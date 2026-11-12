The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals are officially live. With Thanksgiving Day just two weeks out, Walmart is striking early with its first holiday deals drop. Today's deals will be live through November 15.

Walmart has always been one of my go-to stores for TV deals and right now you can get the TCL 65-inch QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV for just $998. The TCL QM8L isn't just any random TV. We recommend this TV for its sensational contrast, vast collection of features, its eye-popping color.

Advent calendars are a fun way to countdown the days to the holidays. Right now, Walmart has advent calendars on sale from $6. There are multiple brands and themes to choose from including Disney, Lego, Dr. Seuss, and more.

This is the first of three Walmart Black Friday deal drops planned for November. The next drop will happen on Monday, November 23 and the final drop will take place on Monday, November 30. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back as our entire deals team will highlight Walmart's best discounts.

For more deals, make sure to check out our full Black Friday deals guide and our pick of this week's best Walmart promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Reebok: workout apparel from $5 @ Walmart

It's time to stock up on new workout gear. As part of its Black Friday deals drop, Walmart is slashing the prices of select Reebok apparel. For example, you can get the Reebok Plus Reflex High Rises Leggings for $15 (pictured). Read more Read less ▼

Advent Calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart

From Disney to Dr. Seuss, Walmart has advent calendars on sale from as little as $6. The calendars are a fun way to countdown to the holidays and many come with candies or toys that you can open each day of the month. Pictured is the Taba Advent Calendar for $15, which includes a mini Taba surprise every day for 24 days. Read more Read less ▼

Shark and Ninja appliances: deals from $39 @ Walmart

Shark and Ninja appliances are up to 40% off at Walmart. You may think of both as kitchen appliance makers, but beyond air fryers and blenders, the sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, and stand-up vacuums. Prices start as low as $39 for Ninja devices or $59 for Shark appliances. We recommend the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer for $249 (pictured, was $429). Read more Read less ▼

TCL 98" 4K QLED TV: $898 at Walmart Want a big-screen TV without having to pay a fortune? The 98-inch TCL Q-Series TV is on sale for an unprecedented price of $898. Powered by Google TV, it features up to a 144Hz refresh rate for low-latency console and PC gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for all of the HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. You'll be hard-pressed to find a 98-inch TV at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,249 now $948 at Walmart It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still an amazing phone. It features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display, A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. The front camera is 18MP. In our iPhone 17 Pro Max review, we said it's the phone to get if you love iOS and you want a big screen and long battery life (17 hours and 54 minutes). Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Alrocket Air Purifier: was $78 now $35 at Walmart An air purifier is a smart investment for your home if any member of your family struggles with allergies. These home appliances can remove up to 99.99% of particulates from your room. This model from AIrocket is an affordable option that can help clear rooms up to 300 sq ft in size. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $74 now $64 at Walmart Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE250 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using it for 2+ years and it remains my go-to coffee maker. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $101 now $74 at Walmart For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell CrossWave Hard Floor Expert: was $209 now $98 at Walmart This Bissell is a double threat for your cleaning routine — it both vacuums and washes your hard floors. Just pass over once and this device will scrub mess and suck up debris. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

TVs: deals from $68 @ Walmart

Walmart has smart TVs on sale for as low as $68. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Need a rec? The TCL 65" QM6K for $598 is an excellent everyday TV on sale in multiple sizes. Read more Read less ▼

LG 86" 4K TV: was $798 now $698 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UA75 series TV on sale for $698. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a7 Gen8 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support, and built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 65" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $998 at Walmart The QM8L is one of the few 2026 TVs on sale ahead of Prime Day. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,399 at Walmart The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Holiday matching PJs: from $3 @ Walmart

Get ready for Christmas morning with a pair of matching holiday PJs. Walmart has various sets on sale from just $3. The sale includes popular brands like Dr. Seuss, Peanuts, and Sponge Bob. Read more Read less ▼

Champion apparel: deals from $13 @ Walmart

From fleece joggers to rugby sweatshirts, Walmart has Champion apparel on sale from $13. The sale includes apparel/accessories for men, women, and children. Pictured is the Champion Graphic Tee for $13. It's available in a variety of sizes and colors. Read more Read less ▼

Crocs: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Score up to 40% off the comfiest footwear around! Walmart is slashing prices on women's, men's and children's Crocs — including cozy, fuzzy options for fall and winter. After discount, prices start from $19 for sandals and $10 for jibbitz. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers: deals from $24 @ Walmart

There are plenty of Skechers fans at Tom's Guide. The sneaker brand is know for being comfortable and affordable. Right now, Walmart has Skechers deals on sale from $24. The sale also includes Skechers watches on sale from $19. Read more Read less ▼

Home

Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more. Read more Read less ▼

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $10 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

Foukus Self-Watering Plant Pots 5-Pack: was $28 now $16 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $39 now $28 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

Comfort Canopy 4 Piece Hotel Style Bed Sheets: was $84 now $29 at Walmart These cozy sheets will have you feel like you're sleeping in a luxury hotel bed — without the hefty price tag! They're cooling, breathable and durable and can be used for just about any season. They also feature a wrinkle-resistant design, which makes for easy care. Just give them a quick wash and you'll be ready to sleep. Read more Read less ▼