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We’re in the midst of October Prime Day, and there’s no shortage of great deals — especially if you’re shopping for tech. If you’ve had your eye on new devices from brands like Apple, Blink, Anker and more, now is the perfect time to shop. I’ve rounded up tons of standout tech deals, and the best part? They’re all under $50.

From smart displays and security cameras to portable chargers and audio devices, there’s something for everyone — and prices start at just $12. So, if you’re ready to upgrade your smart home or add a few new gadgets to your lineup, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite Prime Day deals.

Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $17 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore Select 4 Go: was $34 now $19 at Amazon This compact Bluetooth speaker is a total bargain. You get 20 hours of battery life, a carrying strap to make it more portable, and if you buy two, you can connect them together for stereo listening. Read more Read less ▼

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customization, which is great for this price. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Nano II USB-C Charger: was $39 now $25 at Amazon While we haven't officially reviewed this USB-C charger, it's a favorite among our team members. It has three charging points to charge all your devices simultaneously from one power outlet when on the go. This version is 65W: so good for phones, gadgets, tablets and small laptops like a Chromebook or MacBook Air. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $19 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23 at Amazon The Anker Nano 45W charger is not only smaller than a lot of 30W chargers, but it can boost your charging speeds if you need to top off your devices in a hurry. The built-in screen that shows charging speeds and can rotate up to 180 degrees is a nice bonus. Read more Read less ▼

Save $5 Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon The AirTag 2 is one of the best trackers ever released. What makes it superior is Apple's improved Precision Finding performance courtesy of its new Ultra Wideband chip. The chip allows you to better track down its location. You can also use your Apple Watch to find your AirTag too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $26 at Amazon Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: was $49 now $31 at Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 X is an excellent headset with a comfortable design especially at its price, and now it's even lower. You can get it working with PS5, Xbox or PC and it comes in different colors. Notably the PS5 version is more expensive and only works with PC and PS5, not Xbox. Read more Read less ▼

PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller: was $59 now $28 at Amazon This PDP Afterglow Wave controller was technically designed for the Switch 1. However, it's also compatible with Nintendo's second-generation Switch 2, making it a real bargain. Note: due to this, it lacks the Switch 2's dedicated GameChat button, but that's a minor issue if you're after a second controller for co-op play. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $29 at Amazon On sale for $29, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% EcoFlow Rapid Mag Power Bank : was $79 now $31 at Amazon I love EcoFlow's power stations, but the company has been expanding its lineup to include power banks. The EcoFlow EF-MB-005 Rapid Mag Power Bank crams a 10,000 mAh battery into a relatively compact casing, which can be attached directly to the back of MagSafe-compatible phones, offering 15W Qi2 wireless charging when you need that convenience. If not, you can still go with standard wired charging that ups the speed to 36W. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼