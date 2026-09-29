Prime Big Deal Days (AKA October Prime Day) is the last major sales event before Black Friday. But if you shop early, you can beat the rush — and get prices that are just as good.

I've scoured Amazon for the deals that are just as cheap as Black Friday. There are savings up for grabs on everything from Apple gear to Roku 4K TVs, so you can upgrade all your tech without worrying about whether you're getting the best value.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorites! For more savings, also check out our favorite early Prime Day deals that are 50% off or more.

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Black Friday cheap Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $20 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are a fantastic value. You get 10mm drivers for impressive bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaker and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Sonic X Shadow Generations combines a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations, a love letter to the Blue Blur that remains a fan-favorite to this day, with a new Shadow-focused campaign. It's a strong package that will appeal to fans of both 2D and 3D Sonic adventures. Plus, the new Shadow-focused extra chapter is a total blast. Read more Read less ▼

Waterpik Cordless Pulse 3100 Portable Water Flosser: was $49 now $34 at Amazon When you go to the dentist, they probably tell you to floss more. The process is a lot easier with a Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser. It's now discounted at Amazon, making this the time to take one home. Your next dentist visit will be a lot easier. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This powerful, high speed hand vac is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $299 now $149 at Amazon If you have pets and after incredible power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, it also has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. It also promises 40-minute battery life. And with its 50% discount, this is a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 at Amazon This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $699 now $229 at Amazon This Shark is a thoughtfully designed 2-in-1 that actually delivers on both functions. The vacuuming is powerful enough for carpets, while the sonic mopping genuinely scrubs rather than just wiping. Smart features include systematic cleaning patterns for better coverage and corner cleaning that actually works. The self-emptying base means you can forget about it for up to 60 days, and the HEPA filtration adds value for allergy sufferers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Ninja Crispi Pro: was $299 now $249 at Amazon A step above the original Ninja Crispi, the Pro offers 6 different functions, like Recrisp, Air Fry and Roast, and comes with three larger glass containers, making it the perfect size for families or meal prep. It comes with an interchangeable stand, which allows you to fit everything from 2.5 quart to 10 quart containers to the cooking lid. Now discounted by $50, this is a certified steal. Read more Read less ▼

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask: was $349 now $299 at Amazon This universal-fit LED mask offers four dermatologist-inspired treatments with proven results. Better Ageing mode reduces fine lines in 8 weeks, Blemish Repair improves breakouts in 4 weeks, and the under-eye cooling delivers instant relief. The iQLED technology uses red, blue, and deep infrared light developed with dermatologists. We gave it an excellent 4-star rating in our Shark CryoGlow review. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch 12 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $389 at Amazon The Apple Watch 12 features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Roku 65" Plus Series 4K Mini-LED TV: was $649 now $449 at Amazon The Roku Plus Series is a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers a simple-but-powerful backdrop for all of your streaming needs. It's not the brightest TV on the block, but its inclusion of local dimming is very much worth having at this price point. Simply put, if you care more about value and ease of streaming than eye-popping picture quality, the Plus Series ought to be on your radar. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café : was $599 now $499 at Amazon This deal gets you a 3-in-1 machine that makes espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew. It also has Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing, plus hands-free frothing. Read more Read less ▼