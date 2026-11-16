It may still be November, but the dark evenings have prompted some of my neighbors to already put up their Christmas trees and lights — and honestly, I'm weirdly jealous. I'm also wondering if some of them are savvy shoppers, as I've spotted more than a few early Black Friday deals on beautiful, realistic Christmas trees.

While there are deals to be had at Lowes, The Home Depot, Walmart and of course Amazon, it's the high quality and stunning variety of the range at QVC that has caught my eye. Yes, the store you may know for selling Martha Stewart's favorites has some beautiful Christmas trees and decorations too.

Below are my 11 top choices of artificial trees, which all come pre-lit — a game-changing feature. When I bought a pre-lit tree a couple of years ago, it instantly saved me so much time usually spent untangling wires and carefully wrapping around each branch (only for my cats or children to tug a wire loose on December 2nd). Many also pack remote controls, timers and even apps for easy control.

Black Friday Christmas tree deals at QVC

Save 21% Nearly Natural 26-inch Flocked Fir Tree in Woven Basket: was $52 now $41 at QVC - US This lifelike frosted fir Christmas tree in rattan basket stands at just over 2 ft tall, so is perfect for placing on countertops, entry tables and credenzas for an instant hit of festive charm. Plus, new QVC customers can save a further $20 off everything by entering the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Bethlehem Lights 3.5' Indoor/Outdoor Mini Tree w/ 4-in-1 LEDs: was $190 now $139 at QVC - US A mini tree can complement your main tree or offer something a little different. This 3.5 ft style comes in white, frost blue and silver, as well as more classic green and snow spuce. It comes with a remote control, can be placed indoors or outdoors and offers 29 color and lighting functions so you'll never be bored. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($121) Bethlehem Lights 4.5' Indoor/Outdoor Mini Tree w/ 4-in-1 LEDs: was $320 now $199 at QVC - US This child-sized 4.5 ft tree has a huge discount on right now. If you have kids or pets then a smaller tree placed on a raised surface can be the perfect blend of practicality and festivity. This model comes in the pictured attractive silver color, traditional green or snow spruce, or even a fun white or frost blue for a modern look. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Kim Gravel Home 5' Illuminated Slim Tree with Pampas Accents: was $365 now $289 at QVC - US While I'll always love a classic pine, there's something about the tufts of pampas grass and playful colors of this 5 ft tree that really draw you in. This pictured mink colorway feels high end and classy, as does the cranberry version. It also comes in sugarplum blush if you love pastel tones, or a classic midnight pine. All have 150 lights you can change from warm white to multicolor. Read more Read less ▼

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