Old Christmas tree looking tired? Get a box fresh one in time for the holidays — 11 best QVC Black Friday tree deals from just $41
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and these styles will bring cheer to any room
It may still be November, but the dark evenings have prompted some of my neighbors to already put up their Christmas trees and lights — and honestly, I'm weirdly jealous. I'm also wondering if some of them are savvy shoppers, as I've spotted more than a few early Black Friday deals on beautiful, realistic Christmas trees.
While there are deals to be had at Lowes, The Home Depot, Walmart and of course Amazon, it's the high quality and stunning variety of the range at QVC that has caught my eye. Yes, the store you may know for selling Martha Stewart's favorites has some beautiful Christmas trees and decorations too.
Below are my 11 top choices of artificial trees, which all come pre-lit — a game-changing feature. When I bought a pre-lit tree a couple of years ago, it instantly saved me so much time usually spent untangling wires and carefully wrapping around each branch (only for my cats or children to tug a wire loose on December 2nd). Many also pack remote controls, timers and even apps for easy control.
Quick links
- Christmas tree deals at QVC: up to 52% off
- Christmas wreath deals: from $14 at QVC
- Christmas tree ornament deals: save up to 57%
- QVC Black Friday deals: holiday essentials, gifts and more
- Martha Stewart QVC store: deals on holiday homewares and more
Black Friday Christmas tree deals at QVC
This lifelike frosted fir Christmas tree in rattan basket stands at just over 2 ft tall, so is perfect for placing on countertops, entry tables and credenzas for an instant hit of festive charm.
Plus, new QVC customers can save a further $20 off everything by entering the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.
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This pair of 3.5 ft artificial trees are ready to place and go, as they're each already wrapped in warm white lights (with a handy timer) and decorated with red berries and pinecones. The pots lend a tasteful and understated air, whether you place these mini trees in your hallway, kitchen or even guest rooms.
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A six-foot tree for just over $100 is an attention-grabbing deal for sure, especially as this slimline design comes pre-lit with a generous 250 LEDs and a stand. Its classic green pine and warm lights mean it will lend itself to any decoration style you choose, for many years to come.
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A mini tree can complement your main tree or offer something a little different. This 3.5 ft style comes in white, frost blue and silver, as well as more classic green and snow spuce. It comes with a remote control, can be placed indoors or outdoors and offers 29 color and lighting functions so you'll never be bored.
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This child-sized 4.5 ft tree has a huge discount on right now. If you have kids or pets then a smaller tree placed on a raised surface can be the perfect blend of practicality and festivity. This model comes in the pictured attractive silver color, traditional green or snow spruce, or even a fun white or frost blue for a modern look.
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There's something extra magical about Christmas trees with snow effect — putting one up at home feels like creating your very own Santa's grotto. This 6.5 ft model will fill your living space nicely, and has a generous 400 warm white lights included.
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Sometimes you can't beat a classic. At just over 6 ft tall, with realistic, full-looking branches and lights that you can switch from warm white to multicolored to pastel using the included remote, this tree would be a favorite even without its impressive 52% discount just in time for the holidays.
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While I'll always love a classic pine, there's something about the tufts of pampas grass and playful colors of this 5 ft tree that really draw you in. This pictured mink colorway feels high end and classy, as does the cranberry version. It also comes in sugarplum blush if you love pastel tones, or a classic midnight pine. All have 150 lights you can change from warm white to multicolor.
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This clever 7.5 ft tree boasts a slim profile so you can enjoy impressive height without it taking over too much of your room's floorspace. It's pre-lit with LEDs you can change from warm white to multicolor at the touch of a button, and has realistic foliage.
If you prefer a fuller look, the 7.5 ft full version is also in the Black Friday sale, for $484.
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This majestic 9 ft tree has a full profile that oozes with generosity and elegance. It packs 2,450 LEDs that you can set to warm white or multicolored, and nine light show settings. It doesn't mess around when it comes to realism either, boasting 4,596 tips for a natural look that will stun guests.
If this feels a little too large, the 7.5 ft version is also in the Black Friday sale, for $484.
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Full, grand, flexible and easy to set up are the best words to sum up this tree. Its 1,800 lights can glow warm white, multicolor, pastel multi, or soft gold, controlled by a remote. Its smartest feature is its Memory Shape construction, which means you don't need to spend ages fluffing and shaping it out of the box. Oh, and the storage bag? That's included too.
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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