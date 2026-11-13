Black Friday phone deals are here: 7 tips to get the biggest savings

Black Friday discounts may not be quite as exciting as they used to be, but it doesn't change the fact that it's the perfect time of year to buy a brand new smartphone. Pulling the trigger at launch often feels like being ripped off, and Black Friday is one of the few times we get to enjoy some serious discounts.

Considering how much phone prices have risen this year, with no sign of stopping, saving some money is more important than ever. But it's not quite as simple as loading up Amazon on November 27 and looking for a new deal. There are plenty of ways to maximize your savings both on Black Friday, and the run up to the day itself.

So, to help you out, here are seven essential tips to save money on your new phone this Black Friday.

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Shop around

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The most obvious thing to remember is that you shouldn't stick to a specific retailer or carrier to get your phone. If you want to get the best deal you'll need to shop around, and see where your chosen smartphone is on sale and how much everyone is selling it for. Only then can you actually figure out the best place to actually buy it.

But always remember that you should always look at the full scope of the deals, rather than just the listed price or monthly payment.

Don't forget to check MVNOs

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If you prefer to buy a phone through a carrier, and pay off the price over two to four years, then you'll likely gravitate towards the mobile carriers' own stores. But you should always remember to check out MVNOs as well.

MVNOs may be virtual operators that piggyback off the infrastructure of the big three, but that doesn't mean they don't sell phones too. In fact some of them have a habit of offering competitive prices to try and pique your interest. Mint Mobile is a good example of this, but there are a bunch of other MVNOs to choose from — some operated by the main carriers, and others than are independent.

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Check the cost of a data plan too

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Let's say you want a brand new phone, but there aren't any significant discounts to be had. That's a common occurrence for Apple's iPhones, and the discounts you do get often come from carriers that insist you sign up for an expensive monthly data plan. That is why it's important to check the cost of the associated plans before you buy.

Not all deals rely on expensive plans either. You could find yourself paying close to full price for a new phone, but in the process get access to a cheaper data plan. It's all about doing the math and working out what data and perks you actually need, and whether it makes financial sense to lock into a specific plan for however many years are necessary.

Always look at trade-in deals

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It's well known that trading in your old devices is a great way to save money on a new phone. But not all trade-in offers are created equally, and it literally pays to check the small print and see what the details of the deal actually are.

Typically trade-ins operate on a system of new phones being worth the most, and the better the condition, the more you get back. But there are instances where those rules don't apply. For example, T-Mobile currently has a deal that offers up to $1,200 off the cost of an iPhone 18 Pro Max with an any condition trade in.

This means it doesn't matter how battered your phone may be, if you have one of the eligible devices you will get the full $1,200 credited to your account each month. Though, the newer devices still earn you more credit compared to older ones.

Check price histories

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So you find a deal, and you're wondering whether it's actually a good one. Prices fluctuate all the time, and just because a discount is on offer doesn't necessarily mean a better one isn't around the corner. But how can you tell? You can't predict the future, but you can look back at the price history and see how the current discount compares to what's been offered before.

If you can see that a specific phone was $100 less than the current deal price within the last few months (such as during Prime Day sales), then there's a good chance that the price might drop a little more as we get closer to Black Friday itself. Though, I will admit that the multitude of mid-year price hikes does complicate things — because the price you paid in July won't be the same as the price you pay between now and the end of the year.

As for which tools to use, we're big fans of CamelCamelCamel, which lets you check the price history of unlocked phones on Amazon — with a quick comparison against third party retailers. That gives you an idea of how much a particular phone could cost, when not purchased from a carrier. As for carrier-sold devices, things are a little more complicated, though the deals tend to be focused on trade-ins and data plans rather than the cost of the device itself.

Don't be afraid to wait — but don't wait too long

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Just because you see a deal on a phone you like doesn't mean you should buy it right away. If you think the price could drop even further, then you obviously want to wait it out and see what happens. You'll be kicking yourself if you buy a new phone, and two days after it arrives you see it drop even further.

But, at the same time, these discounts are always fleeting and temporary. Put off checking out for too long and you could be faced with the prospect of paying full price again. So if you see a deal that you are happy with, there's no harm in confirming your purchase.

Look for older and refurbished models

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Brand new phones are always the most expensive, but just because they're available and discounted doesn't mean you have to buy one. As we've seen with Walmart's ongoing Black Friday sale, there are also plenty of discounts on older devices and refurbished models that are looking for a second chance at life. These phones are older, but they're also a lot cheaper than the latest model.

These deals are, admittedly, not as plentiful because those phones are officially out of production — so there aren't as many devices to go around. Still, the thing you need to remember about modern smartphones is that the differences aren't that major year-on-year. So a Galaxy S25 isn't that much of a step down from the Galaxy S26, and thanks to Samsung's commitment to 7 years of software support, a year-old phone isn't going to be a security risk for some time.

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