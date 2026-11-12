The best Walmart Black Friday Phone deals available now — save $70 on iPhone 17, $220 off iPhone 16e. $400 off S26 Ultra, $800 on Z Fold 7 and more

Black Friday might not be for another week and a half, but Walmart's Black Friday sale has already begun. The retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of products, including a bunch of different cell phones — some of which aren't that easy to find anymore.

At the moment, a lot of these discounts apply to older phones, rather than the latest and best models. You can save money on recent releases, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, but not to the same extent you can at other retailers. That said, older phones are still just as capable and come with the added benefit of costing considerably less than current flagships. Plus, some of these deals are rare iPhone discounts, which are always worth checking out.

Here are the best phone deals currently on offer in Walmart's Black Friday sale.

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Walmart Black Friday Phone Deals

Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $379 at Walmart The first Apple e-Series model has a lot going for it. While it lacks the A19 chip and MagSafe of the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 16e still offers everything you need to run Apple Intelligence. You also get a full OLED display, a premium design and a surprisingly good camera, considering it's working solo.

Price Check: $539 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 16: was $799 now $629 at Walmart It may be two years old, but the iPhone 16 is still an excellent handset. This one is locked to Walmart's Straight Talk MVNO, but you're still getting one of the first iPhones that doesn't make you wish you'd bought a Pro model, with good cameras, spatial photo support, and powerful A18 performance. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 now $829 at Walmart With the iPhone 18 not due until next year, anyone hoping to get a full iPhone experience without buying a Pro will have to stick with the iPhone 17. It's more expensive than it used to be, but if you're willing to lock yourself down to Walmart's own MVNO, Straight Talk, you can save $70 off the MSRP ahead of Black Friday.

Price check: $929 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $799 at Walmart If the Galaxy S26 Ultra is still too expensive, then the S25 Ultra is a good alternative. It has many of the same benefits, including a large, bright display, a 200MP camera, built-in S Pen and strong performance. There's no Privacy Display, but it's still an excellent phone — especially if you want AI.

Price check: $864 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: was $1,999 now $1,299 at Walmart Foldables are expensive, but picking up last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is looking like a great way to save cash. With $700 off the launch price, you can enjoy many of the same benefits as the Z Fold 8 Ultra, but at a discount. It has a smaller battery, but you get the same large foldable display, 200MP main camera, a lightweight design and all the performance you'd want from a flagship device.

Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

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