaster Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) and professor of Transfiguration Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer).

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | The Start-of-Term Banquet Clip | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The show, which will be called “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” for its first season (no, Sorcerer’s Stone this time), will adapt J.K. Rowling’s 1997 book of the same name across a reported eight episodes. Dominic McLaughlin will play the boy wizard, with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton playing his schoolmates Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

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The first episode is due to premiere on HBO in the U.S. and HBO Max internationally on December 25, and it’s already been earmarked as one of the most anticipated (and most expensive) television projects in history. I suspect HBO was hoping this clip would be well-received…

The internet isn’t holding back with its reaction

(Image credit: HBO)

HBO’s “Harry Potter” has faced backlash since its initial announcement in 2023. The necessity of adapting Rowling’s best-selling books a second time has been questioned, as the movie versions, released between 2001 and 2011, remain extremely popular to this day. And are seasonal staples for many.

Also, you can’t talk about Harry Potter in the current climate without acknowledging the controversy surrounding its creator, J.K. Rowling. Rowling has become an extremely divisive public figure due to her outspoken views, particularly in relation to the transgender community, which makes anything related to the Harry Potter brand controversial.

One look at my feeds, and the initial reactions to this short teaser clip haven’t exactly been magical. Over on X, the clip has been labeled “lifeless in all aspects,” and comparisons to the same scene in the 2001 movie starring Daniel Radcliffe, which is noticeably more colorful, have done few favors.

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This new Harry Potter looks so lifeless man in all aspects. https://t.co/NeLhmHNTpWNovember 15, 2026

One post from X user Matt del Rio, which has amassed more than 35,000 likes as of writing, reads, “As a millennial who spent hours upon hours reading Harry Potter growing up, I’m insulted by this,” suggesting that even viewers who haven’t turned their back on the series in the wake of Rowling’s incendiary comments are unimpressed with HBO’s first look.

As a millennial who spent hours upon hours reading Harry Potter growing up, I’m insulted by thisNovember 15, 2026

And as far as cutting remarks go, one X account states, “It’s actually so funny they spent millions of dollars to make Temu Harry Potter.” Ouch! Probably not the reaction HBO would be hoping for, considering the show reportedly cost roughly $25 million per episode to produce.

it’s actually so funny they spent millions of dollars to make Temu Harry PotterNovember 15, 2026

Does HBO’s Harry Potter show the dangers of nostalgia?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

As one of the biggest Harry Potter fans on staff at Tom’s Guide — a label that comes with an uncomfortable degree of shame these days — my feelings on this first clip are decidedly more muted. Overall, I think, judging solely on this new 90-second clip, the show looks generally fine.

The problem is that for millions of us, myself included, we literally grew up on the Potter movies, so there is an inherent disconnect when watching a new production of “The Philosopher’s Stone.”

It’s hard to see anybody as Harry Potter but a young Daniel Radcliffe. Getting past the nostalgic fondness so many have for the movies will be tough.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I do agree with the criticism of the lack of color, but this seems to be a trend across modern TV shows and movies. The art of color grading seems to be a dying one.

Not to mention the lack of floating candles to light the Hogwarts Great Hall is a curious production design decision, considering the justification for the show’s existence has largely been that it will be more book-accurate than the movies, which jettisoned many narrative elements and characters to squeeze the increasingly lengthy novels into two-hour movies. What's up with that?

(Image credit: HBO)

Nevertheless, there are some nice flourishes here, like the way food literally pops into existence on the tables, and the musical score from Hans Zimmer does indeed scream Potter.

Will the HBO “Harry Potter” series be any good? Will it feel completely unnecessary? Will movie nostalgia sour it with viewers? Only time will tell, but I’ll be reserving making any definitive judgements until I’ve seen the full season. Fortunately, we don’t have much longer to wait before its premiere.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" premieres on HBO and HBO Max on December 25

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