Check your iPhone Duo delivery date — a bunch of orders just jumped the line

Anyone still waiting on an iPhone Duo pre-order from the Apple Store may want to check their delivery dates. Because your foldable might be arriving a little earlier than Apple originally promised. That's what various users on the MacRumors forums have been saying, anyway.

The most excitable of users have posted about how their initial arrival estimate was in late January, but over the last few days it seems to have changed to mid-to-late December instead. One user noted that they ordered two Duos on pre-order day, five minutes apart. The first arrived on launch day (October 23), while the other had a January 25 delivery estimate — which has just changed to the same mid-December window.

Some users even posted screenshots of their delivery estimate moving to mid November — which is right around now.

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What's happening?

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Obviously, the question of why Apple has suddenly changed these delivery estimates is being discussed at great length. Some speculate that this could be down to Apple narrowing down when it can actually deliver iPhone Duos, since pre-order delivery estimates defaulted to January extremely quickly.

Others speculate that it could be the fact that more people have been cancelling pre-orders for some reason or another. There are reasons why that might be the case, such as picking the phone up from a third party retailer able to deliver sooner than Apple.

Alternatively, others may have decided the iPhone Duo isn't for them. Whether that's down to the cost, the lengthy wait times, or the issues with broken screens, is unclear. However, canceled pre-orders mean that other people move up the line and get their units faster. Similarly any Duos that are returned unopened, possibly failed scalpers or anyone with buyer's remorse, will likely be put back into circulation.

Anyone ordering an iPhone Duo from Apple right now will still be stuck with a January 22 delivery date. Still, with the new year coming up fast, it's not as bad a prospect as it was back when pre-orders opened.

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