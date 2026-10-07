Amazon Prime Day has tons of tech deals under $50 — here are 19 worth shopping from Apple, Blink, Anker and more
Score October Prime Day tech deals from $12
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
We’re in the midst of October Prime Day, and there’s no shortage of great deals — especially if you’re shopping for tech. If you’ve had your eye on new devices from brands like Apple, Blink, Anker and more, now is the perfect time to shop. I’ve rounded up tons of standout tech deals, and the best part? They’re all under $50.
From smart displays and security cameras to portable chargers and audio devices, there’s something for everyone — and prices start at just $12. So, if you’re ready to upgrade your smart home or add a few new gadgets to your lineup, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite Prime Day deals.
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- shop all Amazon device deals
- Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12
- Apple EarPods: was $19 now $15
- Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $17
- Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $18
- Anker Nano II USB-C Charger: was $39 now $22
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $26
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39
- Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39
Prime Day Tech Deals
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
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This is one of those essentials everyone needs, so you might as well buy one while it's on sale. It offers 20W fast charging for iPhone 8 and up.
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If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair!
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Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12.
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For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.
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This compact Bluetooth speaker is a total bargain. You get 20 hours of battery life, a carrying strap to make it more portable, and if you buy two, you can connect them together for stereo listening.
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If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customization, which is great for this price.
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While we haven't officially reviewed this USB-C charger, it's a favorite among our team members. It has three charging points to charge all your devices simultaneously from one power outlet when on the go. This version is 65W: so good for phones, gadgets, tablets and small laptops like a Chromebook or MacBook Air.
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This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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The Anker Nano 45W charger is not only smaller than a lot of 30W chargers, but it can boost your charging speeds if you need to top off your devices in a hurry. The built-in screen that shows charging speeds and can rotate up to 180 degrees is a nice bonus.
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The AirTag 2 is one of the best trackers ever released. What makes it superior is Apple's improved Precision Finding performance courtesy of its new Ultra Wideband chip. The chip allows you to better track down its location. You can also use your Apple Watch to find your AirTag too.
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Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa.
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Razer BlackShark V2 X is an excellent headset with a comfortable design especially at its price, and now it's even lower. You can get it working with PS5, Xbox or PC and it comes in different colors. Notably the PS5 version is more expensive and only works with PC and PS5, not Xbox.
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This PDP Afterglow Wave controller was technically designed for the Switch 1. However, it's also compatible with Nintendo's second-generation Switch 2, making it a real bargain. Note: due to this, it lacks the Switch 2's dedicated GameChat button, but that's a minor issue if you're after a second controller for co-op play.
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On sale for $29, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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I love EcoFlow's power stations, but the company has been expanding its lineup to include power banks. The EcoFlow EF-MB-005 Rapid Mag Power Bank crams a 10,000 mAh battery into a relatively compact casing, which can be attached directly to the back of MagSafe-compatible phones, offering 15W Qi2 wireless charging when you need that convenience. If not, you can still go with standard wired charging that ups the speed to 36W.
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The Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ is our new winner for the best video doorbell on a budget. You get sharp 2K video and incredible battery life that lasts up to 22 months. Right now you can get it for 56% off — that means this deal is pretty much a no-brainer.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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